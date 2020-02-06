Mathieu van der Poel Wants to try Enduro Racing

Feb 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Surely the first of many for Mathieu Van Der Poel.

After securing his third cyclocross World Championship title, Mathieu van der Poel told Cycling News that he would love to race Enduro.

The 25-year-old rider who won his third cyclocross World Championship last weekend told in an interview with Cycling News his admiration for enduro racing, although he does say it would be difficult to fit it into an already packed year-round racing schedule.

"I would love to do enduro races but it's not possible to combine. I think it's one of the coolest disciplines around but for now, I have my hands full with these (other) disciplines,"

Mathieu Van Der Poel lead Nino Schurter out in the last lap and stayed there.

Alongside his comments about enduro Mathieu also stated that his future in MTB is not yet decided after he has previously made the suggestion that he may focus on road racing after the Olympics.

bigquotesThe way I do road cycling, it is possible to combine with mountain bike but if you do the Grand Tours then it's not possible anymore

The Dutch cyclist told Cycling News: "I think that Classics races and mountain bike is something you can combine, but not a full road season.

"Doing a Grand Tour is on the bucket list, to do it once, but mountain biking is a sport I love so much that it would be hard to say goodbye. Of course, I will have to make a decision some time. My grandfather [Raymond Poulidor] was more of a Grand Tour rider than I am. I know for sure I'm not climbing fast enough to follow the guys to be in front of the general classification."

Mathieu has dominated short track racing and been a constant threat for the podium at XC World Cups since he first dipped his toes into elite mountain bike racing in 2017. Now, with him finally securing victory over Nino Schurter last year in Nove Mesto, he has made no secret of the fact he is targeting an Olympic gold medal this summer in Tokyo. If he does decide to keep racing mountain bikes for a little while longer, it will be interesting to see the continued fight on track with Nino, and who wouldn't want to see him take his immense power on the bike to an enduro race?

Posted In:
Racing and Events Mathieu Van Der Poel XC Racing


30 Comments

  • 17 1
 "Doing a Grand Tour is on the bucket list, to do it once...." - I like his approach - sorta, sure let's do this now. . ... yeah.. . . ok . ... done.. .. moving on to the next best thing ... ..

. ... . why not !? Life's too short to be doing the same thing over and over, day-in day-out Big Grin
  • 10 0
 One of the coolest riders out there. Awesome the exposure he’s bringing to both cyclocross and mtb by crossing over between disciplines
  • 12 2
 The best all around male cyclist on the planet.
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah!! Imagine if you could win at all disciplines. That would be so cool!!
  • 9 0
 Now, both XC and downhill racers will "retire" into racing enduro.
  • 9 1
 That would be insane. He’s got amazing handling skills.
  • 6 1
 This guy is a true prodigy but he is a peddler not a descender, not sure if he would do great but im sure he will at least do OK.
  • 4 0
 He looked noticably better on the desents in the last races against Schurter in 2019 than the year before. Schurter could not gain much on the descents againt him anymore. And he can sure slide down in the mud on skinny tires.
  • 2 0
 Hard to tell from one short quote but I'd guess he just wants to try an enduro because they look like a blast, he probably knows he wouldn't be doing great at least in an EWS or any world-class field. But he'd be more than respectable and it's a cool cross-over between different two wheel sports.
  • 6 1
 This is a myth about pedalers, that we aren't good descenders. A lot of us who are fast on the climbs are fast because, newsflash, we like to go fast. So the same need for speed transfers to railing the descents, fast as f***. Plus, he'd be riding a bike made for descents, not for climbs- I think he'd be plenty fast given an extra 80mm of travel.
  • 3 0
 Go check his Instagram post from during the off season. He ride dirt jumps that 99% of people on here would never try as well as shreds DH and moto. Sure he’s not as ballsy as Hill or Rude, but I bet he could get a top 30 with some training. Only thing he he seems like such as savage that I wonder if he could stay injury free for a season. He has one speed and it’s GO!
  • 2 0
 MVDP can handle a bike, any bike. Often his advantage in CX racing is his technical bike handling skills. I'm sure he would do just fine in EWS.
  • 1 3
 Agreed. If there were timed climbs, then we’d have different winners.
There is a reason DHers “retire” to enduro, it is the same thing only no lift and longer course.
Enduro is dumb.
  • 7 2
 Nothing tried, nothing gained.....
  • 4 0
 Time for a hot lap challenge?? I bet a lot of us would love to see how he compares.
  • 7 2
 Schurter for enduro!
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah, IMHO i think he is the one XC racer that will do extremely well in enduro, the man is a beast.
  • 3 0
 He's a cool kid isn’t he? Just wants to have a go at everything and who can blame him.
  • 1 0
 Internet. Internet will blame him
  • 1 0
 Definitely cool move. Especially as after already having grabbed some mainstream attention, he would actually take that along and actually point the world media at enduro racing. I think it is cool.
  • 2 0
 I think it’s safe to say most of us PBers would love to see him race enduro. Dude is an absolute beast.
  • 3 2
 MVDP: I won some Cyclocross races, So I want to try Supercross... I will ask my friend Jeremy McGrath for help
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 My grandfather [Raymond Poulidor]

Wait, what ??!! 0_0
  • 1 0
 Yes, his grandfather, the recently deceased Raymond Poulidor, was one of the greatest cyclists to ever ride a bike. His dad was no slouch, either. Dude won the genetic lottery.
  • 1 0
 I want to see mvdp vs peto in a multi discipline ultra grand tour
  • 1 0
 whats up next for this guy supercross A1 in 2021??
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



