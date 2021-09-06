Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs With Alpecin Fenix Until 2025

The Alpecin Fenix team has announced it has signed Mathieu Van Der Poel for a further four seasons.
Van der Poel has been part of the Belgian outfit for the past ten years and will now continue to race in their colours until the end of 2025. The 26-year-old will probably have courted offers from some of the biggest teams in road cycling but probably stuck with the second-tier UCI ProTeam as it allows him the freedom to largely dictate his racing calendar as we saw this year following his withdrawal from the Tour de France to prepare for the Olympics.
Alpecin Fenix has expanded its mountain bike roster in recent years with the recent additions of Sam Gaze and Ronja Eibl
, and it seems Van der Poel will continue to be a regular face at World Cups too. He confirmed in the announcement that he was planning on racing mountain bikes until at least the Paris 2024 Olympics and that one of his goals is to be the World Champion in three disciplines - cyclocross, mountain bike and road.
|I’m very happy to have signed this long-term contract with a team that feels like my second family. I’m really enjoying myself at Alpecin-Fenix. The team has developed fantastically in the last years – simultaneously with the progress I’ve been making – and are still getting better and stronger each year.
It's quite unique that I've been riding for the same team for so long and that I'll continue to do so for another four years. Who knows I will have raced for only one team in my entire career? I try not to think too far ahead but becoming world champion in three different disciplines in the coming years would be a dream come true. I’ll most likely continue to combine road cycling, cyclo-cross and mountain bike until Paris 2024.—Mathie Van Der Poel
|We want to be a stable team and continue to grow. Mathieu is one of the pillars of our team, so it is important to have that certainty of him staying with us for four more years in order to further expand the team. Sponsors, teammates, etc. get a strong signal from him as the team leader by extending his engagement.—Christoph Roodhoft
