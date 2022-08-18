Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol

Swiss news sites RTS.ch
and SRF.ch
are reporting that 2021 vice-Olympic champion and 2021 World Cup overall series winner Mathias Flückiger has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the anabolic substance Zeranol.
Swiss Cycling was notified of the potential anti-doping rule violation by Swiss Sport Integrity on Thursday afternoon. The in-competition test was carried out on June 5, 2022 at the Swiss Championships in Leysin, a race which Flückiger won for Thömus maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing.
In accordance with the Swiss Olympic doping statute, the 33-year-old has been provisionally banned with immediate effect and will not be competing in the European Championships on Friday. The B sample is still pending.
Flückiger was most recently in the news
after his crash with Swiss teammate Nino Schurter on the last lap of their home race in Lenzerheide. The two crashed away from the cameras on the way to what would have been a double victory. Flückiger then missed Snowshoe and Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cups due to illness
.
45 Comments
„I have a hard time when my character is questioned, because for me fair play and honesty are very important guidelines in my actions as an athlete and as a person.“
Source: www.watson.ch/sport/interview/381615019-mountainbike-flueckiger-spricht-erstmals-ueber-den-knatsch-mit-schurter
Bit of a side issue - but if the sample was from June and the finding is upheld, that would toss his Lenzerheide result. Which means Schurter would have broken a record, no?
Shitty/anticlimactic way to take the record though. Can't imagine anyone would be too happy about that.
www.usada.org/spirit-of-sport/education/zeranol-faq
ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_02_604
Lots of testing and understanding of the drugs required for aerobic capacity with the road racing, but what extras do the DH riders take?
Pain killers, beta blockers, nootropics, Adderall?
Does anyone know what kind of drug testing is done on "extreme" sports athletes?