Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol

Swiss news sites RTS.ch and SRF.ch are reporting that 2021 vice-Olympic champion and 2021 World Cup overall series winner Mathias Flückiger has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the anabolic substance Zeranol.Swiss Cycling was notified of the potential anti-doping rule violation by Swiss Sport Integrity on Thursday afternoon. The in-competition test was carried out on June 5, 2022 at the Swiss Championships in Leysin, a race which Flückiger won for Thömus maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing.In accordance with the Swiss Olympic doping statute, the 33-year-old has been provisionally banned with immediate effect and will not be competing in the European Championships on Friday. The B sample is still pending.Flückiger was most recently in the news after his crash with Swiss teammate Nino Schurter on the last lap of their home race in Lenzerheide. The two crashed away from the cameras on the way to what would have been a double victory. Flückiger then missed Snowshoe and Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cups due to illness