Mathias Flückiger has Provisional Ban Lifted After Zeranol Test Result

The Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic has announced that it has decided that Mathias Flückiger's Zeranol test result from August will not be considered a positive doping sample.
Following this decision, the Swiss Sports Integrity (SSI) has lifted Mathias Flückiger's ban after 120 days allowing him to return to competition. Mathias said: "I have never doped. The decision of the disciplinary chamber is an extremely big relief for me. It was the worst five months of my life. After months of enormously stressful waiting, I am now optimistic about the future again. Athletically, I'm more motivated than ever and I'm working on my comeback every day."
Mathias Flückiger had previously pled his innocence in September
and had submitted a detailed dossier to the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic (DK) requesting the immediate lifting of the provisional ban.
A press release on the lifting of Mathias Flückiger's ban states this included details showing:
|- DK was realistically shown with the associated evidence how food contamination could have occurred.
- Flückiger's steroid profile is normal, absolutely inconspicuous.
- Flückiger independently had a hair sample taken on August 31, 2022, which was analyzed by Prof. Pascal Kintz of the University of Strasbourg on September 12, 2022. Kintz is the world's leading expert in this field and has made a name for himself in particular in hair analyses in criminal proceedings. The hair analysis was negative. No traces of zeranol or its metabolites were found in Flückiger's hair. This means that Mathias Flückiger had neither ingested small amounts of Zeranol over a longer period of time, nor a larger amount on a specific day.
- Shortly before the atypical test result at the Swiss Championships in Leysin, two negative samples were taken from Flückiger.
* Monday, May 30, 2022, training control by SSI, 6 days before XCO-SM Leysin (Sui)
* Friday, June 10, 2022, competition control by UCI/ITA, 5 days after SM, after XCC World Cup victory in Leogang (Ö).
- There are several scientific evidences and findings that a doping scenario can be excluded in the case of Mathias Flückiger: The available scientific evidence on Zeranol shows that it is highly unlikely to have an anabolic effect in humans. Zeranol is therefore not used as an anabolic steroid either in body-building circles or by athletes (WADA statistics). Zeranol is also not used in microdoses because of its non-effectiveness (unlike testosterone and testosterone-like anabolic androgenic steroids). The chemical structures of testosterone and zeranol are fundamentally different, as is their mechanism of action.
While Mathias Flückiger's ban has been lifted the case will go back to Swiss Sports Integrity where the National Anti-Doping Agency can re-evaluate the A sample taken on June 5, 2022, as either an abnormal or atypical analysis result.
20 Comments
We don't have a test for it now, either.