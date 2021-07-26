Olympic Favourite Crashed Due to Lack of Training Ramp

Jul 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Screenshot: BBC

Mathieu Van Der Poel has confirmed on Twitter that he crashed in the Olympics final because he believed the Sakura rock drop could be rolled.

In training a wooden ramp was leaned up against the rock, which allowed riders to roll it, but it had been removed for the finals. Van der Poel was in the leading group on Lap 1 but went over the bars after attempting to roll the feature that now had to be dropped. He got back on his bike after a minute of gathering himself but withdrew from the race in pain on Lap 5.

Van der Poel's race day crash.

The rock drop in training with the ramp in place.

The ramp was also used in training then later removed at the Test Event in 2019 but Van der Poel was not at that event. Instead, he was relying on his Dutch team mate Milan Vader who told Wielerflits, "It may be hard to say, but we've talked about this before. He asked me why everyone jumped off the rocks, when you can also roll off them. I then told him that they would remove those planks. After all, they also did that at the Test Event"

Screenshot: BBC

However, Van der Poel has said on Twitter that he didn't know they would remove the plank. He replied to a Dutch journalist saying, "I was not aware, that plank was there during the recon. I only heard they removed it during the test event," and later posted on his Instagram, "People close to me know how hard I worked for this and how bad I wanted it. I could ride the track with . my eyes closed but I didn't know they would remove this ramp on raceday."

Van der Poel has gone to the hospital for x-rays on his injured hip.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Tokyo Olympics XC Racing


82 Comments

  • 142 0
 The moral of the story, ALWAYS SEND IT!
  • 6 3
 Well, technically he did, just that he sent it OTB.
  • 59 0
 I am going to start a GoFundMe to send these japanese trail builders to Whistler bike park and other parks around the world to continue their important work.
  • 3 0
 Amazing
  • 2 0
 Preach it! I was looking back on some pics of a Whistler trip I did in 2011. Then versus now is just ridiculous.
  • 4 0
 I think it was designed by a South African with tons of experience. Removable training ramps seem like something a non-biker or lawyer would come up with.
  • 1 0
 @owl-X: non-biker, yes. Lawyer, definitely not (unless they were planning on ambulance-chasing victims). A major no-no in trail building (Of which I have been majorly involved with in the past 2 years) is that you never change a trail once it's established, especially if you're making it MORE dangerous.
  • 1 0
 @owl-X: Nick Flores, I read he designed the 2012 and 2016 courses as well. Course looked really tricky, especially in the dust!
  • 45 1
 Well... A stupid idea ("training ramps") results in a stupid crash.
  • 22 1
 Definitely stupid idea, but also... it seemed like everyone else knew?
  • 23 0
 I took the training wheels off my kids bike without them knowing and got the same result.
  • 29 0
 @Jvisscher: You took the training wheels of your kid's bike and Van der Poel crashed? That's some strange voodoo.
  • 4 6
 Well and if you aren’t willing to send a course feature on a mtb race track you aren’t going to win the race. Seems reasonable.
  • 3 0
 @Jvisscher: SINK OR SWIM KID!
  • 4 0
 @bishopsmike: everyone who was there in 2019 apparently... this whole concept gets dumber in my mind by the minute.
  • 4 4
 @ksilvey10: You've got to feel hugely sorry for him, changing course features between training and racing seems like something you should tell competitors. Unfortunately however he should have known about the stupid ramp. 1) his team mate told him 2) I imagine they will have said at a briefing as everyone else knew 3) why go to the bother of making a rock drop if you're gonna put a ramp down it?
  • 3 1
 @johnny2shoes: I absolutely feel sorry for him. Apparently the reason the other riders knew is because they did the same thing 2 years ago. I just think the idea of putting roll ramps on features for practice with the intention of removing them for the race is idiotic. People forget things like that in the heat of the moment quite easily.
  • 2 0
 @ksilvey10: Yeah agree. "Here's the course you're going to race (apart from the bits we change)"
  • 2 1
 @johnny2shoes: Vader told him the planks would be removed come on
  • 1 0
 @glen-allaire: I agree with you he should have known. Also, looking at it again, he's just not telling the truth. He's going way too fast/far for a ramp.
  • 23 0
 The riders that followed him not only they sent the drop they also did it while avoiding colliding with OTB MvDP rolling down the hill, that's some class
  • 18 0
 There's no doubt that VDP could ride this drop with ease, but you can see that he goes to pump it thinking the ramp was still in place and there's just nothing underneath him, gutted we never got to see a race to the line against Pidcock. Hopefully, his hip injury isn't too serious.
  • 2 2
 Vader told him it would be removed I mean
  • 1 0
 @glen-allaire: Sure, but he might not have been listening. It's easily done.
  • 1 0
 @glen-allaire: What the f*ck was Darth Vader doing there?
  • 23 1
 Friday Fails?
  • 1 3
 Sunday Sends !
  • 7 0
 They have to include it.
  • 20 0
 Wilkins in the crowd "JUST ROLL IT!"
  • 3 0
 Haha yesss I'm glad somebody else pictured that whole scene
  • 2 0
 Funny, I rewatched that video just last night haha
  • 20 3
 To be fair, it seems dodgy to change track features between practice and the actual race. Either don't have it there during practice or have it there during the race.
  • 2 0
 Yeah and put signs up there next to it telling riders it would be gone by the race in lots of languages. I'm sure some people are sitting around today thinking "oh man we shoulda thought of this".
  • 1 0
 I agree, why would you practice on a non final version of the track???
  • 1 0
 @Amandabree36: I never read signs at the heat of races, especially in XC, it is hard to focus on something other than the track and your pace.
  • 13 0
 His training partner: “ahhh yeah, we totally talked about that but he skipped the pre event”
  • 6 1
 All athletes knew already months beforehand that this would be a drop and some even took special dedicated drop lessons especially for this drop. It could be he didn’t know beforehand, but as a pro you should know the exact condition of the track you’re racing on.

So he arrived from the Netherlands and then didn’t check out the track? Not even once? I think there’s his mistake. I hope he heals well !!
  • 1 1
 And Vader told him it would be removed I mean come on
  • 1 0
 @glen-allaire: Vader was his father, do you listen to your father?
  • 1 0
 @glen-allaire: I find your obsession with mentioning Vader disturbing
  • 10 3
 Only a complete plank would miss an incomplete plank!
  • 3 2
 the lack of plank was just a prank
  • 7 0
 Rename it Takeshi's drop and we're all good here.
  • 2 0
 Guy LaDouche reporting in!
  • 5 0
 Did the Dutch cycling team go to Venus to train exclusively on Zwift leading up to the Olympics?
It is like they completely forgot how to race in real life.
  • 5 1
 Wooden ramp or not, everyone else is jumping it, why wouldn't he? I mean he obviously has more than enough skills to send it, rolling it couldn't possibly be any faster?
  • 8 3
 rolling it could be more consistent / easier on equipment / maybe faster / I dunno...

all i know for sure is that when your teammates and team and country are all refusing to support your claims that you didn't know they'd remove the ramp, you're a dingdong.

And if he never jumped it all practice, I believe his story.

So he's a dingdong.

Can't write this stuff! I love it! Dude put out a trail skills flex edit like two weeks ago, to go along with the other top guys' road gap practice footage...
  • 2 4
 He'd gain speed rolling a down ramp, but wouldn't gain any hucking to flat. Maybe also conserving energy.
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: the landing doesn't look that bad though, particularly if you give it the beans and get slightly further into what looks like a steeper gradient
  • 1 0
 The only reason everyone else was jumping it was because they knew the ramp wasn't there, pumping it would be faster without a doubt, you're pushing your momentum down the hill rather than letting gravity take you.
  • 2 0
 @el-nombre: Put yourself on the bike he is on and remember he will have to battle it out with the rest of the fittest guys on a mountainbike and its fair to choose pumping down a ramp if possible vs going for a drop, especially dropping further than required.

My opinion though is it is 100% his fault, everyone else knew, nobody else made the error.
  • 7 6
 Finally someone puts a squirrel catcher back on a trail after adding ramps to all the cool features and now we're complaining about it! Trail Clones eat your heart out!
  • 4 0
 Now fix the Pink bike drop.
  • 1 1
 @j-t-g: YEAH right!
  • 3 1
 It's a cunning plan to sell downcountry bikes. 120mm forks, 65deg head angle and a dropper post and he woulda been fine
  • 4 1
 #droperpost
  • 2 0
 Check out how close that tire is to the downtube.
  • 2 0
 Wholly Phuck! This is not the XC I used to race.
  • 1 0
 Also no dropper? Why? Weight is seriously overrated.
  • 1 0
 I think of something along the lines of MVDP being "an expert bike handler" and "not needing a dropper post"
  • 4 7
 Unbelievable! I predict he'll never do another MTB race again. This will be a reason to go full roadie. Although I don't understand practicing a track that's different than the race course.
  • 9 3
 Must be gutting for him, holding yellow at the TDF for nearly a week then quitting it to crash on a 2 foot drop.
  • 3 0
 @xxinsert-name-herexx: to be fair, if it were a two foot drop he could've rolled it
  • 1 0
 They probably put the ramp in for safety, to allow people to roll the drop the first time they ride that section rather than risk a crash like this or stop at the top like a load of DH racers and cause a mass pileup.
  • 1 3
 That's why dropper and 50 mm stem is a must for anything besides tarmac - safety! I was super surprised, since all others inform of him just send it
  • 1 0
 Send or be sent?
  • 1 1
 What a bocker XD XD XD
  • 2 5
 Back to tarmac
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



