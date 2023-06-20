Marzocchi Limited Edition White Forks Now Available

Jun 20, 2023
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  


PRESS RELEASE: Marzocchi

The iconic white paint that graced Bomber forks over a decade ago is back. Usually reserved for Marzocchi team riders and pros these Limited Edition White Bomber forks are now available for the mountain bike public to purchase. For a limited time you can look as pro as Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, Cami Nogueira, Max Fredriksson and our other Marzocchi athletes, without all the skills necessary to hold down a contract.


And when we say Limited Edition, we mean it. There was only a single batch of these white forks manufactured, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Models, sizes and travel options available:
o Bomber 58 – 203mm (27.5 Only)
o Bomber Z1 Air – 170mm (29 Only)
o Bomber Z1 Coil – 170mm (29 Only)
o Bomber Z2 – 140mm (29 Only)
o Bomber DJ – 100mm (26 Only)

Don’t miss your chance to grab a piece of Bomber MTB history by the crown!

Learn more at https://www.marzocchi.com/collections/limited-edition-forks



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Marzocchi


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
126876 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
76606 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
69157 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
58598 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
42670 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
36954 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
36053 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
35562 views

18 Comments

  • 7 1
 I was super excited when they teased the launch of something new. I was thinking maybe a "66" style fork with 38mm stanchions (ie: a "cheap" Fox 38 ), or maybe even a return to something high-end like an RC3 EVO Ti type fork. Don't get me wrong, the colour is super sick, but I already have the same fork in the travel option I need. I guess I'll save my pennies and keep hoping.
  • 3 0
 We like what you're saying.
  • 4 2
 This white edition reminds me the old days, getting MARZOCCHI 55 TST2 Air 2011 from a shop, installing it, going to trails, removing and sending right back for warranty. However I´d probably swap my 38 for the coil version with grip2
  • 5 1
 Yes!! anything but orange. Thank you
  • 10 1
 If any fork should be orange, it's a Z1.
  • 3 0
 Clean. I like these graphics. I feel like this style of graphics on the red lowers would look great.
  • 2 0
 Check out the Marzocchi site, we have updated graphics across the board!
  • 2 0
 Why no 58 29r in Boost?
Been this way since launch...never understood that decision.
  • 2 1
 Does anyone remember when Metalocalypse was going to take a white shit on stage?
  • 2 0
 Was really hoping for the new Z1 that got leaked a few months ago Frown
  • 2 1
 I was hoping for a z2 in 650b in that white
  • 3 2
 2009 called…
  • 13 0
 tell it to invest in bitcoin
  • 6 1
 That's the whole point - retro/throwback, thanks for pointing that out....
  • 2 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey: and to remember to keep that iPod in resalable condition.
  • 2 0
 Fox stole their orange...good ridiance.
  • 1 1
 @RadBartTaylor: hey, thank you for pointing that out to me…
And around we go
  • 1 0
 2008-2009 terrible years for Marzocci. actually the worst. Made in china and the quality went to crap. Had a 2006 66 that was awesome made the mistake of selling it to get a 2009 because it had 10mm more travel and it was the biggest POS. A friend got hurt when his 2009 888 blew up and the lowers detached in the air going into Lower Ripper at Diablo. They didn't get back into the groove until 2010/11.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041966
Mobile Version of Website