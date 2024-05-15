Mathieu Van Der Poel Will Not Compete in MTB Race at the Paris Olympics

Let’s say I chose the most logical thing. My first half of the season was quite long. First the cyclocross season. After a short break, I resumed training in function of the spring season and I continued that campaign up to Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Now, if I want to focus fully on mountain biking and be perfectly prepared, I have to start as early as next weekend in Nove Mesto, the Czech manche of the MTB World Cup.



So, in consultation with the team, I opted for a slightly longer rest period, after which I can build up to the Tour de France and the Olympic road race without time pressure.



The fact that I am currently riding in the rainbow jersey has indirectly played a bit of a role. It’s a special year. As world champion I like to ride in that jersey as much as possible. So I also prefer not to miss the Tour de France. And that proved to be a good preparation last year, then towards the World Championships. — Mathieu Van Der Poel