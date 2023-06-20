Marzocchi Limited Edition White Forks Now Available

PRESS RELEASE: Marzocchi
The iconic white paint that graced Bomber forks over a decade ago is back. Usually reserved for Marzocchi team riders and pros these Limited Edition White Bomber forks are now available for the mountain bike public to purchase. For a limited time you can look as pro as Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, Cami Nogueira, Max Fredriksson and our other Marzocchi athletes, without all the skills necessary to hold down a contract.
And when we say Limited Edition, we mean it. There was only a single batch of these white forks manufactured, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Models, sizes and travel options available:
o Bomber 58 – 203mm (27.5 Only)
o Bomber Z1 Air – 170mm (29 Only)
o Bomber Z1 Coil – 170mm (29 Only)
o Bomber Z2 – 140mm (29 Only)
o Bomber DJ – 100mm (26 Only)
Don’t miss your chance to grab a piece of Bomber MTB history by the crown!
Learn more at https://www.marzocchi.com/collections/limited-edition-forks
