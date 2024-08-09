Mathias Flückiger Says There Were 'Massive Errors' in the Handling of His Anti-Doping Case

The 106-page reasoning of the DK was extremely well-founded and very damning for SSI, so that an appeal to the CAS would have been futile. The verdict shows that my sample should never have been assessed as positive. I was wrongly banned for more than four months. The fact that none of the institutions involved have admitted their own mistakes to this day and lack any insight into their own misconduct is not only disappointing, but shocking. — Mathias Flückiger