Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage

It's October and in the mountain bike world that means Red Bull Rampage, the most iconic freeride event of the year. A time where rookies cut their teeth and test new limits; where veterans work on the tricks and lines they may have missed in years past; where photographers fill card after card with shots that may or may not reach iconic status. Through it all, Marzocchi riders have been Rampage front runners ever since the Godfather, Wade Simmons, won the first edition back in 2001.
Beginning today, in an ode to all that is Marzocchi's heritage, all team riders will be running limited edition custom Bomber purple suspension as they take to the course. Look for Tyler McCaul
, Reed Boggs
, DJ Brandt
, Thomas Genon
, and Tom van Steenbergen
to be on purple Bomber 58 forks and CR shocks as they continue to write out Marzocchi's legacy on the beautifully treacherous cliff faces of the Southern Utah desert.
Make sure to stay tuned to @marzocchi_mtb
on Instagram all week for daily updates of all the action as it unfolds!
|Purple has been a legacy colour of Marzocchi's for a long time - our forks have donned a plum hue beginning with the XC400 fork in the early '90s and carrying through to the fabled 55 RC3 Ti and DJ1 to name a few. This is the latest chapter in Marzocchi's long – and colorful – history.
