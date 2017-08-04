PINKBIKE TECH

Mathias Fluckinger's Prototype Radon - MSA XC World Cup 2017

Aug 4, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
BIKE CHECK
Mathias Fluckinger's
Dual-Suspension
Radon Proto'


Mathias Flueckiger brought a custom made Radon dual-suspension prototype to race the Mont Sainte Anne cross country course. The carbon 29er is yet unnamed and there are no official plans to put the design in production—yet. Mathias says that the bike is a one-off racing-only machine that was made in Germany to perfectly fit his body and riding style.

To boost stiffness, there is no provision for a front derailleur, so that the frame could be wider near the bottom bracket and also lengthen the swingarm-pivot axle. The size, says Mathais, is somewhere between a small and a medium (about 17"/432mm at the seat tube) to fit his five-foot, seven and a half inch (172 cm) frame. Mathais was happy to add that no expense was spared to turn his custom Radon into the ultimate cross-country race bike.

bigquotesYou can't put on a front derailleur, so we built the main pivot a little bit larger to get more stiffness.Mathias Flueckiger
Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
Shimano XTR Di2 transmission and a sweet looking roller top guide.

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
Fox Float iCD electric remote lockout shock. The linkage and rear suspension configuration suggest 85, maybe 100 millimeters of rear-wheel travel.

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
...Spokes, tied and soldered at the crosses.
Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
Fox Step-Cast XC fork...

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
A lot of action near the left grip: The Fox iCD rotary remote lockout switch; Shimano XTR brake lever; and inboard, is the Shimano Di2 shift control.

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
Shimano Di2 console on the handlebar, the all-important inverted XC stem, and a look at where the Fox iCD remote lockout enters at the right fork crown,

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
Schwalbe Racing Ralph tires on unlabeled carbon rims. (1.4 bar front, 1.2 bar in the rear).

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
More tire and mud clearance than most cross-country race bikes use is a hint that this is not Mathias' first rodeo.

Mathias Flueckiger s Radon dual-suspension XC racebike
A window was installed by Selle Italia to allow Mathias to read his name on the top tube while he is descending.


