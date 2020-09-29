Marzocchi Releases New 26" Only Bomber Fork for Dirt Jumpers

Sep 29, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Marzocchi

Marzocchi has released a new Bomber DJ fork today. The fork features 100mm of travel and is designed around the same 36mm chassis as the Z1 but in a 26" wheel configuration.

The fork utilizes a 20mmx110mm axle designed for maximum stiffness and compatibility with existing DJ and DH front hub spacing standards. For those running 15x100mm front spacing, there is a hub conversion kit available ($60 USD). The same GRIP damper found in Marzocchi's Z1 and 58 is also used in the DJ. The GRIP damper is paired with an EVOL air spring to allow precise tuning of sag and end stroke.

The fork is available in gloss red or matte black and sells for $699 USD.


Bomber DJ Features:

• 26" wheel only
• 100mm travel
• 20x110mm non-boost or 15x100mm
• 37mm offset
• 36mm stanchions
• GRIP damper
• 1.5" tapered steerer tube
• 2095g
• MSRP: $699 USD




For more information, visit marzocchi.com

46 Comments

  • 40 0
 I don't know why a dirt jump fork needs to cost so much, but I'm so stoked to see another dirt jump fork hit the market. I want to buy one of these just to support the continued existence of DJ bikes and the DJ scene.
  • 2 30
flag thenotoriousmic (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yep way to expensive for a fork that’s not really doing anything a ridgid for can’t do as well.
  • 16 0
 @thenotoriousmic: Incorrect.
  • 21 1
 basically a Fox 831 for half the price.... pretty good deal if you ask me.
  • 5 2
 Rockshox 35 is a good option for budget
  • 2 0
 I dunno man, for what it is, and the fact its gonna compete with the 831, id say its a bargain.
  • 2 0
 @thenotoriousmic: yes we pump them up hard for jumping... however they aren't locked out, and still get some movement, but the stiffer stronger lower legs are very useful. A lot of non-pro riders will use this fork on bikes that are used in a variety of situations where a widely adjustable fork is quite nice to have!
  • 3 0
 @Noeserd: if you like destroying cheap dampers yes, it's a great option.
  • 18 2
 Hopefully soon they revolutionize the sport with 26” wheel forks in longer travel lengths too.
  • 2 0
 i'd be happy if i could get my hands on a little used 380, dorito's flexy on side impacts
  • 14 3
 Why did it need a grip damper? Surely just a basic damper with rebound adjustment would have worked better (read: cheaper), it'd be different if most dirt jumpers didn't just throw max psi in, slow the rebound and call it a day.
  • 2 1
 it does have adjustable rebound damping
  • 1 0
 It has the most basic fox damper.
  • 10 0
 "Hey, I founnd a skid of 26" 2015 36 lowers in the back of the warehouse...what should we do with them?"
"Got any red spray paint?"
  • 3 0
 Haha. Pretty close to what might have happened. Still a cool fork.
  • 1 0
 I gotta say those do look pretty damn close.
  • 2 0
 @bman33: I'd say it was more like:
"Hey guys, sales are slowing up. We need something new. Who has the most disposable income?" - Overlord
"40-50 yr old suburban males sir." - Minion
"What bike stuff did they obsess over in their 20's?" - Overlord
"Zokes sir!" - Minion
"Make them. Mark them up. And make them in 26" - Overlord
"Whuuu....I mean YES SIR!!!" - Minion
"Muhhhuhhuhuhhhahhhh!!!" - Overlord
  • 9 0
 Today is a good day! Bombers are nostalgic to dirt jumping. Now bring back the DJ2 so I can get them a little cheaper.
  • 11 1
 1 1/8 steerer please for older frames....
  • 1 1
 gonna need a 20x100 kit for my older wheels as well
  • 6 0
 @lognar: FYI, your old 20mm front wheel is 20x110mm.
  • 2 0
 @lognar: 20mm fronts have always been 110mm axles. The only difference between the old ones and the “20mm boost” hubs is the placement of the brake mount (on the fork) and the rotor mount and flange spacing (on the hub). Your old wheels are safe in this fork.
  • 1 0
 @DirtCrab: really? i never knew, just assumed it was 100
  • 3 0
 I think its an awesome new option! More inline with the pricing of the Manitou Circus Pro, but a nice option to step up from some of the more basic options. If I could get this Bomber in a straight 1-1/8" it would be the fork to replace my Manitou Circus Expert on my NS Metropolis when it goes out.
  • 6 0
 20mm axel and 26" wheels!!
  • 6 0
 wish it came with A 1-1/8 steerer tube option
  • 1 0
 This thing is sexy. I wonder how much of a difference/improvement it would make over a simple Manitou Circus Expert? Seems like you can often find one of those for 350$ or so. They don't have 36mm stanchions but a nice fork.
  • 1 0
 Probably more robust and stiffer than the Expert, cheaper than a Pike DJ or Fox 831. Seems like a nice option.
  • 6 1
 ARRREE THHOSSEE BOOMMBERRRRSS * if you know, you know
  • 4 0
 Huge Fan of this! Good looking and great fork!
  • 2 0
 I have no dirt jump skills and at my age never will; and now I want a DJ bike even more. Thanks Marzocchi.
  • 4 0
 if you get a bike and go practice, the skills can be yours. age is a number. the limitation is up to you. I met a dude at one of the local bike parks this summer who was 42 and just started to learn to ride DJ when he was 40, he was able to do tuck nohanders and a good grip of other tricks. inspiring to say the least.
  • 1 0
 Dirt Jumping is almost a critical training tool like the pumptrack. Get a DJ and hit the pumptrack and DJ's for sure. There is a LOT more to jumping than just sending a smooth big radius park booter at speed. A mellow DJ line is a great place to build that muscle memory and confidence in a place where you can just hit the same exact jumps over and over again.
  • 2 0
 Just broke my manitou last week. 700 is too much for tbis
  • 1 0
 I agree, but I think for guys that go big enough to need a 36mm fork...this is a lot more affordable than a Pink/831. How did you break your Circus??
  • 1 0
 Oh for sure it’ll be great for some
Other guys but I don’t ride my DJ that often so spending 700 on a fork for my $850 la bomba (used) isn’t a worth while
Upgrade @Svinyard:
  • 1 0
 @freeridejerk888: Same, my Astronut was 560$ shipped when you could still get them lol. Hard to drop 700$ on the fork...I'm not going big either. I'm just trying to find a deal on a Circus Expert.
  • 1 0
 I was somewhat hopeful for a reincarnation of the "DJ1" name. Purely out of nostalgia.
  • 1 0
 Awesome. So hard to find a DJ fork these days.
  • 1 0
 Awesome to have more options but, both the Pike and 36 have been coming in DJ configurations for a while now, and are abundantly in stock online.
www.ridefox.com/family.php?m=bike&family=36831
www.sram.com/en/rockshox/models/fs-pike-dj-a4
  • 1 0
 @lognar: Interesting. When i was looking 2 years ago I could not find much. Ended up picking up a 2017 pike thats working great.
  • 2 0
 @lognar: both of those options are a few hundred more.
  • 2 0
 Manitou's Circus Expert and Pro are also easy options that are pretty great for the price. This seems like the best option for an upper echelon fork tho with 36mm stanchions.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: maybe they're newer than I know, though I thought the pike DJ was around 3-4 years ago when I was looking to build a DJ
  • 1 0
 fuck yeah guys
  • 1 0
 as they should.

Post a Comment



