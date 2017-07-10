VIDEOS

Mass Start Mayhem at the Megavalanche - Video

Jul 10, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


This is the start to the 2017 Megavalanche Challenger race. The Megavalanche race has a qualifier in order to get in to the main race and if you don't make it in to the big show you get placed in the Challenger event.

10 Comments

  • + 2
 the rabbit win the race !
  • + 1
 Its one thing if the snow is hard pack, but when the snow is soft like that it is impossible to ride.
  • + 2
 Is random f*ckwits on track part of the race design?
  • + 1
 The guys holding their bike up and sliding down as if sitting in an imaginary sled are great, such a cool race start.
  • + 1
 when you're the guy holding an iphone... your drawers go from white to brown with 100's of ppl sliding towards you lol
  • + 1
 Haha...just a Sh!t show from the start. It looked pretty damn soggy at the top.
  • + 2
 Get back on yer bike, lad!!! At least try, FFS.
  • + 1
 Better snow than in March at any rate...
  • + 1
 Rad
  • + 0
 Deakon should have entered...very appropriate bike for the job...dmr sled

Post a Comment



