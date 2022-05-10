Mathieu Van Der Poel Taking Mountain Bike Sabbatical Until 2023

Mathieu Van Der Poel has confirmed he will not be racing any XC World Cups this year to focus on his road cycling career instead.
Speaking at the Giro D'Italia Grand Tour, where he is currently in the leader's Pink Jersey, Van Der Poel told Wielerflits
, that his focus this year is the Giro, the Tour de France in July and then the road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia in September. This schedule leaves no room for mountain biking so he will be sitting out the World Cups this year.
Van der Poel is not leaving mountain biking completely though and still has his eyes set on the Paris 2024 Olympics. He said, "In 2023 it is the intention to get back into the mountain bike routine. Then I want to work towards the Olympic Games in Paris." The Paris Games will hold the mountain biking on the Colline d'Elancourt
, an artificial hill that will have 80 metres of elevation. Early reports suggest that the course will be similar to Nove Mesto, where Van der Poel won his first World Cup in 2019.
Despite missing a whole season, Van der Poel should still have plenty of time to qualify for the Olympics as the selection process will run until May 2024. It's not clear which races Van der Poel will race next year and his schedule is likely to be decided over the off season.
