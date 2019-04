Marzocchi's Bomber Z2 Returns as an Affordable Trail Fork

Like the Z1, this is more than a simple throwback. The fork has been thoroughly modernized with the ability to fit up to 27.5 x 2.8" or 29 x 2.6" tyres, 37, 44, 51mm fork rake options and travel anywhere from 100 to 150mm. You have rebound and compression settings to tinker with, but as the fork is being released with the strapline "bring simple back", it's clear that Marzocchi are aiming for something that simply works, rather than boggling you with an array of fettling options.

Bomber Z2 Details

• Intended use: trail/ all mountain

• Air sprung, Rail damper

• 34mm stanchions

• 100, 120, 130, 140, 150mm travel options

• 15 X 110mm spacing

• External adjustments: rebound, low-speed compression

• Colors: gloss red, matte black

• MSRP: $499 USD

The original Marzocchi Z2 was released in 1997 as one of the first hard-hitting suspension forks and, more than 20 years later, Marzocchi has today resurrected the iconic name to bolster its expanding fork line. The updated Z1 was released last year with 36mm stanchions and up to 180mm of travel, aimed at the enduro racers, while this Z2 runs more sprightly 34mm stanchions and tops out at 150mm of travel with an eye on the trail/all-mountain crowd.As for damping, this fork doesn't get the trickle down Fox Grip damper that the Z1 had, but a new Rail damper. We don't yet have any details on this but we're sure we'll learn more soon when Sea Otter starts on Thursday.The fork is set to retail for $499.99 but there's no official release date yet.More info here