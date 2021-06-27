Mathieu Van Der Poel Wins the Second Stage of the Tour De France

After the carnage of stage one at the Tour De France
, Mathieu Van Der Poel has taken an emotional first victory on day two of the 2021 Tour.
Mathieu Van Der Poel played a strategic race and after the last breakaway rider was brought back into the peloton he launched an attack on the first ascent of the final climb. Other riders followed with attacks as they headed up the final climb, but Mathieu attacked again inside the last kilometre and no one could match his pace. Mathieu crossed the line six seconds up and secured his first Tour De France stage victory just 18 months after the passing of his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, a past seven-time Tour De France stage winner.
With his win today Mathieu will now start the third day as the holder of the yellow jersey and leads the overall standings.
