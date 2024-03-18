Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon

Canyon has been an incredible partner. We have developed bikes that have helped me succeed in Classics, World Championships and Grand Tours. But I’m still incredibly hungry for success. There are several milestones on my radar, including the Paris Olympics this summer.



In Road, Cyclocross and Mountain biking, Canyon’s R&D teams devote everything to creating bikes to win races, and I'm proud to fuel those product developments. We share the same winning mentality and, with this new contract, we're fully aligned on our ambitions for the next stage of my career — Mathieu van der Poel