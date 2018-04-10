FIRST LOOK

Marzocchi's New Bomber Z1 Fork - First Ride

Apr 10, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
For years, the name Marzocchi was synonymous with freeriding – think Wade Simmons hucking over a jacked-up pickup truck, or Richie Schley riding a super-steep rock face in Whistler. But those memories are nearly 15 years old now, and in more recent years Marzocchi's presence in the sport diminished. Rumors swirled about the company's demise, and then, in 2016, Fox Racing Shox announced they had acquired certain assets from Marzocchi's mountain bike product lines.

Things were pretty quiet for the last two season, but that's about to change. Backed by Fox, Marzocchi is ramping it up again, entering the market with two new forks that are meant to re-establish their reputation for plush, durable, and bombproof suspension: the single crown Z1 and the dual crown 58.

Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Details

• EVOL air spring
• GRIP Sweep damper with adjustable rebound and LSC
• 15 x 110mm spacing
• 27.5" or 29" options
• Colors: gloss red, matte black
• Travel: 130-170mm (29"), 150-180mm (27.5")
• Price: $699 USD
www.marzocchi.com

Marzocchi

The air-sprung Z1 is aimed at riders looking for a long-travel single crown fork that's simple to set up, and that can take a beating out on the trail. Travel options range from 150-180mm in 10mm increments for 27.5” wheels, and from 130-170mm for 29” wheels, also in 10mm increments. The gloss red finish is eye-catching, but there's also a more subdued matte black option.


Marzocchi
The Z1's lowers provide plenty of room to fit a wide tire with room to spare - a 2.5" Maxxis Minion DHF is pictured.

What's Inside?

The Z1 has externally adjustable rebound and low-speed compression damping via Fox's GRIP damper. Previously, that damper was only found in forks that came on complete bikes – it was aimed at OEMs, and wasn't available as an aftermarket option. The GRIP damper uses a spring-backed internal floating piston to compensate for the oil as the fork is compressed, a design that's common in the motorcycle world.

Fox 34 Grip
The GRIP damper's spring-backed IFP.

As it turned out, that simple-but-effective damper received glowing reviews, which is why this year you'll find a modified version of it, called GRIP2, in Fox's highest end 36 and 40 forks. The GRIP damper found in the Z1 doesn't offer quite as many external adjustments as GRIP2, but the overall concept remains the same. Rebound is adjusted via a dial hidden under the black cap on the right leg, and the oversized gold dial at the top adjusts the compression.

The Z1's 36mm chassis is constructed from 6000-series aluminum, which does add a little weight, but also helps to reduce the final cost. Our 170mm test fork weighed in at 2,210-grams, or around 150-grams more than a 2019 Fox 36.


Marzocchi
Low-speed compression damping is adjusted by turning the large gold dial that sits atop the right leg.
Marzocchi
Both QR and bold-on thru-axles will be available for the Z1.


Ride Impressions

I have fond memories of riding Marzocchi forks over the years, dating all the way back to a red Z2 Atom Bomb I had 1998, so I'll admit that seeing that M logo on the cardboard box that the new Z1 arrived in sent me on a trip down memory lane. Flashback finished, I mounted up the 170mm Z1 to the front of a Nukeproof Mega 290, adjusted the air pressure (the fork came with one volume spacer already installed), and hit the trails.

There aren't any detents on the low-speed compression dial, so if you're extra-picky you may need to make a little indicator with a paint pen on the crown to mark the sweet spot. That dial provides a wide range of adjustment; the fork is extremely plush in the open position, and it's virtually locked out in the firmest setting. I settled on positioning it about 1/8 of the way through its range – that gave me the support I was looking for while still retaining plenty of buttery suppleness.

With a price tag of roughly $300 USD less than the top-of-the-line options from Fox and RockShox, the Z1 may be positioned as more of a budget fork, but its performance out on the trail certainly doesn't reflect that. It's smooth, silent, and remains composed in even the chunkiest, most chopped up sections of trail – there's not much more you could ask for. In fact, I'm having trouble remembering the last time I had a fork feel this good right out of the box, no matter the price.

It's still early on in the test period – I only have a handful of rides in on the Z1 so far – but my first impressions are very positive. I'll be trying to find the limits of its performance and assessing its durability in the coming months – keep an eye out for a long-term review later this year.



58

Marzocchi Bomber 58

Marzocchi also has a new dual crown fork on the way, the 58. The 58 has 40mm stanchions, and it uses 20 x 110 non-Boost spacing at the dropouts. That will be welcome news for riders in the market for a new fork who don't want to deal with the hassle of finding adaptors to make their wheels fit Boost 110 spacing.

Like the Z1, the 58 is air-sprung, uses a GRIP damper, and has externally adjustable rebound and low-speed compression damping. For now, the 58 will be available with 203mm of travel for 27.5” wheels in either a gloss red or matte black. MSRP: $999 USD
Bomber 58
• 203mm travel
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• 20 x 110 (non-Boost) spacing
• New 40mm chassis with Marzocchi specific lower casting
• FIT GRIP damper with compression and rebound adjustment
• EVOL air spring
• Gloss red or matte black graphics
• MSRP: $999 USD


47 Comments

  • + 7
 Just a little disappointed - I was hoping Marzocchi would stand for coil-sprung in the new Fox order, or at least provide for it in ways that Fox now isn't. Still looks promising.
  • + 1
 They have the 380 which is coil
  • + 0
 Push that shit ASC3
  • + 3
 Yeah, I was hoping the same thing. A Bomber Z1 coil sprung would seem to me to be a no brainer!
  • + 1
 Nope because the at would then make them better performing than the air sprung 36
  • + 7
 I find it very sad to see these psuedo-fox performance forks branded as Marzocchi suspension. Bring back the legendary plushness and open bath dampers!
  • + 6
 Don't forget the coils!
  • + 1
 Interested to see that the crowns on the 58 don’t look that much different to the fox 40, if not identical. Sad to see that Fox appear to be making Marzocchi the “poor mans fox” and his gmorong all of that classic Marzocchi branding, styling and image. Come on Fox sort you act out and get a GRIP!
  • + 6
 I wouldn't waste too much time feeling sad. I loved my 66 and 888 as much as anyone, but this Z1 is just as plush, and that Grip damper is impressive. Sometimes progress is a good thing, even if it means you no longer keep two extra quarts of oil on hand at all times just in case you need to service a Monster T.
  • + 2
 agreed, and that marzocchi 58 isn't even as good as the 380 c2r2 ti with all the hi-lo speed compression and rebound, this is bullshit, only low speed compression and rebound on these new "marzocchi" forks. not even the DBC damper is present, only using downgraded fox internals.
  • + 1
 Pretty gutted too but that was to be expected from Fox. Sure unless they went with Spring range for Marzo, going with entry level forks was easier to market. If only Shimano stepped up and bought Marzo, that would have been class and would have left a chance to Marzo to get back to former glory.
  • + 1
 @MetalheadWolfRider: nice to see that someone else doesn’t just see my opinion as nostalgia because it isn’t. Bryson Martyn and his DVO crew seem to have taken off where Marzocchi left and gone way beyond. Sorry Marzocchi but unless you show some of what your heritage proves is possible I certainly will not be buying your product and definatley going with DVO if this is all you have to offer. Sorry
  • + 3
 Hopefully this will also mark the return of Marzocchi Forks in the DJ world soon enough. Also hoping that its not the boat anchor that the old era forks were. Bombproof yes, light no. I had the DJ3, DJ2, and a 4X WC 100mm
  • + 4
 Unfortunately Marzocchi will never be considered as good as Fox since Fox can't let that happen. Hopefully it doesn't hinder the longevity and reliability of the Marzocchi brand.
  • + 1
 the 380 c2r2 titanium was better than any 40 i've ever tried, now mz really died for me with this re-branded fox shit.
  • + 6
 C’mon

Let’s have a glowing orange and gold open oil bath and coil version - I’m nostalgic
  • + 2
 Fond memories of this brand and its products also. Growing up envious of those with a set of 'Bombers' and ogling them on the pro bikes in the pages of MBUK back in the day. I'd genuinely get a set of these as the name Marzocchi still resonates with me and carries a certain level of prestige. Great to see them back in the game & looking forward to the review!
  • + 1
 Its ace to have zokes back. As many have said, I think Fox missed a trick by not putting out a coil version. It's already a heavy but burly chassis, plus there is a lot of nostalgia attached to the Bomber. They have give a competitor to the Yari but they could have ticked a pile of in demand boxes without competition for the Fox forks. Hopefully this s a safe testing of the waters and marzzochi will be able to develop at a slight tangent to fox.
  • + 1
 It might have been a bit on the heavy side, but one of my most favorite forks ever was my 03' Shiver. That beast made me feel unstoppable, well until I used my full face as a shovel from time to time. But that is another story.......
  • + 1
 Basically a cheap fox knock off, a shame as they could definently come up with something better performing and more original to the brands heritage, but I guess using a cheaper damper/spring from the current fox's lineup is more cost saving than funding another group of engeneers to work on a new and improved product... shame
  • + 1
 I loved how modular the old Bombers were. No press fit stanchions, steerers. Everything was bolt on. You scratch a stanchion, buy a new one. Steerer too short for your new frame, buy a new one. Want to fit bigger meat in your fork? Buy an aftermarket fork arch.
Service your own shit. Those were the days.
  • + 1
 This is nice, I always liked Marzocchi. It may be that they're just thriving on that old sentiment, which is why they'd call that fork a Z1 and not a 66. But yeah, I'd fall for that. I don't need Goodyear on my tire, but i would feel good with Marzocchi forks.
  • + 1
 this is re-branded fox stuff, fox internals, fox looks, wtf seriously? this is bullshit, and that damper in 58 is not even as good as the 380 c2r2 DBC damper! MZ died with the 380.
  • + 4
 If theres less than a ltr of oil in both legs of those 58's, then i'm out.
  • + 1
 "How do I adjust my 888" Dump a 1/2 liter of oil in it. OK. Ah the good old days.
  • + 0
 Buttery Plushness.... like the Z1 that I broke on Vancouver Island back in '05.... I miss that fork. But for $700 I need tires for my truck to get to work, to make money, to buy bike parts... I be too old to handle my 50 mile commute by bike here in Montreal, Canada... so tires for the truck it will be. Maybe someone would like to sponsor me?
  • + 1
 I Marzocchi on all my bikes from the late 90's to 2010ish. They always performed great. It was the poor support from Marzocchi that turned me away from them.
  • + 2
 No 26" version and no 120mm OR straight steerer version for my DMR Trailstar. Thats a no from me.
  • + 1
 What's up with the DBC damper? the 58 is just like a downgraded fox 40, bring me back the real MZ stuff, the 380 C2R2 Titanium was the last real MZ forks.
  • + 2
 we had elastomers last week now we have the return of Marzocchi? what year is it?
  • + 3
 Foook yeah! The M is back!
  • + 1
 Marzocchi is back with a new face so I look forward to seeing a set of "bomber dudes" in banana hammocks selling these forks!
  • + 2
 Really sucks the z1 is only boosted!
  • + 1
 A bummer it won't fit my new Trek Full-Stache 29+ tires!
  • + 1
 I had some Z1 bombers which I sold to my mate decades ago. He still has them I think
  • + 1
 I loved Marzocchi back in the day... but now I've gone to DVO and haven't looked back!
  • + 2
 No 26? Shame on you Fox for not doing your market research
  • + 1
 Ah man, I've had great experiences with Marz forks. My last one was a 66 RC. Loved that heavy pig.
  • + 1
 So much childhood lust! Glad to see them back in the game, even if it's just branding.
  • + 1
 Yes, and yes. I'll take one of each!
  • + 1
 Will they have options for short offset forks?
  • + 1
 Should be open bath coil duh! Only service it once a year! Air is silly
  • + 1
 Z 1 - 20mm 110 non boost
Both with coil options
??
HSC ??
  • + 1
 Good to see new product from them, i hope they make a comeback.
  • + 1
 Red must be the colour for forks lately haha!
  • + 1
 Good to see them back!
  • + 1
 Looks like a session

Post a Comment



