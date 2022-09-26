Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls

Sep 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Van der Poel is going to have to turn it up a couple notches come Leogang.

Mathieu van der Poel has pleaded guilty after being charged with two counts of common assault after an incident involving two teenage girls before the Road World Championships last weekend.

Mathieu is reported to have assaulted the girls aged 13 and 14 after they repeatedly knocked on his door the night before the World Championships race and prevented him from sleeping. Mathieu is said to have pushed one of the girls against a wall and the other to the floor where she injured her arm. Mathieu told Belgian website Sporza: "After a few times I was done with it. I didn't ask so nicely to stop. Then the police were called and I was taken."

Following the altercation, Mathieu spent most of the night in Police custody before being allowed back to his room at 4 am with a court date for Tuesday 27 September and his passport confiscated.

At the request of his lawyer, the court date was moved forward as his flight home was scheduled for Monday evening. Mathieu has since pleaded guilty to the two counts of common assault although his lawyer states that he will appeal against the conviction. On the verdict Mathieu's lawyer Michael Bowe told Reuters: "Mathieu agreed with some of those allegations. On discussing it was agreed he should plead guilty. In Australia, if you plead guilty you can walk away with no conviction... but it was not the case here."

After the verdict, Mathieu was handed a 1,500 Australian dollar fine and was given his passport back and allowed to leave the country. Due to the judge's ruling, Mathieu will not be allowed back into Australia for three years.

We have reached out for comment and will update this story if we receive any additional information.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Mathieu Van Der Poel


80 Comments

  • 91 9
 fucking kids
  • 14 2
 What about a counter charge against the teens? Aggravated running amok?

And where were parents at this time?

Where was security?

I sympathize, I stayed in many dive hotels in my racing days and sleep was always hard to come by.
  • 19 38
flag jsnfschr (26 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Throw the book at him. I don't have any time for a man that can't control himself and resorts to any kind of violence towards a woman when he's pissed off, let alone children.
  • 18 5
 @jsnfschr: on the one hand yea on the other little sh*ts need to learn actions have consequences
  • 14 1
 @jsnfschr: I'm sure you'd be very calm and collected if some dumb kids were knocking on your door in the middle of the night, with the sole intent to mess with you, and after confronting them, they don't leave, all before your most important day of the year...

Not to say I agree with it, as he should've obviously called the police himself, but I doubt he was exactly thinking straight at the time.
  • 1 1
 @anaughtymouse: its my most impressed day of the year! Stfu
  • 6 1
 I am so reliefed. On a german forum 90% of people are worried about the wellbeing of those brats. I hate todays teenagers.
  • 3 0
 @toad321: that’s what the police are for… abuse a kid (action) get arrested (consequence). Glad to see that lesson is still taught in Australia.
  • 55 1
 There was a ramp outside his door, and these kids removed it causing him to fall!
  • 1 0
 Ha!
  • 50 0
 Committed a crime and not allowed back into Australia for 3 years...used to be the other way around!
  • 46 11
 This is why I hate kids
  • 6 1
 Luckily some kind people tolerated all of us through our childhoods!
  • 31 1
 to be fair, I might be a little ornery not getting any sleep before the biggest race of the year as well.
  • 27 11
 Yeah I'm sorry, but absolutely nothing ok about pushing a child around for any reason! If it was a problem he should have called the police himself like any other reasonable adult.
  • 14 6
 For real. I’m a bit disturbed by the amount of commenters condoning violence towards (barely) teenage girls. Obviously they were being punks but it’s hard for me to think of any situation where that would be okay. I taught high school for 12 years. Plenty of times punk kids made me crazy but man, you don’t touch them unless you want to lose your job and enjoy some jail time.
  • 6 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: I don't think people are condoning violence, just saying that knocking repeatedly on someone's hotel room is bound to really piss the person off.

In your case, I would hope school security would deal with a kid that was purposely disturbing your classroom.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: there are those comments and fair enoigh but there are plenty others condoning: “good for him,” “they had it coming,” “can’t blame him”… I’ve seen a lot of interesting perspectives in the PB comment section over the years but it’s blowing my mind that the consensus on this is that he was justified. I just can’t wrap my head around it.
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: sure, that’s f*cked up and violence is not the answer. I also think that the parents need to have supervision over their kids as there are people in the world that will be violent over things like this. Letting your teenagers f*ck with hotel guests is a bad idea.
  • 27 10
 Ooof not a great look, but those little shits probably had it coming.
  • 14 0
 Exactly. Where we’re the parents?
  • 1 0
 @juansevo: The same place lots of today's parents are at. Sitting somewhere with their phone 7" from their face oblivious to the world around them.
  • 16 0
 Mathieu van Damme
  • 11 0
 Did these girls have Belgian or French accents?
  • 13 0
 According to a German website, they have been identified as Louisa Evenepoel and Lotte van Aert.
  • 8 1
 he should not have done that and the teens should not have done that. wonder how they knew which room was his, or if a rival team put them up to it. sounds pretty targeted. not a good look all the way around.
  • 7 0
 Maybe an opponent paid the kids to annoy him :p

Doesn't he has an hotel room or something if it's not his hometown ? Weird stuff.
  • 8 0
 I'm surprised they didn't send him to a penal colony overseas.
  • 8 1
 So, why were the teenagers repeatedly knocking on his door is the big question?
  • 2 0
 that's what kids do sometimes
  • 1 0
 Why do teenagers do most things they do? Because they're teenagers (and apparently without parents or other adult company).
  • 9 3
 The amount of comments saying the girls deserved it is surprising me. Yea, obviously they were being little shits, but his physical response was not the appropriate answer.
  • 5 1
 Tbh I am shocked by all the comments. A grown man laying hands on children (esp. girls) is a huge NONO.
  • 7 0
 wtf?!??
  • 3 0
 So these guys don't have a personal assistant or a minder to help them deal with interactions with commoners? And why wasn't hotel security or literally anyone else involved? Team manager? etc?
  • 5 0
 Where are the f#$%!ng parents??!!!
  • 5 1
 Making more kids, probably
  • 2 2
 Thats your concern here? Mines more that a world class obviously brain dead athlete, Would choose to “take matters into their own hands” instead of ya know, making a simple phone call to the front desk.
  • 4 0
 @pargolf8: Its a fair question... why are your teenagers running around the hotel without your knowledge and f'ing w/ guests.
  • 13 10
 Really can’t blame him. Blame the parents for not teaching some manners. My dad would have rained hell on me not gone to the police.
  • 6 0
 Right dude cant blame a grown ass man who gets physical with a 13 yr old girl
  • 1 0
 Yeah because the adult in this situation should totally be given a free pass to not act like the adult in this situation. Don't get me wrong, annoying kids are annoying. But a call to the cops probably would have been a better move than doing something that could injure children.
  • 4 0
 @wpplayer18: bro ill scare the shit outta any little kid and it wont be with anything physical. I woulda opened that door up so quick and started barking like a pit bull
  • 3 0
 Engage the conspiracy theories machine. I guess if it was Mario Cippolini they wouldn't escape unscathed.
  • 2 1
 Like no one here has every played ding ding dash/Nicky Nicky nine doors. But that was thrill too if you get caught, probably gonna get whooped lol.
  • 2 0
 Did they not report how many watts he pushed the girl with? Geez. Terrible coverage.
  • 2 0
 meanwhile in America...any pro cyclist would have to wear a name tag...and even then they wouldn't be recognized.
  • 1 0
 Excluding Lance. We've all seen his face on the news a few times.
  • 1 0
 Beating up children is not a good look on a pro athlete. That said, I have taught middle school and can understand the sentiment.
  • 10 12
 Such a bummer he can be composed and professional during a race and something like this nics him in the butt. Lots of options on this one I am sure, at the end of the day, we have to be our own person with our own values..kids do kid things and adults should know the difference.
  • 25 1
 Bro, if some kids were knocking on my door all night in a hotel I would also probably flip shit. It would have been better for him to call the desk and ask for security though.
  • 6 2
 @HB208: He probably did and they did'nt do much.
  • 6 2
 @zeedre: Yeah probably. Its crazy that parents would let their kids do this... I mean, MVDP holds blame, but like, at a certain point I could see why he would flip shit... especially when they did it multiple times based on the article.

Even a regular person would probably not take kindly to the kids behavior... much less someone trying to get sleep before a huge race.
  • 6 0
 @zeedre: He admitted he didn’t notify the staff, nor his team managers… just took the situation into his own hands, so to speak.
  • 6 4
 @HB208: put your hands on my 13 yr old daughter. Ill be in jail right there with you with worse charges Smile
  • 5 1
 @pargolf8: Obviously I wouldn't hit a kid dude. I would also hope as a parent you have some control over your kids actions.
  • 3 0
 @pargolf8: Well, then yeah, MVDP is an idiot then.
  • 1 0
 True, although adults should also raise their kids and teach them enough is enough.
  • 3 0
 Roadie rage.
  • 1 0
 He needs to charge the girls with trust passing. Technically he was just defending his property.
  • 1 0
 When was a kid, if I played ding dong dash it wasn't even fun unless there was a chance i'd get chased down and beat.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure they just wanted a selfie with him.
  • 1 0
 I am not condoning what anyone did.
  • 1 0
 was there a flaming bag of poo too?
  • 2 2
 Gotta get your beauty rest so you can nail those 3 foot drops, eh?
  • 6 9
 What a douche. Nothing like using your big man muthles against teenage girls
Below threshold threads are hidden





