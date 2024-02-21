Mass Redundancies Reported at Wiggle Chain Reaction

Feb 21, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo

BikeRadar is reporting that there have been mass redundancies at Wiggle Chain Reaction and that while the redundancies are believed to coincide with the sale of the business, this has not yet been confirmed.

The online cycling retailer entered into administration in October following the continued financial turmoil at its parent company Signa Sports United. A statement in December alluded to the sale of the business.

One former employee posted on LinkedIn that "Unfortunately, my time is up, along with everyone else within the organisation."

Several of the former staff already have the green #OpenToWork banners on their profiles and CyclingWeekly is reporting that their sources now say that "only 'a few' people of the circa 450-strong workforce remain at WiggleCRC."

The future of Wiggle, Chain Reaction, Vitus and Nukeproof is unknown at this time. We have reached out to Wiggle and Chain Reaction for comment.

Posted In:
Industry News Chain Reaction Cycles Wiggle


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,284 articles
7 Comments
  • 10 0
 The whole market is disaster now.

But please explain me how not a single experienced economist at any of those companies did not see that the demand for bikes during the covid was just a specific bubble that cannot withstand for that long…

Or did they simply ignored it for the short term gains?
  • 4 0
 Greed > logic
  • 2 0
 these companies don't have economists. why would they?
  • 1 0
 All managers I know/knew do exactly this, focus on short term gains. Why, cause they will always find another job and what you earn now is yours forever. Future thinking requires commitment and investment, so not only you don't get the low hanging' fruit, you also seem worse than others who bring immediate profit. In most cases the hard working employees will be the victims, people who bet on a low but steady income, they always loose eventually, whereas the management will always land on four paws.
  • 2 0
 In my 14 years in the bike industry, this is by far the most depressing and uncertain time I've experienced. Hopefully, the businesses within the industry can ride the wave and make wise decisions, as one wrong move can mean game over.
  • 2 0
 No to worry. I'm sure they'll be offered their jobs back with the new owner. At vastly reduced pay and benefits of course.
  • 2 1
 And a company pizza lunch once a month.







