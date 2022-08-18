Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol

Aug 18, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Today s track conditions will suite Mathias Flueckiger just fine.

Swiss news sites RTS.ch and SRF.ch are reporting that 2021 vice-Olympic champion and 2021 World Cup overall series winner Mathias Flückiger has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the anabolic substance Zeranol.

Swiss Cycling was notified of the potential anti-doping rule violation by Swiss Sport Integrity on Thursday afternoon. The in-competition test was carried out on June 5, 2022 at the Swiss Championships in Leysin, a race which Flückiger won for Thömus maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing.

In accordance with the Swiss Olympic doping statute, the 33-year-old has been provisionally banned with immediate effect and will not be competing in the European Championships on Friday. The B sample is still pending.

Flückiger was most recently in the news after his crash with Swiss teammate Nino Schurter on the last lap of their home race in Lenzerheide. The two crashed away from the cameras on the way to what would have been a double victory. Flückiger then missed Snowshoe and Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cups due to illness.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Drug Testing World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Burke 2022
119577 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
49698 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
49511 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
46726 views
5 Race Bikes from the 2022 Leadville 100
44877 views
Video: Transition Announces Carbon Patrol Coming This Fall
42167 views
First Look: ARC8 Essential - A Light & Aggressive Trail Bike
40562 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2022
40380 views

45 Comments

  • 19 0
 Fluck no!
  • 12 0
 Are you flucking kidding me?
  • 2 3
 @AFunFox: beat me to it
  • 2 0
 ...for flucks sake
  • 2 0
 Well Fluck
  • 3 0
 What a fluking nightmare
  • 2 0
 Fluckin doper
  • 8 0
 Reads like a bad joke, but this morning an interview about the Lenzerheide-Gate with Flückiger was released in which he stated:

„I have a hard time when my character is questioned, because for me fair play and honesty are very important guidelines in my actions as an athlete and as a person.“

Source: www.watson.ch/sport/interview/381615019-mountainbike-flueckiger-spricht-erstmals-ueber-den-knatsch-mit-schurter
  • 5 0
 Liars always swear they are the most honest person you have ever met.
  • 10 0
 Mathias Flücked up…
  • 6 1
 Hugely bummed for the sport - that seriously sucks.

Bit of a side issue - but if the sample was from June and the finding is upheld, that would toss his Lenzerheide result. Which means Schurter would have broken a record, no?
  • 2 0
 In Lenzerheide they finished 3rd and 4th after the crash, it was Leogang on June 12th that Fluckiger won and Schurter finished second.
  • 1 0
 It only would have made him not be at the race. Anything could happened during that race let alone the last lap.
  • 1 0
 No. I am pretty sure they finished second (Mathias) and Third (Schurter) from the crash so Nino would just be upgraded to second. Still....Mathias shouldn't have been racing which means....
  • 1 0
 Ugh, so shitty. Here's to hoping it's not more widespread...
  • 1 0
 I doubt it. I know he was leading before the crash but Nino finished 4th after it.
  • 1 0
 @jalopyj: but if the positive test happened on June 5 all his results from then to now would get voided. So Nino would go to 1st in Leogang on June 12 I think?

Shitty/anticlimactic way to take the record though. Can't imagine anyone would be too happy about that.
  • 7 0
 Matha Flucker!
  • 4 0
 This might be a dumb question. What does vice-olympic champion mean? Never heard that term before.
  • 1 0
 1st thing I thought as well.
  • 6 0
 It means first looser.
  • 2 0
 He finished in second place / got a silver medal in Tokyo.
  • 2 5
 So does that make Trump the vice-president champion? Or is he not accepting the title as he still thinks he won?
  • 1 0
 Hmmm.....I was quietly speculating if this was another reason Nino was so pissed. Nino been dominant for so long and then all of a sudden from the age of like 30-32 Mathais is like the first or second best rider in the world. The old late career resurgence. Nino maybe new was being taken out by an enhanced Mathias? Mathias has always been top 10 in World it Looks like (I haven't followed XC for that many years) but the last few years he is definitely 1st or 2nd best in the World.....we've seen this late career resurgence story so many times...
  • 1 0
 Best not to speculate too much IMO. You could make the same argument for Nino, Bec McConnell, etc if you want to take it there. Hopefully I'm not just being naive but I'd like to think just having a good season isn't enough to call your results into question. It's not like Fluckiger never had results before.
  • 1 0
 Quick searching. Zeranol is a Growth "promotant" for cattle used mainly in the US of course. Appears that the EU has banned its use in EU cattle since 1988. Mathias tested positive in Switzerland. I can already see the defence: "Never heard of Zeranol, I'm shocked, source of the drug must have been contamination from the meat I ate and meat came from [insert: non-EU country], I have always been a proponent of clean sport".

www.usada.org/spirit-of-sport/education/zeranol-faq

ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_02_604
  • 1 0
 The endurance and fitness side of MTB gets a lot of press but I wonder what drugs the DH racers are taking?
Lots of testing and understanding of the drugs required for aerobic capacity with the road racing, but what extras do the DH riders take?

Pain killers, beta blockers, nootropics, Adderall?

Does anyone know what kind of drug testing is done on "extreme" sports athletes?
  • 1 0
 I can tell all of you exactly how this will play out. Zeranol means he will be claiming "tainted meat" in the next week or so. There will be denial and obfuscation by him and his team for months until the actual report comes out showing his levels of Zeranol were much too high to be caused by eating beef.
  • 2 0
 He was just taking a break, though, because of all the big meanies on the internet! What a joker. Don't let the door hit you on the way out of the sport.
  • 3 0
 If you're gonna be dumb, you'd better be tough
  • 3 1
 Never liked him anyways…all adds up. Jk…but he fully roid ragged on Nino in that crash no doubt
  • 1 0
 Actually he just sat there while Nino raged on him.
  • 2 0
 "We received an anonymous call from someone that sounded oddly like Nino, but we're sure that's just a coincidence"
  • 2 0
 That flücking sucks man….
  • 1 0
 Flücking hell. I don’t believe it, not Mathias. It’s an innocent mistake, surely?
  • 3 0
 Karma?
  • 2 0
 Look at his veins in that photo, you think he's NOT roid raging?!
  • 1 0
 Didn't realize those new Continental tires have such an advantage!
  • 1 0
 Drank from the wrong bottle?
  • 1 1
 I like to think they're all doping and Nino, the ringleader, ratted on him after their disagreement.
  • 1 0
 Friend stopped XC racing at high National level in early 2000s because level of some riders improved so much he questioned if it was natural. In other news...who are those two Canadian XC racers who admitted taking EPO in the early 2000s again Smile ?
  • 1 0
 lol he didn't pay enough cover-up money.....like the rest have Razz
  • 1 0
 Absolute cheating muppet......or not. I'm awaiting my b opinion.
  • 1 0
 Du bist nicht normal!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009544
Mobile Version of Website