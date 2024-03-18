Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon

Mathieu van der Poel has signed the longest-known contract in modern-day cycling with Canyon Bicycles. The current Road and Cyclocross World Champion went to Canyon’s headquarters in Koblenz, Germany on Monday, March 18, 2024 to sign a ten-year contract, meeting with Canyon CEO Nicholas de Ros Wallace, as well as the CEO of reference shareholder GBL, Ian Gallienne, among others.
He has a phenomenal track record on Canyon bikes so far, with 163 victories in Road, Cyclocross and Mountain Biking since late 2017, when his partnership with Canyon started. He extended that contract
by four years in 2021.
|Canyon has been an incredible partner. We have developed bikes that have helped me succeed in Classics, World Championships and Grand Tours. But I’m still incredibly hungry for success. There are several milestones on my radar, including the Paris Olympics this summer.
In Road, Cyclocross and Mountain biking, Canyon’s R&D teams devote everything to creating bikes to win races, and I'm proud to fuel those product developments. We share the same winning mentality and, with this new contract, we're fully aligned on our ambitions for the next stage of my career—Mathieu van der Poel
|At the heart of the collaboration is a collective desire to continually push boundaries and elevate performance. Mathieu’s quest for the best is a true inspiration to our engineers and product development teams.—CEO Nicolas De Ros Wallace
Roman Arnold and GBL, as co-owners of the company, are aligned on this long-term view. In a separate deal, Canyon extended its terms with Alpecin-Deceuninck, continuing the winning relationship with the team that started in late-2017.
|Since we signed with Canyon we have had a long-term vision to create the first-ever multi-disciplinary team, built with the best and most talented riders of their generation. That is only achievable with the support of partners who build world-class high-performance products and share the same hunger for victory. Our new contract with Canyon is a significant milestone in the future development of all the talented riders who join Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck riders.—Alpecin-Deceuninck Team Management Philip and Christoph Roodhooft
Mathieu will next be in action at the Belgian classics E3 and Gent-Wevelgem followed by the Spring monuments, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold and Liege-Bastogne-Liege. While MVDP has stated that he wants to compete in the mountain bike event at the Paris Olympics this year, we do not yet know if he will secure the coveted spot on the Dutch team.
What do adolescents and Canyon not have in common? Only the adolescents get their asses handed to them.
Really?
I think we've learnt that the powers that be will pull whatever strings necessary for van der poel
I still don't see how they consider him so marketable after what happened last year. In particular compared to their jewel who hit the ground running in the ladies CX and MTB field.