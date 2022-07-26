Mathias Flueckiger to Skip Snowshoe & Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Races

Jul 26, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Matthias Fluckiger lining up for battle.

Mathias Flueckiger shared in an update on his website that he will miss the Snowshoe, USA, and Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada World Cup rounds.

He explained that after his midrace crash with Nino Schurter in Lenzerheide, he's been the target of an overwhelming amount of internet hate that has felt shocking and hurtful to him. Luckily, he wrote, his team and training environment helped him to focus on the task at hand and he was able to win the short track race in Vallnord before becoming ill and testing positive for Covid.

Although he is feeling better, he wrote, he has decided to skip the two North American rounds of the World Cup to reset and recover before the end of the season.

bigquotesWhat hurt me particularly (besides the missed victory) was that I was accused of intention, frustration, bad character and much more. Anyone who has ever raced or can put themselves in the situation of a biker knows: you have to make decisions in fractions of a second, intuitively. And intuition is based on experience. I would never cause a fall on purpose or out of frustration.

But what happened next got me thinking. I was shocked by how many people online are fueling frustration, aggression, anger and hatred - and all this just because of a fall of two mountain bikers. For the first time I have personally experienced how anger, frustration or even hatred is expressed online. This to a person you don't even know personally and because of something that really doesn't matter all that much in this world.

Perhaps the comparison is a bit off, but this behavior was also observed during the corona pandemic. You can do or say whatever you want. Certain people have an insatiable urge to take someone down. An elephant is made from a mosquito and this is done without any decency. This statement bothers and worries me to this day. Because it is something that affects all of us, yes, our entire society.

Thanks to my environment, I was ultimately able to concentrate on my job in the following week. Winning the short track in Vallnord (Andorra) meant a lot to me. It showed me that I am stronger than ever. It showed me that my joy as a professional biker is undiminished and that I continue to go my own way together with my team and those around me. That includes winning, but it also includes losing.

I was reminded of this just two days later. I had to forego a start in the cross-country race. Already on Saturday I didn't feel so good. Unfortunately, the situation didn't improve during the night on Sunday and so we decided together to focus on the rest of the season and not to start. Unfortunately, the severe cold symptoms were subsequently confirmed by test results as a Covid-19 infection.

I'm feeling better now. However, I have decided to skip the two overseas World Cups in Snowshoe and Mount-Sainte-Anne.Mathias Flueckiger (translated from German and edited for brevity)

We hope to see Flueckiger back on his bike at full strength soon.

Read the full update here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Mathias Flueckiger World Cup XC XC Racing


29 Comments

  • 21 1
 Oh for Flueck's sake, seriously??
  • 2 1
 FlueckinA
  • 9 0
 Still no video of the crash?
  • 14 1
 gotta subscribe to outside+ for that
  • 48 4
 Yeah, it got posted on the last round of comments about this youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • 10 0
 @jeffrocx: Thanks! Finally.
  • 4 3
 @jeffrocx: haha, got me
  • 8 0
 @jeffrocx: THANK YOU, we can finally see who's at fault in this case
  • 6 0
 @jeffrocx: WOW! That's a gnarly crash. Judge for yourself.
  • 3 0
 @jeffrocx: I don’t see how you couldn’t be pissed off after watching that
  • 3 0
 the look Nino gives when he looks straight into the camera is hard to forgot... skip to 0:42 seconds
  • 1 2
 @jeffrocx: hahah, it had been years, thanks for the chuckle
  • 10 2
 As he said about the crash, "That's racing". Here, "This is the internet."
  • 2 0
 Nailed it. If he thinks that’s bad he should see the comments section when Marvin Musquin T boned Eli Tomac in Salt Lake City supercross a few years ago.
  • 1 0
 @jray152: He can be all sad boi about it if he wants, but I'm still planning on watching Nino secure a record win this year.
  • 1 0
 Never, ever read the comments section. Especially after you crash into the biggest star in the sport but can't bring yourself to hold up your hand and say "my bad".
  • 1 0
 But is he getting as much internet hate as this lady is? www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNYKKmPwCWQ

she is still racing...
  • 5 4
 So, he was new to the internet?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, the internet can be brutal, so does passing Nino.
  • 2 5
 Yeah, passing Nino can be brutal, so does your grammar Wink
  • 2 0
 Be Best
  • 1 0
 Elephants are made from mosquitos?!
  • 1 0
 Damn Switzerland is fuckin crazy
  • 1 0
 Evolution continues...
  • 1 0
 Of course, did you miss biology courses? Here, this will hopefully refresh your memory:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2PHvWdUIHg
  • 4 5
 He's not wrong.
  • 6 2
 He is absolutely right.
  • 3 0
 Agreed. Mob mentality of social media and the internet is as ugly as it is consistent
  • 2 1
 The internet can be rough but its always been that way, for better or worse. That being said, everything indicates that it was likely his fault i.e Nino's reaction, his lack of explanation for what happened ("its racing") etc. Its not hard to come to the conclusion that it was likely his fault. Thus.....you're gonna attract some negative attention and vitriol, especially when you're fighting for what could have been a record breaking win in Nino's case.





