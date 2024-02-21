Mass Redundancies Reported at Wiggle Chain Reaction

BikeRadar is reporting
that there have been mass redundancies at Wiggle Chain Reaction and that while the redundancies are believed to coincide with the sale of the business, this has not yet been confirmed.
The online cycling retailer entered into administration
in October following the continued financial turmoil at its parent company Signa Sports United. A statement in December alluded to the sale
of the business.
One former employee posted on LinkedIn
that "Unfortunately, my time is up, along with everyone else within the organisation."
Several of the former staff already have the green #OpenToWork
banners on their profiles and CyclingWeekly is reporting
that their sources now say that "only 'a few' people of the circa 450-strong workforce remain at WiggleCRC."
The future of Wiggle, Chain Reaction, Vitus and Nukeproof is unknown at this time. We have reached out to Wiggle and Chain Reaction for comment.
But please explain me how not a single experienced economist at any of those companies did not see that the demand for bikes during the covid was just a specific bubble that cannot withstand for that long…
Or did they simply ignored it for the short term gains?