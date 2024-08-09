Mathias Flückiger Says There Were 'Massive Errors' in the Handling of His Anti-Doping Case

Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended
from cross-country mountain bike racing in August of 2022 since an A-sample doping test detected Zeranol in his system.
Flückiger said in September of 2022
that he had "not knowingly ingested Zeranol" and the findings were 0.3 ng/mL, many times lower than the threshold value for possible contaminated meat consumption. WADA has reportedly issued instructions for anti-doping authorities in such cases, advising them that detection of a minimal amount below 5 ng/mL should be reported as an 'atypical result,' rather than 'positive.' Those directions were not followed by Swiss Sport Integrity, who reported the sample.
In December of 2022, after what Flückiger said were the "worst five months of my life," the provisional ban was lifted
.
Now, Flückiger has shared a statement
saying that the deadline for the Swiss Sports Integrity (SSI) to make an appeal to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has passed. SSI allowed the deadline to pass after "receiving the comprehensive reasons for the verdict from the Swiss Olympic Disciplinary Chamber (DK)." This means that only the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) can still appeal against the ruling.
The Swiss racer's statement goes on to claim that:
|SSI made such serious errors in the sample collection on June 5, 2022, the subsequent storage and documentation that the sample was declared invalid in its entirety. Even if Flückiger's anti-doping sample could have been assessed by SSI, it should not have been considered positive. This is because Mathias Flückiger tested negative five days before and five days after the sample in question. A hair analysis also showed that Mathias Flückiger had never taken any banned substances. Likewise, Flückiger's steroid profile was completely normal.
Mathias Flückiger says he isn't surprised that the SSI didn't appeal the case:
|The 106-page reasoning of the DK was extremely well-founded and very damning for SSI, so that an appeal to the CAS would have been futile. The verdict shows that my sample should never have been assessed as positive. I was wrongly banned for more than four months. The fact that none of the institutions involved have admitted their own mistakes to this day and lack any insight into their own misconduct is not only disappointing, but shocking.—Mathias Flückiger
Flückiger says that his reputation has been massively damaged through "massive errors in the handling of the entire case" and is calling for an external and comprehensive investigation so that the the same thing doesn't happen to any other Swiss athletes.
|There must never be another case like this in (Swiss) sport. But to date, neither SSI nor Swiss Cycling have shown any interest in independently investigating everything that has happened. But that is exactly what needs to happen, otherwise the damage to the whole (Swiss) sport and the fight against doping will be huge.—Mathias Flückiger
Mathias Flückiger is preparing for the World Championships in Vallnord (Andorra) on September 1, 2024 after racing to a fifth place at the Olympic Games in Paris. However, he is still waiting for feedback from WADA and the UCI, the two parties that could still take the case further.