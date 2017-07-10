Pinkbike.com
Mass Start Mayhem at the Megavalanche - Video
Jul 10, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
This is the start to the 2017 Megavalanche Challenger race. The Megavalanche race has a qualifier in order to get in to the main race and if you don't make it in to the big show you get placed in the Challenger event.
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
ubaye
(33 mins ago)
the rabbit win the race !
[Reply]
+ 1
sino428
(13 mins ago)
Its one thing if the snow is hard pack, but when the snow is soft like that it is impossible to ride.
[Reply]
+ 2
lochussie
(7 mins ago)
Is random f*ckwits on track part of the race design?
[Reply]
+ 1
rtjames
(1 hours ago)
The guys holding their bike up and sliding down as if sitting in an imaginary sled are great, such a cool race start.
[Reply]
+ 1
jarrod801
(53 mins ago)
when you're the guy holding an iphone... your drawers go from white to brown with 100's of ppl sliding towards you lol
[Reply]
+ 1
steveczech
(1 hours ago)
Haha...just a Sh!t show from the start. It looked pretty damn soggy at the top.
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
Get back on yer bike, lad!!! At least try, FFS.
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(1 hours ago)
Better snow than in March at any rate...
[Reply]
+ 1
p-dub-4
(37 mins ago)
Rad
[Reply]
+ 0
christillott
(50 mins ago)
Deakon should have entered...very appropriate bike for the job...dmr sled
[Reply]
