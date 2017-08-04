Mathias Fluckinger's Prototype Radon - MSA XC World Cup 2017

To boost stiffness, there is no provision for a front derailleur, so that the frame could be wider near the bottom bracket and also lengthen the swingarm-pivot axle. The size, says Mathais, is somewhere between a small and a medium (about 17"/432mm at the seat tube) to fit his five-foot, seven and a half inch (172 cm) frame. Mathais was happy to add that no expense was spared to turn his custom Radon into the ultimate cross-country race bike.





You can't put on a front derailleur, so we built the main pivot a little bit larger to get more stiffness. — Mathias Flueckiger