Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls

Mathieu van der Poel has pleaded guilty after being charged with two counts of common assault after an incident involving two teenage girls before the Road World Championships last weekend.
Mathieu is reported to have assaulted the girls aged 13 and 14 after they repeatedly knocked on his door the night before the World Championships race and prevented him from sleeping. Mathieu is said to have pushed one of the girls against a wall and the other to the floor where she injured her arm. Mathieu told Belgian website Sporza
: "After a few times I was done with it. I didn't ask so nicely to stop. Then the police were called and I was taken."
Following the altercation, Mathieu spent most of the night in Police custody before being allowed back to his room at 4 am with a court date for Tuesday 27 September and his passport confiscated.
At the request of his lawyer, the court date was moved forward as his flight home was scheduled for Monday evening. Mathieu has since pleaded guilty to the two counts of common assault although his lawyer states that he will appeal against the conviction. On the verdict Mathieu's lawyer Michael Bowe told Reuters
: "Mathieu agreed with some of those allegations. On discussing it was agreed he should plead guilty. In Australia, if you plead guilty you can walk away with no conviction... but it was not the case here."
After the verdict, Mathieu was handed a 1,500 Australian dollar fine and was given his passport back and allowed to leave the country. Due to the judge's ruling, Mathieu will not be allowed back into Australia for three years.We have reached out for comment and will update this story if we receive any additional information.
And where were parents at this time?
Where was security?
I sympathize, I stayed in many dive hotels in my racing days and sleep was always hard to come by.
Not to say I agree with it, as he should've obviously called the police himself, but I doubt he was exactly thinking straight at the time.
In your case, I would hope school security would deal with a kid that was purposely disturbing your classroom.
Doesn't he has an hotel room or something if it's not his hometown ? Weird stuff.
Even a regular person would probably not take kindly to the kids behavior... much less someone trying to get sleep before a huge race.