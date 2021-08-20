Mathieu van der Poel's World Champs in Jeopardy Due to Back Pain

Aug 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Mathieu Van Der Poel s return to World Cups will be a challenge after two years away.

It feels like just the other day that Mathieu van der Poel seemed unstoppable, claiming the yellow jersey for six days at the Tour de France before leaving the Tour to race the Olympics. Now, the 26-year-old Dutch road, cyclocross, and cross country star had to cut short an altitude training camp due to back pain that has increasingly plagued him since the Albstadt World Cup and has put the rest of his race season in jeopardy.

Van der Poel is scheduled to race the cross country World Championships next week in Val di Sole before returning to road racing for the rest of the season, but Alpecin-Felix team manager Christophe Roodhooft told Dutch news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws that things will have to turn around before van der Poel can seriously train again: "He has problems with his lower back. Riding at ease is possible but of course that's not training," he said. "That's why we decided to stop the training camp."

Van der Poel's crash in the Olympics isn't the root of the problem and his team says he has suffered from worsening back pain since the Albstadt World Cup, but landing on his back in the Olympics certainly didn't help and his condition has worsened since then. A painkiller injection to his back and adjustment of his cleat position so far haven't eased the pain.


Moreover, it seems the crash's effects weren't all physical. Dutch national mountain bike coach Gerben de Knegt said van der Poel wants to race World Champs partly for redemption after his Olympic bid didn't go as planned.

"Mathieu indicated that he would like to do it," the coach said. "I immediately felt that he thought he had something to put right," he continued, before explaining that van der Poel also needs the UCI points. Missing out could take away his eligibility for next year's short track races and would no doubt put a damper on his offseason.

The next couple of days will likely bring answers about the rest of his season. We wish him all the best in his recovery and hope to see him at the start line for Worlds next week.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Mathieu Van Der Poel Val Di Sole Xc World Champs 2021 XC Racing


16 Comments

  • 11 1
 I guess that means he's out of Rampage, too?
  • 7 0
 Well he doesn't quite have the full front flip on lock yet, as seen in Japan. So I would say just as well... I kid. Get well MVDP.
  • 1 0
 tOo mANIes dOrP to fAult
  • 4 0
 Really undervalued just how important the lower back muscles are in stabilizing the core for good power delivery through the pedals... Hope he heals up, racing is better when he's in the mix.
  • 6 1
 Might be time to ditch the 115mm negative rise stem, that would hurt anyone's back.
  • 3 0
 Lower back pain is no joke. It kills the power in your legs as well as your focus.
  • 5 3
 Could you say his back pain is ramping up?
  • 1 0
 He’ll surely drop in standings
  • 2 0
 Feel better man, lots more racing to do!
  • 5 4
 It's all the safety ramps fault.
  • 1 0
 Or he just powers through. Is this really news worthy? Or do we just like bringing up the ramp?
  • 3 0
 Actually, yeah, the ramp.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



