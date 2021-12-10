Mathias Flückiger, Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei, Linda Indergand & Joel Roth Win at the 2021 Swiss Cycling Awards

2021 was the year of women's cycling. The success of our female athletes shows that we are on the right track with our #fastandfemaleSUI promotion project and that the promotion of women is a reality with us. — Thomas Peter, Managing Director of Swiss Cycling

There was a big showing for mountain biking at the 2021 Swiss Cycling Awards as Mathias Flückiger, Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei, Linda Indergand & Joel Roth all took home top honours after an incredible season of racing.Coming off the most successful season of his career Mathias Flückiger took home the title of Male Cyclist of the Year, beating out the likes of Nino Schurter, Stefan Küng and Simon Marquart. The award is decided by a panel of experts and a public vote with an equal weighting between them.In the race for the Female Cyclist of the Year award, there was no clear winner in the voting so the title was given to Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei, Linda Indergand, Marlen Reusser and Nikita Ducarroz for their achievement at the Tokyo Olympics.U23 XC racer Joel Roth also received the Succession award after winning gold at the European Championships and taking a bronze medal at the World Championships.