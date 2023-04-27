Mathieu Van Der Poel Continuing Mountain Bike Sabbatical Until After Road World Champs

Apr 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
From the first lap after the start loop Mathieu Van der Poel and Thomas Pidcock played a very tiring game of cat and mouse.

Mathieu Van Der Poel is expected to continue skipping major mountain bike races until after the Road World Championships taking place in Glasgow on August 6.

After announcing a Mountain Bike sabbatical last May Mathieu Van Der Poel has skipped racing XC World Cups to instead focus on his road racing career. Last year Mathieu was reported saying: "In 2023 it is the intention to get back into the mountain bike routine. Then I want to work towards the Olympic Games in Paris."

Despite planning to skip the opening 2023 World Cup rounds and seemingly the XC World Championships, Cycling News reports that Mathieu's team Alpecin-Deceuninck said that his race calendar in September and October could switch to having a focus on XC racing.

If Mathieu wants to achieve his goal of securing an Olympic gold medal in mountain biking, then he relies on the Netherlands to secure entry to the event. The Netherlands have until May 2024 to qualify for the Olympic mountain biking and is currently ranked 31st.

Mathieu Van Der Poel is not guaranteed an entry even if they make qualification as he will have to be selected against other riders from the country including Milan Vader. If the Netherlands can be ranked eighth or above, an aditional two riders (one male and one female) can be selected for the Olympics. Unlike Mathieu, Milan Vader is planning on racing the opening rounds of the 2023 World Cups. Given Milan's top results in the past this will could definitely help the Netherlands' chance of qualification but if only one rider can be selected then skipping half the season could mean Mathieu misses out on another chance at Olympic gold.

Based on the current suggested plan to begin XC racing after World Champs then we may see Mathieu take part in the XC World Cup rounds at Andorra, Les Portes du Soleil, Snowshoe and Mont-Sainte Anne.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Mathieu Van Der Poel XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
65146 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
56513 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
56346 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
52386 views
Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023
51289 views
Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023
49479 views
Randoms Round 3 - Sea Otter 2023
43604 views
First Ride: The New GT Sensor Loses Weight, Gains Travel
43217 views

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 He likes mountain biking more, but road biking pays the bills I guess
  • 1 0
 Racing XC, gloveless with sweat/mud covers hands... Savage
  • 3 0
 ...heard there were drops.
  • 2 0
 MvdP at the MSA word cup in early October please please please
  • 1 0
 Love watching XCO with him in the mix.
  • 1 1
 Mountain bike Van Der Poel
  • 6 7
 The hype around this guy has really been ramping down lately.
  • 6 0
 yeah he's just cyclocross world champion, Milano-SanRemo and Paris-Roubaix winner
  • 2 0
 lol. Never gets old.
  • 1 0
 @manolo: Valid point, but still WOOOSH





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.171660
Mobile Version of Website