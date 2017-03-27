Masters of Dirt: Limitless - Photos and Video

Without the shade of doubt, the Masters of Dirt is executed by many creative and hardworking individuals. From PR, designers, through the riders, builders, all core crew members, media to security and cooks who take care of the good mood and full bellies of everyone. But the truth is that all these good people didn't happen to be in one place by a lucky star alignment. No it's all thanks to the insane amount of passion and sacrifice of this one man, Georgie Fechter. He is the father of all this madness, which has been going strong for number of years and does not want to stop. Recently, Georgie went through a very dark patch in his life what was caused by a tragic death of the dearest of his dear friends, Arthur Magnus. This extremely sad accident devastated Georgie and surely shook the entire MOD community and beyond. However, the guys stood up high and this year's shows dedicated to Arthur were one of the best, if not the best we have had chance to witness. What went down this year in Vienna was another milestone for extreme sports fans and enthusiasts. This is why the Masters of Dirt is one hell of a thing to see.

