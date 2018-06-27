USER GENERATED

Taking On The Big Guns

Jun 27, 2018
by Thomas Gaffney  
Mason Bryant is a 23-year-old Kiwi rider, unsponsored and coming into this completely unprepared. Last year Mason put his efforts into training to make the finals at the Rotorua Crankworx stop. After failing to get further than the top 32 then, how will this new technique turn out in 2018?

Introduction into the first round of qualifying and practise.

Practise begins with Mason quickly getting up to warp speed.


Getting ready for the local qualifiers, only 3 of the 23 go through.

Mason gave it the beans, but was it enough?

Finally, results. Third place gives Mason a spot in the main qualifying rounds. After no preparation this year, it was easier for Mason to relax into the ride. Previous pressures of training to compete seemed to hold him back previously, but a close call this time certainly keeps the adrenaline flowing.

More anticipation as the round 2 qualifying battle takes place.

Another bullet dodged as Mason takes 13th place, making the live feed.


After being pitched against former winner Adrian Loron, the pressure was really on. Knowing Adrian was quick, Mason knew he had to pull it out the bag "a full can of beans." Stoked with a top 16 result no matter the outcome Mason was pumped.

The champ came out strong, getting a good snap and putting just a bit of time into Mason.


There are no real rivals at Crankworx.

Round two saw Mason drop just a touch more time, sadly, tonight was not the night.


But, win or lose, on the booze eh! Chuffed and beer in hand it's onwards and upwards until next time at Rotorua 2019.


Chur!

