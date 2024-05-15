Mathieu Van Der Poel Will Not Compete in MTB Race at the Paris Olympics

With the Paris Olympics this summer, putting together Mathieu Van Der Poel's summer program was always going to be a bit of a puzzle. Now, after seeing the road course in Paris, which he says suits him, the decision has been made to skip the mountain bike race altogether.
The Dutch racer said in a statement released by his Alpecin-Deceuninck team that putting his full focus on the combination of the Tour de France and the road race is “the most logical” choice. He considers the Tour de France the "best possible preparation for the Games."
|This is the most logical choice to be able to prepare for my goals without time pressure. The combination with MTB was too difficult. It ensures that I have a little more time and thus can prepare longer and better.—Mathieu Van Der Poel
Van der Poel has had an incredible season on the road this spring, winning the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix classics and has decided that his best chances to win an Olympic gold medal will be in the road race.
|Let’s say I chose the most logical thing. My first half of the season was quite long. First the cyclocross season. After a short break, I resumed training in function of the spring season and I continued that campaign up to Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Now, if I want to focus fully on mountain biking and be perfectly prepared, I have to start as early as next weekend in Nove Mesto, the Czech manche of the MTB World Cup.
So, in consultation with the team, I opted for a slightly longer rest period, after which I can build up to the Tour de France and the Olympic road race without time pressure.
The fact that I am currently riding in the rainbow jersey has indirectly played a bit of a role. It’s a special year. As world champion I like to ride in that jersey as much as possible. So I also prefer not to miss the Tour de France. And that proved to be a good preparation last year, then towards the World Championships.—Mathieu Van Der Poel
Currently, the Netherlands is ranked 29th
in the nation standings which means that there might not even be a spot for a Dutch male rider even if Van Der Poel went on a points-hunting spree before the qualification period ends on May 26th since only nations ranked 1-19 qualify an athlete
to go to Paris. We could still see Van Der Poel on the start line in an Olympic mountain bike race again and look for redemption after disaster in Tokyo 2021
, but we'll have to wait for LA 2028 when the Dutch rider will be 33 years old.
|Who knows what’s still possible in 2028 in Los Angeles? That’s still a long time away, but I’ll be in a different phase of my career then,” he said. “Maybe then I can put everything on that mountain biking. This year the combination is just too difficult.—Mathieu Van Der Poel
In the meantime, Van Der Poel will be assisting teammate Jasper Philipsen in his hunt for stage wins and a possible green jersey at the Tour de France and will also be on the hunt for a stage win himself, before turning his focus to the Olympic road race.
