Marzocchi's Bomber Z2 Returns as an Affordable Trail Fork

Apr 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The original Marzocchi Z2 was released in 1997 as one of the first hard-hitting suspension forks and, more than 20 years later, Marzocchi has today resurrected the iconic name to bolster its expanding fork line. The updated Z1 was released last year with 36mm stanchions and up to 180mm of travel, aimed at the enduro racers, while this Z2 runs more sprightly 34mm stanchions and tops out at 150mm of travel with an eye on the trail/all-mountain crowd.

Like the Z1, this is more than a simple throwback. The fork has been thoroughly modernized with the ability to fit up to 27.5 x 2.8" or 29 x 2.6" tyres, 37, 44, 51mm fork rake options and travel anywhere from 100 to 150mm. You have rebound and compression settings to tinker with, but as the fork is being released with the strapline "bring simple back", it's clear that Marzocchi are aiming for something that simply works, rather than boggling you with an array of fettling options.
Bomber Z2 Details
• Intended use: trail/ all mountain
• Air sprung, Rail damper
• 34mm stanchions
• 100, 120, 130, 140, 150mm travel options
• 15 X 110mm spacing
• External adjustments: rebound, low-speed compression
• Colors: gloss red, matte black
• MSRP: $499 USD
www.marzocchi.com


As for damping, this fork doesn't get the trickle down Fox Grip damper that the Z1 had, but a new Rail damper. We don't yet have any details on this but we're sure we'll learn more soon when Sea Otter starts on Thursday.

The fork is set to retail for $499.99 but there's no official release date yet.

More info here.



  • + 183
 Really if I'm buying something with a Marzocchi badge I want something coil sprung with an open bath damper, hydraulic bump stops that never let you use full travel ever and an unnerving top out clunk every time you lift up the bars... oh and customer service, after care support - get rid of it, all of it, never answer any phone calls or emails, don't make any spare parts available, this is what I want from a Marzocchi
  • + 137
 Had many, many marzocchi over the years. Would literally service them in the kitchen right before a ride and get them perfectly tuned to my riding style. They were reliable, performed consistently on the big stuff and would keep working forever. You didn't need customer support with marzocchi... you just needed a wrench! Who doesn't miss that squirting open bath feeling and sound... hmmmm yeah!
  • + 21
 @audioshnoll: One problem with Marz was they marketed the same chassis with an array of different dampers that spanned between amazing and awful. You could often get the same fork model with an plush, responsive high-end RC3 damper or a horrendously terrible RCV orifice damper. One letter difference between a world class fork and a budget shit box, and I bet to this day there are people out there who think Marz suck cuz they didn't understand their dumb marketing and bought a bike with a budget Marz.
  • + 15
 If you want a fork that has the smoothest action of anything out there and wallows halfway in its travel, with compression adjusters that simply make suggestions to the damping, get a DVO
  • + 1
 @dthomp325: I rode 09 triple8 rcv's for two years trouble free before I sold them and I can say from my experience they weren't shit box as you describe and were actually way better feeling then my 09 66 rc3 that I had to send in for two rebuilds in less then a year.
  • + 13
 GRIP dampers actually have some semblance of being an open bath damper.
  • + 9
 Heavier budget fox fork with a different name on it.
  • + 4
 @dthomp325: Indeed, cheaper models, especially those made by Suntour from years 08-09 and after were subpar (to say the least!). However, I've beaten the crap out of a 2005 66 RV (i think), a 2006 66 RC2X and an insane 170mm 2007 66 RC2X which I've had for many years. 10 years later, every ride I get to remind myself of what a decent fork should feel like while riding downhill aboard an airsprung suspension. Too bad weight matters... somehow.
  • + 13
 After converting my Ribbon to coil and rebleeding the damper with oil appropriate for my weight..it's like having the hottest girlfriend in the world and zero need or desire to look at anything else.
  • + 3
 @audioshnoll: definitely something to be said for the simplicity of the forks. Sure they were heavy, but a damping system made of metal and an oil bath were really what made Zocchi great.
That being said rebuilding my 66SL doppio after almost every weekend at the bike park did get annoying.
  • - 1
 Trail mincers 150mm travel. WTF!
  • + 6
 For real, I feel so patronized as a consumer. Like what kind of mind trick would I have to play to convince myself that this isn't a lower end fox?
  • + 0
 @audioshnoll: I had a few Marzocchi forks, among them, 66RC2X, which at the time, in 2006, was possibly the best performing single crown, long travel fork out there. But then Lyrik and Fox 36 came, over 1 pound lighter with much better damping. Marzocchi forks were diving under braking like a Meth addict after a penny. You could do a ft drop and it wouldn't bottom out. Instead you'd botom it out few meters below when wanting to stop on steep hill. I have very fond memories of my white 66RC2x but wouldn't ride it today. I also had same years 66SL and it was a piece of crap.
  • + 1
 @reverend27: you cant get it any more dialed then that...converting to coil, using the correct weight of oil for you body weight and seasonal temp...a very smart setup!
  • + 7
 @audioshnoll: i still love and ride a '11 888 RC3 Evo. I did an oil change out of guilty conscience after 2, maybe 3 years some weeks ago. I'm sure it will live on for many seasons to come. I love reliable bike parts more than anything.
  • + 2
 Foxzocchi
  • + 3
 @reverend27: I converted my Ribbon to coil, stock oil (probably could use lighter oil), and was between sizes of springs so went with stiffer. The thing is pure zen now.
  • + 2
 @generationfourth: ya I can't imagine a fork being any better for me then the ribbon.
What I really love besides the obvious so soft off the top is the lack of harshness anywhere it does not rebound like air does it's a different feeling altogether.
I'm yelling woohoo on the trail with a ear to ear grin.

The only thing that would even begin to turn my head would be a fork with adjustable offset.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: not sure about your experience with dvo but mine has been very good
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: ahhh, yes, that gorgeous white 2006 66 RC2X... used to be on my Banshee Morphine and yes, it would bottom out all the time! However, the year after, my Giant Reign X came with a Fox 36 and it just couldn't handle big hits so I bought an '07 66 RC2X, and it was just... perfect! Kept it for almost 5 years straight, never been happier on a bike. Than I bought an all mountain rig, stopped wearing a full-face helmets and got dressed in lycra and spandex... Still trying to figure out what happened :\
  • + 1
 Marzocchi is no longer Marzocchi.
  • + 0
 Why can't Fox leave the Zokes with coil spring and fox can have all the air spring stuff! Use the same damper of you want to be leave the coils with Zokey.
  • + 3
 @FurryCrew: you know Fox Vanillas were a thing
  • + 0
 @me2menow: but now there's no vanilla forks
  • + 1
 Sounds just like my old dorado @hamncheez:
  • + 51
 Its like when BMW bought the Mini brand. It might say Marzocchi on it, and it might be a great product in its own right, but it's not a Bomber
  • + 4
 I had Jnr T back in the day and that was next level for the timeline.
  • + 5
 @jlague: Super T was the cat's ass. Polished with the bolt-on arch.
  • + 9
 The fact that they got bought out by their biggest competitor and relaunched as a budget brand makes me sad.
  • + 11
 Even worse fox used the marz damper gave it a new name and then act like it was their design.. Meanwhile they take the former top of the line fox damper and it becomes the budget damper in the marz. I shudder to think what they are putting in this fork. Sad when the two biggest fork makers with the most experience and biggest budgets can't seem to make the best dampers. Long live the little guys mrp dvo intend etc.
  • + 1
 @mammal: yep had that one. Classic
  • + 2
 @reverend27: that's such a good point u made about the dampers. Kinda makes u wonder how bias the industry is with the BIG Brands Vs little players
  • - 6
flag WAKIdesigns (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @reverend27: how exactly is grip 2 a marzocchi damper? I rode the last 380 before acquisition and it was a noisy divey thing not worth the money. Typical mistaking too soft, underdamped pish for performance. If anything, grip 2 is similar to Manitou intrinsic damper, abandoned in 2007 or something.

Here: Marzocchi damper, the resemblance to Grip2 is amazing! NOOOT Smile
3.bp.blogspot.com/-86h1ePaHOq8/VS6HFn7cj6I/AAAAAAAAEBU/B9pRJ9WQu6c/s1600/Marzocchi%2BDBC%2B3%2Bstage.jpg
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: m.pinkbike.com/news/inside-foxs-new-grip2-damper.html

Click link scroll to comments profit.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: first thing I would have done is change the weight of the damper oil.

I can't understand how people pay 1k for a fork and then don't tune for their weight.
  • + 0
 @reverend27: Oil weight doesn't make that much difference with shimmed dampers.

I don't understand why people are willing to pay 1k for a fork that still *needs* to be custom tuned.
  • + 3
 @PhillipJ: I guess someone should tell the pros they don't need their suspension tuned will save alot of time and money.
  • + 4
 @reverend27: don't think the pros are paying mate.
  • + 1
 @PhillipJ: ya you are right also I think we should have the same seat height and tire pressure. And I mean if I'm spending 5k on a bike I shouldn't have to buy pedals either those plastic ones they come with should do just fine.
  • + 3
 @PhillipJ: but really I just realized that some people just want to ride and don't want to fuss that's fine.

Also if you are in the 165-185 range it's all tuned for you anyway but I'm not that fortunate.
  • + 1
 @alexsin: Reminds me of Biff from Back to the future.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: with you on this currently rocking a 2016 350cr, first ride after taking off my old fox 32's, I couldn't believe how much they dove through their travel, dangerously so, ride anything steep or hit the brakes and you nearly went over the bars, increased air pressure to about 20% sag and fork dive decreased but they were basically rigid forks over any big bumps/rocks, really harsh damping spikes.

After a lot of tweaking, thicker oil better quality oil in the damper, adding 45ml of gear oil to the air chamber, better quality seals, and running 1-2 clicks off max compression damping, its now not a bad fork, holds up well over really rough stuff, still has the occasional surprise divey moment and fairly bad 'chatter' sensitivity which affects front end grip... Have never ridden a single fork from Fox as bad as my Zocchi's were ad stock, woeful crap that should have been left in the past - thankfully mine only cost $340 new, which is more than they were worth until I fixed them
  • + 1
 @ctd07: Likewise, my 350CR's have been the best forks I've ridden (albeit I think they were one of the last as they came with fox branding), but they were off the back of lyrics and Fox. I've virtually left them untouched apart from services, air pressure and a bit of fork spray. Super responsive, agile and compliant. I guess the night and day of 'Zocchi still proves they didn'tt lose their touch before Fox bought them.
  • - 1
 @elliot-20 Well, since 66RC2x, I had Lyrik Uturn, Fox36Van RC2 and Lyrik 2, none of these forks gave me any bigger trouble and 36Van Rc2 was the best fork that I have ever owned. By far. From other forks that I have ridden 2016ish Fox 36 Float RC2 was standing out as well. I am told CC Helm coil and Öhlins RXF36 coil are the same ball park as 36VanRc2. So my list of awesome forks is long and Fox is always in top 3 on it. The only reason I bought Lyrik was that 36 costed 1400€ and Lyrik costed 800€. It is however way beyond my capability to understand how someone can come up with an idea that Fox made Marzocchi worse. Stripping anodizing, underdamped LSC, average rebound.

@ctd07 - I run all of my forks under 20% SAG and most people I ride with too. Some run their DH forks at 15%. Why would you run more?
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: haha try running my forks with less, have fun getting your bones jarred.
Also with negative springs, especially some shocks it seems, you have to run the sag point where the piston meets the negative chamber, as the negative spring is pulling the shock down to this point, if you want to run much less sag, your air pressure has to be so high you'll never get full travel
  • + 0
 @ctd07: not jarred by a tiniest margin. I run just under 20%. I like flying over stuff rather than falling into holes. Run it as hard as I can for stability, as long as I have the minimum desireable front wheel grip. I run a bit more SAG when it is wet. Fox 36 tends to have better plushness to stability ratio than Lyrik so I would run it at 20-22%. There are two prevailing theories - 1. less sag, less compression and 2. more sag, more compression. As far as I know riders like Gwin go for option 1, Danny Hart goes for option 2. If you can brake in right places and load the bike right in the right places - having a plan for staying heavy/ light, the option 1 works
  • + 1
 @reverend27: hmm, that explains why I could never get used to fox. I grew up with Marz (made in italy versions), and quite liked the Lyrik though. Maybe I'll get to like newer foxes, the one's based on the marz damper, lol, sad.
  • + 43
 All the matters here is what the hell is the Rail damper.
  • + 19
 To ensure ultimate traction when railin' ruts ????
  • - 5
flag Spark24 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 ... you'll learn more soon...
  • + 5
 The rail damper is what really allows this thing to get its fork on.
  • + 19
 It means is a marzocchi fork with fox damper because the marzocchi damper is in the fox fork
  • + 3
 @LETTHELLAMASBEFREE: I read this as railin' nuts...
  • - 4
flag Ploutre (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Most likely a version of the FIT from Fox. As the Z1 is a Fox 36 Performance Elite (GRIP) with cheaper casings, expect the Z2 to be a Fox 34 Performance Elite with the same kind of castings.
  • + 5
 @Ploutre: performance not performance elite
  • + 1
 @Ploutre: not quite...
  • - 1
 @Bflutz625: Huh ? The Fox 34 doesn't exist in performance elite ? (the 36 and 40 both do, so I supposed the 34 also did)
  • + 1
 @Ploutre: it exists in 4 models. Factory (Fit4 kashima), Performance Elite (Fit4 Black), Performance (GRIP Black) and rhythm (GRIP Black but uses 6000 series aluminum uppers). Rhythm is OE only that's why it's not listed on their website.
  • + 1
 @Bflutz625: Hmm then I have no idea.
  • + 3
 @Ploutre: my guess it that it's an updated GRIP damper.
  • + 13
 Yes! The damper I've been waiting for...
  • + 1
 @LETTHELLAMASBEFREE: I would prefer the nail damper as the second half of that saying is definitely more fun IMO.
  • + 2
 @millsr4: nailing ducks?
  • + 3
 @Ploutre: the Z1 is basically a rebadged 36 Rhythm that is available OE only. That means GRIP Sweep damper (not the 3 position damper in the Performance forks), 6000 series uppers (which are heavier but reported also be stronger and less prone to CSU creaking, same CSU as the E-bike rated forks I believe).

That the Z2 doesn't get even the basic GRIP damper even is concerning, Fox could have just pulled the GRIP Sweep damper from their 34 Rhythm's. No chance it gets anything related to FiT as GRIP was supposed to be a less costly damper than FiT.
  • + 1
 @railin: username checks out. congrats bud
  • + 1
 @millsr4: surely you dont want to dampen your nailing ability bud
  • + 1
 @LETTHELLAMASBEFREE: You don't know me... Wink
  • + 27
 Hope they bring back a short travel DJ 26" fork.
  • + 0
 Not likely as the 831 is only available in factory models. Fox is only branding heir performance forks as Marzocchi.
  • + 1
 Freaking truth!
  • + 1
 @Bflutz625: Bummer.
  • + 2
 Would be interesting indeed to see them do coil sprung with air assist again.
  • + 1
 @vinay: Push ACS coil conversion is compatible with the Z1. Might be what you're looking for.
  • + 1
 @Bflutz625: I thought the same until I looked into it further and found that the Z1 has thicker inner stanchions, making the 36 ACS3 incompatible for the Marzocchi
  • + 1
 @pjo39: bummer
  • + 1
 @Bflutz625: No, I actually meant coil with air assist like I have in my old Marzocchi Dirt Jam (cheap OEM Dirt Jumper) forks. It was probably to save costs they only had one coil spring (so no stocks of different spring rates for everyone) and the air would allow you to fine tune it for your weight and preferences. But it also implied that with a low air pressure you could still get a fork that has a supple start and ramps up near the end because that's what air springs do. But it required open bath damping as you have air in one leg and the coil spring in the other. Nothing against this but it seems the industry has moved away from that. After all we all ride reaaaally long Megavalanche type descends every day and really need the consistency that open bath can't give you. DT Swiss currently has coil with air assist in their F 535 forks. I haven't looked into how these work.
  • + 1
 @vinay: ACS has an air bottom out resistor that engages half way into travel and it still keeps your cartridge damper.
  • + 20
 Why woudl i buy a new Marzocchi fork , my 2007 66 for is still going, i only serviced it 2 years ago. its still got another decade in it.
  • + 28
 but it isn't boost 2.6 65b 44mm offset with torque caps, so it must be so unstable its dangerous to ride.
  • + 2
 @biglev Id still have my 07 66 if I didn't crash into a tree and snap the steer tube right off. On the plus side though I still have my 02 shiver dc in perfect working order.
  • + 5
 @hamncheez: good point and the 35mm stanchion should really be 35.05 to really be rigid. and the extra 0.1" on the tyre is defo a problem. i will get my wallet out!! ;-)
  • + 1
 @mhoshal: warning you know you will have to service those shivers in 2022 ... again, sigh , such maintenance demands!! ;-)
  • + 3
 @hamncheez: 43.99mm! or gtfo!
  • + 2
 @biglev I'm sorry for you man. you probably have a hard time finding riding partners. I mean who would want to be seen with someone riding a 12 year old fork! sooner or later your're going to have to get with the program of upgrading your complete bike, or suspension, or drivetrain every 2-3 years.
  • + 20
 I can get behind Marzocchi suspension with Fox QC.
  • + 26
 We still waiting for a coil version , which is truly what Marzocchi is know for.
  • + 3
 @endurocat: hybrid too
  • + 3
 @endurocat: I haven't confirmed this with them, but since the internals are exactly the same as a Float 36, you should be able to use a PUSH ACS3 Coil Conversion. Just sayin'
  • + 2
 @jm2e: beware, the Marz is more like a fox rhythm, so I don’t think a push kit will work. However a Vorsprung smashpot should do the trick
  • + 1
 @kleinblake: My bad. The Marz A1 is the equivalent of a heavier Float 36 Performance. So that'd be the one to drop a coil into.
  • + 20
 Are those Bombers?!?!?!?!?
  • + 4
 under rated comment
  • + 12
 someone tell fork manufacturers that colours other than black exist
  • + 36
 Like beige. And tartan.
  • + 13
 @bigtim: And Khaki. Don't forget the khaki, it'll go nice with my khaki riding pants.
  • + 80
 @bigtim: beige with pink kashima. Maybe it would be called kardashima
  • + 8
 Available in any color as long as it's black Wink
  • + 3
 “Colors: gloss red,”
  • - 2
 @zede: get out
  • + 3
 My bet is that they'll sell it in boring colours until sales level off then do some throw-back colours to appeal to those of us who were rocking those things (or drooling over them in magazines) in the late 90s.
  • + 17
 This is 2019. We want a oil slick painted fork.
  • + 1
 @nozes: this 100%
  • + 4
 Marzocchi had all black before it was cool Smile
  • + 3
 Yellow like the old Marzocchi All Mountain 1, Made in Italy.
  • + 1
 @zede: that fat pig wouldn’t do a forkin thing. Except ruin society
  • + 1
 @bigtim: I would totally buy a tartan fork!!
  • + 4
 I really don't get the comment. This exact fork is available in Red. The Fox branded forks are available in Orange. The current Rockshox forks are also available in Red. However, some European brands (like Cube) will get a custom color to match their frames, and it seems to destroy the resale value of the fork.
  • + 2
 I'm surprised that they went with the red and black to launch Marz seeing as those are the RS colorways...

FOX - Orange
RS - Red
DVO - Green
Formula - Purple
Cane Creek Launched with the Blue but that is also kinda the RS Sid color, plus DVO also did the blue giant version...

What does that leave for Marz... Pink? Wink
  • + 1
 @SonofBovril: Well, Marzocchi did have the Orange as the anniversary edition. White forks were their special ones and blak on blak was their go-to, with the occasional gunmetal finishes during the later years. I think that FOX should somehow let the Italian flair come out of Marzocchi and hire people who care about the product and not about the sales, as the name already does its job for the latter.
  • + 5
 @Scart35: I want some denim stanchions with a leather wrapper crown
  • + 2
 @SonofBovril: Have you not been paying attention? Marz has been offering red since they dropped the new forks.. 58/z1. They've also had red springs on athlete bikes... before RS...
  • + 1
 @big-red: I like your thought process.
  • + 1
 @SonofBovril: Red does not belong to Rockshox. Their color is black with white lettering. They are in the wrong with their recent red forks.
  • + 2
 @SonofBovril: RS will always be yellow to me as a kid the grew up in the 90s
  • + 1
 With some variations/deviations, Marz was White with black iirc
  • + 1
 @mtbikeaddict: White Bombers were the illest thing ever! Can't wait to get some 58s and paint them and order custom Bomber 888 decals!
  • + 8
 Now we just need to know how much its weights and what this Rail damper does. So, basically we need to know anything about that fork that isn't the bla that the marketing guys wrote up.
  • + 3
 Visited the site, no help there either.
  • + 4
 I think its great that Marzocchi is releasing reasonably priced fork options that look and ride great. Bike components are getting more and more expensive every year. Not everyone has $6000 for a mid-range GX build mountain bike. Everyone I know with a Bomber Z1 loves it, and I am planning on trying one out soon! Good job Marzocchi!
  • + 4
 Seriously though, all these aftermarket suspension companies are offering coil mods for the big brands, why are they not just making Marz a coil version of the Fox forks with a progressive bottom out bumper, seems like a no brainer to me, and leverages the name and heritage of what Marz stood for in the first place.
  • + 2
 I have to say that my Z1 has been the best preforming product I have had in a few years now and I fully expect this option to hit it out of the park in the lighter trail segment. Simple damper and slightly overbuilt may make it a "budget fork" for much of the world market but makes it ideal for the shore.
  • + 2
 I think its safe to say that those sweet Italian forks that I hold dear to my heart have gone but I still ride my triple eight and will till it dies. fuck fox you destroyed something good and made it a cheap fork shame one you for putting that red symbol that stood for ridden hard put away wet on a shitty high maintenance fox body. fox has never built something that will ever compare to what has already been take your x2 crown jewel and shove it up your ass and tell me if you can feel the small bump sensitivity you clowns
  • + 3
 Stoked on the arrival on a new lower cost option. I've been wanting to build up a budget hardtail as a second bike but didn't want to spend half the total cost of the bike on the fork. This would do nicely!
  • + 1
 I have a fox 36 that was bad from the factory, sent it back and they said it was trashed so they offered a discount on a new model fork, so I went on the interweb and found the same fork they offered but considerably cheaper , I wont put another dime in fox products , I have 3 rock shox forks and they work great I the new lyric is awesome
  • + 1
 All you people screaming budget fork need to go ride on a rs tk 30 and see what a real budget fork is. Just because its more affordable (which is what I see pber gripe about most is wanting more affordable parts) doesn't mean its cheap. Its funny how most of the people bitching here saying its cheap junk basically are probably the ones saying Id buy a DVO if it was cheaper or something along those lines. I for one would love anything related to the Marzocchi brand on my bike because theyve been the true essence of no bullshit mtbing since my youth.
  • + 1
 @onemanarmy: They are promoting this as going back to the good old days. My point is the good old days were not good at all. I had a terrible experience with them. When bike products are as expensive as they are I want to ensure I get the most out of the money I put into my bikes. Never going to give them a dime.
  • + 4
 It doesn't mention 'e' in anyway, haterz gotta love dat
  • + 1
 Bring back the open bath 55 rc3 Ti spring fork. Mine is starting to wear out. Sort of. Maybe in five more years I'll get something new. .... Like a new 55 RC3 Ti fork. That would be nice.
  • + 0
 Good looking redesign but I’ll never touch another Marzocchi. Bad service and no spare parts. I know Fox is trying to change that but I’d rather spend a few extra dollars to get a Fox fork then a Marzo!!!!
  • + 3
 Marzocchi bringing CTD back?
  • + 1
 Yeah, sounds like a 2016 Fox 34. Which is a decent fork.
  • + 2
 where is the coil and open bath ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
  • + 1
 I miss those gun sack looking bags you got with every 888 back in the day --- wait, those were often soaked with oils from the fork, just ask Brett K.
  • + 1
 I'm still rocking 04 Super T Pro's. Thinking after all these years they might possibly be due for a service, possibly. Maybe just some new oil. Seals are still tight lol.
  • + 1
 "More info here" How about some axle to crown lengths so, ya know, I can size the fork to my bike? And some weights, what adjustments are available, etc....
  • + 1
 Pretty sweet to see 100mm and 120mm options offered "right out da box". For fun slopestyle and dirt jump fun Smile
  • + 1
 Please don't trickle down Fox damping, use HCSV, SSV, just simple speed sensitive damping that is super plush, and plush
  • + 2
 Buy this and send it to avy.
  • + 1
 No preorder button for my 2021 fox36 running the new damping cartridge rail2 ?
  • + 2
 Is it better to burn out than to fade away?
  • + 2
 Mar zoo chee or maz zoh key
  • + 3
 Mar zah chee or Mar zoh key
  • + 2
 YES!!! Affordable bike parts FTW!!! Thanks @MarzocchiMTB
  • + 1
 The seat tube angle could have been a bit steeper to help me climb with mountain dogs.
  • + 2
 No 26 option. Maybe i'm not updating my bike anymore =(
  • + 6
 Personally i think a 26" marzocchi dj fork should be a no brainer.
  • + 2
 Bring back the C2R2 damper!
  • + 1
 Just buy a Fox fork with Grip 2... Basically the same
  • + 2
 @NotNamed: I mean bring it back for the Marzocchi line. Fox can have the Grip 2 and Marzocchi the c2r2.
  • + 2
 this could be it, a fork for my Cyclocross bike lol
  • + 2
 Coil Open bath was the business. Never had a fork as good since.
  • + 2
 Still better than any rockshox product...
  • + 0
 Lets hope that it wont be that kind of cheap like in RS Sektor Silver 120mm which is all plastic-crapp inside.
  • + 0
 Plastic damper is RS's style and I bet Marzooooo....oh fox....won't use a piece of fxxking plastic to take place of 'high speed value'.Whait...Does sektor have speed sensitive values?
  • + 1
 @JuliusZhuang: download manual for Sektor Silver, see whats inside and then speak out loud.
  • + 1
 Bring back espresso stanchions!!
  • + 1
 499 is legit so the complainers can go......
  • + 1
 They need to bring back the CNC'd bolt on arch!!
  • - 1
 What, no space for water bottle, no V brake mount ? No carbon ? So much to complain about
  • + 1
 No coil!?
  • + 1
 No longer coil
  • + 1
 499 awesome
  • + 0
 RIP Marzocchi.
