Marzocchi's Bomber Z2 Returns as an Affordable Trail Fork

Like the Z1, this is more than a simple throwback. The fork has been thoroughly modernized with the ability to fit up to 27.5 x 2.8" or 29 x 2.6" tyres, 37, 44, 51mm fork rake options and travel anywhere from 100 to 150mm. You have rebound and compression settings to tinker with, but as the fork is being released with the strapline "bring simple back", it's clear that Marzocchi are aiming for something that simply works, rather than boggling you with an array of fettling options.



Bomber Z2 Details

• Intended use: trail/ all mountain

• Air sprung, Rail damper

• 34mm stanchions

• 100, 120, 130, 140, 150mm travel options

• 15 X 110mm spacing

• External adjustments: rebound, low-speed compression

• Colors: gloss red, matte black

• MSRP: $499 USD

• www.marzocchi.com

