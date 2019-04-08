Marzocchi's Bomber Z2 Returns as an Affordable Trail Fork

The original Marzocchi Z2 was released in 1997 as one of the first hard-hitting suspension forks and, more than 20 years later, Marzocchi has today resurrected the iconic name to bolster its expanding fork line. The updated Z1
was released last year with 36mm stanchions and up to 180mm of travel, aimed at the enduro racers, while this Z2 runs more sprightly 34mm stanchions and tops out at 150mm of travel with an eye on the trail/all-mountain crowd.
Like the Z1, this is more than a simple throwback. The fork has been thoroughly modernized with the ability to fit up to 27.5 x 2.8" or 29 x 2.6" tyres, 37, 44, 51mm fork rake options and travel anywhere from 100 to 150mm. You have rebound and compression settings to tinker with, but as the fork is being released with the strapline "bring simple back", it's clear that Marzocchi are aiming for something that simply works, rather than boggling you with an array of fettling options.
Bomber Z2 Details
• Intended use: trail/ all mountain
• Air sprung, Rail damper
• 34mm stanchions
• 100, 120, 130, 140, 150mm travel options
• 15 X 110mm spacing
• External adjustments: rebound, low-speed compression
• Colors: gloss red, matte black
• MSRP: $499 USD
• www.marzocchi.com
As for damping, this fork doesn't get the trickle down Fox Grip damper that the Z1 had, but a new Rail damper. We don't yet have any details on this but we're sure we'll learn more soon when Sea Otter starts on Thursday.
The fork is set to retail for $499.99 but there's no official release date yet.
More info here
.
That being said rebuilding my 66SL doppio after almost every weekend at the bike park did get annoying.
What I really love besides the obvious so soft off the top is the lack of harshness anywhere it does not rebound like air does it's a different feeling altogether.
I'm yelling woohoo on the trail with a ear to ear grin.
The only thing that would even begin to turn my head would be a fork with adjustable offset.
Here: Marzocchi damper, the resemblance to Grip2 is amazing! NOOOT
3.bp.blogspot.com/-86h1ePaHOq8/VS6HFn7cj6I/AAAAAAAAEBU/B9pRJ9WQu6c/s1600/Marzocchi%2BDBC%2B3%2Bstage.jpg
Click link scroll to comments profit.
I can't understand how people pay 1k for a fork and then don't tune for their weight.
I don't understand why people are willing to pay 1k for a fork that still *needs* to be custom tuned.
Also if you are in the 165-185 range it's all tuned for you anyway but I'm not that fortunate.
After a lot of tweaking, thicker oil better quality oil in the damper, adding 45ml of gear oil to the air chamber, better quality seals, and running 1-2 clicks off max compression damping, its now not a bad fork, holds up well over really rough stuff, still has the occasional surprise divey moment and fairly bad 'chatter' sensitivity which affects front end grip... Have never ridden a single fork from Fox as bad as my Zocchi's were ad stock, woeful crap that should have been left in the past - thankfully mine only cost $340 new, which is more than they were worth until I fixed them
@ctd07 - I run all of my forks under 20% SAG and most people I ride with too. Some run their DH forks at 15%. Why would you run more?
Also with negative springs, especially some shocks it seems, you have to run the sag point where the piston meets the negative chamber, as the negative spring is pulling the shock down to this point, if you want to run much less sag, your air pressure has to be so high you'll never get full travel
That the Z2 doesn't get even the basic GRIP damper even is concerning, Fox could have just pulled the GRIP Sweep damper from their 34 Rhythm's. No chance it gets anything related to FiT as GRIP was supposed to be a less costly damper than FiT.
FOX - Orange
RS - Red
DVO - Green
Formula - Purple
Cane Creek Launched with the Blue but that is also kinda the RS Sid color, plus DVO also did the blue giant version...
What does that leave for Marz... Pink?
