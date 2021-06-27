Mathieu Van Der Poel Wins the Second Stage of the Tour De France

Jun 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Photograpy by COR VOS taken from Cycling Tips

After the carnage of stage one at the Tour De France, Mathieu Van Der Poel has taken an emotional first victory on day two of the 2021 Tour.

Mathieu Van Der Poel played a strategic race and after the last breakaway rider was brought back into the peloton he launched an attack on the first ascent of the final climb. Other riders followed with attacks as they headed up the final climb, but Mathieu attacked again inside the last kilometre and no one could match his pace. Mathieu crossed the line six seconds up and secured his first Tour De France stage victory just 18 months after the passing of his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, a past seven-time Tour De France stage winner.

With his win today Mathieu will now start the third day as the holder of the yellow jersey and leads the overall standings.

Top 20 results for Stage 2


Posted In:
Racing and Events Mathieu Van Der Poel Tour De France


20 Comments

  • 14 1
 well now I know I cant look at pinkbike before I watch the days TDF stage.......
  • 8 0
 It took several years of complaints in the comment section before they stopped posting DH race results in the headline...
  • 2 1
 E-bike road cycling coverage coming next...
  • 1 0
 You could filter it out of your home page so it doesn't come up before you watch
  • 4 0
 Super human effort. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Definitely one for the history books, as it’s the first time a father and his son have held the yellow jersey. One of, if not the greatest rider of this generation. Bravo Mathieu.
  • 4 0
 His dad won two TdF stages, but never led the race/wore the yellow jersey. His grandpa (Raymond Poulidor) finished 2nd twice in the TdF and won many stages, but also never wore the yellow. Amazing family all around, no matter what!
  • 3 0
 Maybe mention he holds the jersey because he won the bonus time earlier which was equally as strategic. If you're gonna be spoiling the fucking thing make an effort to write a real article
  • 5 0
 Maybe they should hold up a sign.
  • 5 0
 Now he's just gonna show up at Audi 9's
  • 2 0
 came here hoping he jumped it and they gave him the win, left disappointed.
  • 3 0
 what's with all the spoiler titles lately?
  • 2 0
 No fucks given whatsoever by the editor...
  • 2 0
 Thanks for ruining the highlights for me later pinkbike. I thought pinkbike would be a safe bet to avoid spoilers!
  • 3 0
 Boss! Poupou is proud
  • 2 0
 I may have shed a tear as well during his interview
  • 1 0
 11th showing for a Canuk! Ya Michael Woods way to represent
  • 1 0
 He basically can do it all on any type of bike. Incredible.
  • 1 0
 And as a bonus, he even holds the dotted jersey for best climber.
  • 1 0
 That's Dope!
  • 1 1
 Yo Pinkbike we don’t give a toss about the lycra clad lot.

