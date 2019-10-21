Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage

Oct 21, 2019
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  

PRESS RELEASE: Marzocchi

It's October and in the mountain bike world that means Red Bull Rampage, the most iconic freeride event of the year. A time where rookies cut their teeth and test new limits; where veterans work on the tricks and lines they may have missed in years past; where photographers fill card after card with shots that may or may not reach iconic status. Through it all, Marzocchi riders have been Rampage front runners ever since the Godfather, Wade Simmons, won the first edition back in 2001.

Beginning today, in an ode to all that is Marzocchi's heritage, all team riders will be running limited edition custom Bomber purple suspension as they take to the course. Look for Tyler McCaul, Reed Boggs, DJ Brandt, Thomas Genon, and Tom van Steenbergen to be on purple Bomber 58 forks and CR shocks as they continue to write out Marzocchi's legacy on the beautifully treacherous cliff faces of the Southern Utah desert.

Make sure to stay tuned to @marzocchi_mtb on Instagram all week for daily updates of all the action as it unfolds!








bigquotesPurple has been a legacy colour of Marzocchi's for a long time - our forks have donned a plum hue beginning with the XC400 fork in the early '90s and carrying through to the fabled 55 RC3 Ti and DJ1 to name a few. This is the latest chapter in Marzocchi's long – and colorful – history.
May '93


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Forks Marzocchi


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash
111116 views
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
76917 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
65672 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
59492 views
Update: Brook Macdonald Rides Bike for First Time Since Mont-Sainte-Anne Injury
50484 views
6 DH Bikes & 6 Instagrams from Formation - Women's Freeride Progression Sessions
46507 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
46045 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
41633 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Bring back the 66 rc2x!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011288
Mobile Version of Website