Masters of Dirt: Limitless - Photos and Video

Mar 27, 2017
by Simon Nieborak  

Masters of Dirt Limitless
This is how the MOD rolls into town!

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Straight away, they all are busy with their own tasks. Here, the fashion shoot is in full swing.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
All the riders are here, too.
Masters of Dirt Limitless
Every one of them was eager to practice to get the best of these big jumps during the show.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
The dirt bikes don't get to stay cold for too long.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
The practice session for the heavier two-wheeled machines went smooth. Already in the training session, we got to see some of the best FMX tricks possible.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Masters of Dirt Limitless

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Markus Hampl did a great job constructing jumps and always being on top of very much needed maintenance.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Nobody's wasting their time. Ryys, Adrian and Wojtek working hard to bring an intense video recap for our viewing pleasure.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
While the Stadhalle is still empty, it's time for a traditional "Family Portrait".

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Silence before the storm hits Vienna.
Masters of Dirt Limitless
While all the riders prepare themselves for the big show, you can feel the atmosphere getting more and more intense.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
All the humans are ready and same goes to all the machines.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
It's almost time to go! The level of anticipation is reaching the maximum level.

Masters of Dirt Limitless

Masters of Dirt Limitless
The Fuel Girls know exactly how to warm up the crowd.
Masters of Dirt Limitless
A girl with a flame-throwing gun is a typical sight at all the MOD shows.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
This year's show opened with a very loud bang! Have you ever seen a buggy wheeling into an arena? The lucky ones at the MOD had that pleasure to see it with their own eyes.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
A wheelie was only a teaser to what was about to unfold next. A perfectly executed backflip instantly fired up the crowd.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Jerry Myer was over the moon to stomp his signature trick in front of all these people hungry for an adrenaline rush.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
The buggy set the bar really high for all the two-wheeled machines, but the guys gave it all and did not disappoint.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Edgar Torronteras' whips are jaw dropping.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Petr Andreev is not scared to bring some of the heaviest tricks known to mountain biking.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
The Godziek Brothers show what's best in their trick bags. The synchro session was very entertaining.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
What do you do when two bikes are too many? You simply put two fearless riders on one bike! These two are crazy in the best meaning of the word.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Without the shade of doubt, the Masters of Dirt is executed by many creative and hardworking individuals. From PR, designers, through the riders, builders, all core crew members, media to security and cooks who take care of the good mood and full bellies of everyone. But the truth is that all these good people didn't happen to be in one place by a lucky star alignment. No it's all thanks to the insane amount of passion and sacrifice of this one man, Georgie Fechter. He is the father of all this madness, which has been going strong for number of years and does not want to stop. Recently, Georgie went through a very dark patch in his life what was caused by a tragic death of the dearest of his dear friends, Arthur Magnus. This extremely sad accident devastated Georgie and surely shook the entire MOD community and beyond. However, the guys stood up high and this year's shows dedicated to Arthur were one of the best, if not the best we have had chance to witness. What went down this year in Vienna was another milestone for extreme sports fans and enthusiasts. This is why the Masters of Dirt is one hell of a thing to see.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
The break time during the show doesn't lack mad stunts, either.

Masters of Dirt Limitless

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Nicholi Rogatkin wouldn't be himself if he didn't have something very special prepared.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
This gigantic ninja drop was a truly badass move.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
The big bangers session was on fire. Bienvenido Aguado Alba is the one who introduced the double front flip to freestyle mountain biking and on that night he nailed his latest dream trick - Double frontflip no hander.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Adolf Silva showing off with his biggest tricks in the spotlight.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Nicholi Rogatkin is not a human. This was off the charts! Can't wait to see Nicholi unleash this beast of a trick during the comps.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Snowmobiles are always fun to watch. Those superheavy machines give us thrills while watching what these crazy guys can do with them while high up in the air.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Vincent "La Machine" Massardier has proven that he wears that nickname for a reason. Putting down this double-front flip on a BMX was one of the brightest highlights of the night.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
William Van Den Putte and his mind-blowing dabbed frontflip was off the hook.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
Maybe the older generations didn't quite catch the meaning behind movement of Williams' arms, but surely the standing ovations from the fully packed house was totally deserved.

Masters of Dirt Limitless
For the perfect ending of this already crazy night, most of the crew sought relief in the nightclub where the annual MOD party is held. DJ Mosaken was putting everybody into a great mood with all the latest dance music hit songs.
Masters of Dirt Limitless
Overall, it was a very good night and who was there knows it was worthwhile.

