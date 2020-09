PRESS RELEASE: Marzocchi



Bomber DJ Features:



• 26" wheel only

• 100mm travel

• 20x110mm non-boost or 15x100mm

• 37mm offset

• 36mm stanchions

• GRIP damper

• 1.5" tapered steerer tube

• 2095g

• MSRP: $699 USD



Marzocchi has released a new Bomber DJ fork today. The fork features 100mm of travel and is designed around the same 36mm chassis as the Z1 but in a 26" wheel configuration.The fork utilizes a 20mmx110mm axle designed for maximum stiffness and compatibility with existing DJ and DH front hub spacing standards. For those running 15x100mm front spacing, there is a hub conversion kit available ($60 USD). The same GRIP damper found in Marzocchi's Z1 and 58 is also used in the DJ. The GRIP damper is paired with an EVOL air spring to allow precise tuning of sag and end stroke.The fork is available in gloss red or matte black and sells for $699 USD.For more information, visit marzocchi.com