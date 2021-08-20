Mathieu van der Poel's World Champs in Jeopardy Due to Back Pain

It feels like just the other day that Mathieu van der Poel seemed unstoppable, claiming the yellow jersey for six days at the Tour de France before leaving the Tour to race the Olympics. Now, the 26-year-old Dutch road, cyclocross, and cross country star had to cut short an altitude training camp due to back pain that has increasingly plagued him since the Albstadt World Cup and has put the rest of his race season in jeopardy.
Van der Poel is scheduled to race the cross country World Championships next week in Val di Sole before returning to road racing for the rest of the season, but Alpecin-Felix team manager Christophe Roodhooft told Dutch news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws
that things will have to turn around before van der Poel can seriously train again: "He has problems with his lower back. Riding at ease is possible but of course that's not training," he said. "That's why we decided to stop the training camp."
Van der Poel's crash in the Olympics
isn't the root of the problem and his team says he has suffered from worsening back pain since the Albstadt World Cup, but landing on his back in the Olympics certainly didn't help and his condition has worsened since then. A painkiller injection to his back and adjustment of his cleat position so far haven't eased the pain.
Moreover, it seems the crash's effects weren't all physical. Dutch national mountain bike coach Gerben de Knegt said van der Poel wants to race World Champs partly for redemption after his Olympic bid didn't go as planned.
"Mathieu indicated that he would like to do it," the coach said. "I immediately felt that he thought he had something to put right," he continued, before explaining that van der Poel also needs the UCI points. Missing out could take away his eligibility for next year's short track races and would no doubt put a damper on his offseason.
The next couple of days will likely bring answers about the rest of his season. We wish him all the best in his recovery and hope to see him at the start line for Worlds next week.
Injuries are a part of the sport, I have had my fair share. To be honest with you, I suffered a major lower back injury at 24 years old which took me nearly 7 years to recover from. If anybody understands it, it's me... However; in life we are faced with many obstacles and challenges, most of which are superficial. Every once in a while your faced with a major event. It's these moments that help define our true grit in character. Sometimes the best way to overcome these events is to laugh it off like it's nothing and push through it.
I made the choice to take a comical "walk it off" approach because sometimes that's what people need to here. You may not agree with me, and that's okay because your entitled to your opinion. But I tell you if that was me, the last thing I'd wanna hear is "poor you" and "are you okay". I wanna hear somebody to tell me to get my ass up, brush myself off, and get some. Just my two cents.
