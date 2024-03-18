Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon

Mar 18, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Photo: CANYON-ERTZUI


Mathieu van der Poel has signed the longest-known contract in modern-day cycling  with Canyon Bicycles. The current Road and Cyclocross World Champion went to Canyon’s headquarters in Koblenz, Germany on Monday, March 18, 2024 to sign a ten-year contract, meeting with Canyon CEO Nicholas de Ros Wallace, as well as the CEO of reference shareholder GBL, Ian Gallienne, among others. 

He has a phenomenal track record on Canyon bikes so far, with 163 victories in Road, Cyclocross and Mountain Biking since late 2017, when his partnership with Canyon started. He extended that contract by four years in 2021.

bigquotesCanyon has been an incredible partner. We have developed bikes that have helped me succeed in Classics, World Championships and Grand Tours. But I’m still incredibly hungry for success. There are several milestones on my radar, including the Paris Olympics this summer.

In Road, Cyclocross and Mountain biking, Canyon’s R&D teams devote everything to creating bikes to win races, and I'm proud to fuel those product developments. We share the same winning mentality and, with this new contract, we're fully aligned on our ambitions for the next stage of my careerMathieu van der Poel


photo


bigquotesAt the heart of the collaboration is a collective desire to continually push boundaries and elevate performance. Mathieu’s quest for the best is a true inspiration to our engineers and product development teams.CEO Nicolas De Ros Wallace

photo
Photo: CANYON-ERTZUI

Roman Arnold and GBL, as co-owners of the company, are aligned on this long-term view.  In a separate deal, Canyon extended its terms with Alpecin-Deceuninck, continuing the winning relationship with the team that started in late-2017.  

bigquotesSince we signed with Canyon we have had a long-term vision to create the first-ever multi-disciplinary team, built with the best and most talented riders of their generation. That is only achievable with the support of partners who build world-class high-performance products and share the same hunger for victory. Our new contract with Canyon is a significant milestone in the future development of all the talented riders who join Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck riders.Alpecin-Deceuninck Team Management Philip and Christoph Roodhooft

Mathieu will next be in action at the Belgian classics E3 and Gent-Wevelgem followed by the Spring monuments, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold and Liege-Bastogne-Liege. While MVDP has stated that he wants to compete in the mountain bike event at the Paris Olympics this year, we do not yet know if he will secure the coveted spot on the Dutch team.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon Mathieu Van Der Poel


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,305 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
75532 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
53774 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
43142 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
40375 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
36109 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
36055 views
Review: Manitou Mattoc Pro Fork - Reversed Arched, Foward Thinking
35116 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
29514 views

26 Comments
  • 40 5
 Will this be a contract that ramps down near the end? Or will that just be removed without telling him.
  • 10 0
 500 trillion dollar bonus if he wins rampage
  • 33 0
 CNGRTS
  • 7 1
 What do adolescents and Canyon have in common? They both knock on MVDP's door.

What do adolescents and Canyon not have in common? Only the adolescents get their asses handed to them.
  • 7 3
 There should be a requirement to release the terms of the deal like other professional sports. It sets the tone for what can be expected or in this case the high end of the spectrum and athletes can work off of that with agents vs just guessing and ultimately getting screwed at the negotiating table.
  • 1 0
 We can only wish. That would certainly be better for the athletes. I would love to know the details on this contract.
  • 1 0
 Why is that? Agents for the top end of the sport are in tune with value/worth of their atheletes. Forceing companies/riders to divulge their salaries or ANY sensative data is egregious at best. the majors sports teams often have their stadiums or other key assests underwritten by tax payer dollars and/or partially owned by high level folks with disclosure requirements. Keep that sh*t out of bikes. Ready for my inevitable downvotes and shade thrown my way.
  • 5 0
 Holy suit jackets and trainers middle class European BMW driving csuite
  • 2 0
 Les Coqs Sportif
  • 2 0
 I spotted the jackets and trainers but missed the middle class BMW bit.
  • 4 0
 On another unannounced news, Thibaut Daprela is off Canyon Gravity team, to run as a privateer in the coming season.
  • 2 0
 Must have been some serious drama behind the scenes for that to unfold
  • 1 0
 Damn. Hope that's not true.
  • 1 0
 "... we do not yet know if he will secure the coveted spot on the Dutch team."

Really?
I think we've learnt that the powers that be will pull whatever strings necessary for van der poel
  • 1 0
 He still has to ride his bike. Whatever strings the pull to shove him in there and/or make him even jump a few lines in the start order, if he doesn't practice bicycle riding he still crashes out before the first lap is done.

I still don't see how they consider him so marketable after what happened last year. In particular compared to their jewel who hit the ground running in the ladies CX and MTB field.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: he'll stay marketable. I totally forgot about that whole event until you brought it up.
  • 4 0
 Legend.
  • 1 0
 10 years is a lot to work for any employer, with the pressure of performance and results. Must be a lot of fine print for the “what ifs”. Years 5-10 must be e-bikes.
  • 1 0
 Can’t believe there aren’t any played out ramp “jokes” down here yet.
  • 1 0
 They'll ramp up soon I'm sure...
  • 2 0
 show me the mooooonnnnneeeyyyyy
  • 1 0
 Canyon price rise to fund this
  • 1 0
 Greatness!
  • 1 0
 Sometimes dogs are brown
  • 1 0
 my cats breath smells like cat food
  • 1 0
 @thebradjohns: my dog food smells like cats breath.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024606
Mobile Version of Website