Mathieu van der Poel's Assault Convictions Overturned After Appeal

Dec 13, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Van der Poel is going to have to turn it up a couple notches come Leogang.

After pleading guilty to assault charges related to an altercation with two teenage girls that occurred in late September, Mattieu van der Poel's convictions and fine have been overturned on appeal.

The incident took place at a hotel where Van der Poel, 27, was staying before the road cycling world championships in Wollongong, Australia. The two girls reportedly knocked on Van der Poel's door and ran back to their room multiple times beginning at 10:40 pm. According to court documents, he “waited for the victims to knock on his door and chased them into their hotel room, following close behind them.” He then pushed one of the girls against a wall and yelled at her, before pushing the second girl against a wall with both hands.

According to The Australian, “Judge Ian Bourke SC said while Van der Poel’s actions would have been 'disturbing' for the young pair, it came as a 'response to annoying and invasive conduct' which amounted to a 'significant degree of provocation.'"

Michael Bowe, Van der Poel's defense lawyer, said, “He didn’t need a conviction, he’s a dedicated sportsman and cyclist. It’s really important these matters were dismissed.”

With the convictions overturned, Van der Poel was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order (CRO), which states that he must not commit any offense during that timeframe, and must appear before the court at any time if called on during the term of the CRO.

Posted In:
Other Mathieu Van Der Poel


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
68622 views
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
62371 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
56226 views
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Actually Prefer?
55866 views
Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?
55096 views
Field Test: 2023 Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
52244 views
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
48963 views
Thought Experiment: The Most Adjustable Mountain Bike Possible
43561 views

30 Comments

  • 41 0
 -Teenagers were being annoying - no one got injured -MVDP got a slap on the wrist Ultimately seems like about the right outcome.
  • 21 7
 except something should have happened to the kids for their conduct which started all this.
  • 36 36
 @trillot, I think it did. An angry rich guy came out of his room and pushed them to the ground. Seems crazy to get that bent out of shape by kids being kids. It's baffling that anyone can defend Van der Poel's actions.
  • 2 0
 @trillot: meh. Being an annoying teenager isn't a criminal offense. I'm sure having their annoying exploits publicized in the global media was embarrassing enough to be sufficient punishment.
  • 14 2
 Getting slapped for being a turd was what kept kids in line back in the day. Lack of ownership is the new norm.
  • 27 18
 “He didn’t need a conviction, he’s a dedicated sportsman and cyclist. It’s really important these matters were dismissed.” god damn talk about flouting privilege
  • 4 43
flag bobbys13 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 So it’s okay to assault young children now as long as they’re minding annoying to you? Good to know, Mattieu, you f*cking jackass.
  • 19 9
 @bobbys13: assault young children? they sound like two juvenile delinquents to me, i think anything short of slapping them showed good restraint after catching them repeatedly wrapping on his door in the middle of the night before his world champs race. he has also showed remorse and regret but i'm sure most people can relate to losing your cool in a situation like this.
  • 9 3
 @2wheelzgood: losing self control in front of kids is a big red flag, he is an adult, resolve that with adults as adults. I doubt there were two female 13 year olds by themselves in the hotel that night.

Also MVDP has a full team around him, this is something that could be delegated to one of his perks or to his team principal with just a phone call. His job is to train and win races, not get trolled by kids.
  • 1 1
 @Narro2: The girls were staying in a room by themselves seperate from their parents.

MVDP was also staying seperately from his team. Remember this was World Champs, very different set up from the normal trade team situation.
  • 1 1
 @bobbys13: Your children will be great ASSets to society.
  • 1 3
 @vunugu: of course they were in different rooms, even if they were in different floors, the team principal must find a way to make sure his top athlete gets a complete and efficient night of sleep. Mathieu's battles are in the trail not in the halls or media.
  • 1 1
 @EnsBen: flouting: "to intentionally not obey a rule, law, or custom". Interesting then, that the quote you're referring to are the words of his lawyer.
  • 6 0
 This story and the Will Smith story, very interesting to see the variety of opinions people had. Sounds like Mathieu went overboard but those teens also sound like huge assholes. One of those stories where everyone sucks lol.
  • 13 8
 While he clearly overreacted and took a course of action that no one should defend/recommend, the provocation also needs to be addressed. While he deserves some punishment, what those girls did was ridiculous. They knew what they were doing, they were doing it to get a reaction and then had the gal to go and cry about it when he reacted negatively? Cmon, what the hell did they expect? Hold people accountable for their actions, both him and the girls. I'm sure their parents are very proud.
  • 7 0
 Don't ding dong if you can't ditch!
  • 6 2
 Sad actions and reactions. There are no winners here. Hope MVDP sees this with a growth mindset.
  • 22 0
 I almost up agreed with you until I read "growth mindset" at which point I just uncontrollably vomited all over my phone and hands.

Thanks a lot.
  • 2 0
 @L0rdTom: Dude, here's your chance to apply that growth mindset!
  • 4 1
 When you're a parent and the noise outside your hotel door wakes up BOTH your toddlers in the middle of the night... Same levels of rage.
  • 3 0
 Good outcome for him. Now he can focus all of his attention on working up to hitting 3 foot drops.
  • 4 0
 ding dong ditch
  • 7 5
 Wonder if this would have been the outcome for anyone not favored in the public eye
  • 3 1
 the ref always sees the retaliation, not necessarily the provocation
  • 2 1
 This is a good out come for Mathieu van der Push. Deserved to be acquitted.
  • 2 0
 i dont blame him
  • 2 1
 Did he try slapping that ramp that annoyed him at Olympics too?
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010202
Mobile Version of Website