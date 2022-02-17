Marzocchi Welcomes Samantha Soriano

PRESS RELEASE: Marzocchi
You might recognize the latest addition to the Marzocchi team, Samantha Soriano
, from her work as one of the powerhouse women of last year's second iteration of Formation and as an all-around badass freerider.
This year, we're stoked to have her join the ranks of Marzocchi riders, bringing along her own unique approach to riding, her fearless drive, and strong community building vibes.
|"I am elated to be joining the Marzocchi team for 2022. To be affiliated with companies that have consistently supported the freeride dream, as well as the most iconic athletes attached to those, is an honor to me. I'm so stoked to be teammates with my closest friends as well as some of my idols. Looking forward to the year ahead!"—SS
Her Canyon Torque CF is equipped with Marzocchi's DH- and freeride-ready Bomber 58, built to take the heavy hits and big booters that Sam is known for.
The Littleton, CO local now lives in Virgin, Utah, and hangs with some of the biggest names in freeride such as Reed Boggs, DJ Brandt, Jaxson Riddle, and Tyler McCaul.
Expect to see her popping up in their feeds and videos when she's not involved in women's freeride camps and trips, both locally and out on the road.
For 2022, Samantha's got big plans: she's looking to build out some big content pieces based around the events she's be attending, from Formation to Hangtime and other community-driven projects, as well as putting in the work on personal progress.
|"I'm just trying to trust the process of progression and learn to embrace challenges as they come and go. My favorite riding spots are definitely split between Winter Park, CO and Virgin, UT. The process of learning something new has been one of my favorite and least favorite things as of late. It can be so frustrating yet so rewarding when it does finally click."—SS
Bonus round: What's a weird quirk about Samantha?
|"I play 5 instruments and have a phobia-level fear of moths."
