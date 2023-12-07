Mathieu Van Der Poel Faces Choice Between the Tour De France & XC Olympic Race

Mathieu Van Der Poel has said he will not leave the Tour De France early to compete in the XC Olympic race as he tries to plan his race calendar for 2024.
The road and cyclocross World Champion has told Het Nieuwsblad
; “There are different options on the table at the moment,” as he may have to pass up a chance at an Olympic gold medal in mountain biking to focus on a packed road racing calendar.
With the XC race in Paris taking place just eight days after the end of the 2024 Tour De France, Mathieu Van Der Poel has said: “Either I'll ride the Tour and then I'll only do the road race at the Games. Or I don't ride the Tour and then I do the road race and mountain biking. What I am certainly not going to do is ride the Tour and then leave it earlier, like I did for Tokyo.”
If Mathieu Van Der Poel does race the Tour he still expects to compete in the Olympic road race as “The Olympic road race falls two weeks after the Tour and that is actually ideal. You can compare that with the World Championships in Glasgow this year, where I also achieved a very good level by riding the Tour earlier."
While the two-week gap saw Mathieu Van Der Poel secure the World Championship title on the road, his attempt to race the XC at Glentress ended before even completing a lap as he crashed near the end of the start loop.
So far Mathieu Van Der Poel has only only discussed plans to compete in top road events. If he does take another shot at an XC gold medal, there has been no mention of returning to any mountain bike World Cups in 2024. Mathieu Van Der Poel's last XC World Cup was back in 2021 before his crash at the Tokyo Olympics.