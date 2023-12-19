Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions

Single Crown USD Fork Popularity Increases
There’s no right or wrong way up here, just the fact that producing a USD fork, whether that’s of the single or dual-crown variety, is simpler to manufacture. An upside-down design eliminates the need for the expensive investment of magnesium-cast lower legs. For more niche brands, that can mean lower costs, faster turnaround time, and if nothing else, they stand out from the crowd.
Intend believes in the inherent properties of USD forks and has taken full advantage of the benefits of this layout. They’re played around with wild theories such as modifying the angle of the stanchions
in order to change the axle path relative to the head angle. Recently, sliding bushings were introduced to their limited edition Moto fork
to further decrease friction.
Further examples to back the ease of manufacturing are the Bright F29
and Push Industries' Nine One single crown fork
. Both brands build their respective forks on home turf with a focus on aftermarket sales.
Lastly, EXT Suspension, could also be the next to step into the USD ring with a downhill fork. Currently, their right-side up single crown Era maxes out at 190mm of travel, but their Ferro USD36
(built for E-MX) would make for a suitable pairing with their downhill rear shocks, if it shed some weight.
Dropper Posts Drop on Demand
We’ve come as far as 240mm dropper posts, wireless electronically controlled ones, and integrated them into frames, but so far, only BMCs Autodrop dropper post
drops without having to sit on the seat.
Packaging, weight, and cost are all factors here too. The Autodrop’s oval-shaped post is proprietary to BMC’s frames and limited in travel for XC racing. Another caveat is that the pressurized system needs to be recharged after a handful of laps around an XC course.
Why are auto-dropping posts even a consideration? Possessing the ability to lower the post on command without having to sit on the saddle reduces the chance of getting caught out in certain situations when you didn’t expect to need that clearance and sitting down to lower the saddle might cause a seat-bounce OTB scenario.
Sure, it’s not a necessity, but neither was the one-way dropper when it came around. Nowadays, you’d be hard-pressed to show up to a popular trailhead and find a solid seat post.
If I were to put money on it, RockShox could be the first to showcase this to the mass markets. SRAM is all about motorized actuators and this could be the perfect place to utilize such components. They’ve also yet to evolve the AXS Reverb to 200mm of travel in its five-year product life and could be holding out for something bigger and better.
Downhill Bikes Become Extremely Specific and Not Always For Sale
Often referred to as the Formula 1 of mountain biking, downhill racing requires highly specific bikes, particularly when it comes to pleasing the world’s fastest racers. In terms of downhill bike sales, their numbers hardly stack up against trail and enduro bikes, but the presence of a race team can be fundamental in marketing their image. We’ve seen large players such as Commencal, Norco, Intense, Santa Cruz and Specialized work extensively on prototypes while building stories in a two-for-one marketing/R&D combo.
Building a super technical race bike with parameters that can be selected by a team of professionals, while drawing on data analytics, does bring the Formula 1 comparison closer. Those bikes, not set for production, could feature items like more complex suspension linkages that are less user-friendly. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something as radical as Fox's RAD LiveValve shock and decoupling hub
, or a DH-version of Specialized's air shock
make an appearance this season.
More Modular E-bikes
Building a motor to produce 50 or 85Nm doesn’t come with a large weight penalty - most of the mass lies in the battery. Take for example, the highly modular, Giant Trance X E+; a 19kg (40lb) eMTB that features a Yamaha motor that can be tuned anywhere in the range of 20-85Nm while drawing from a 400Wh battery. An additional 200Wh range extender can be mounted to increase your ride time.
Compared to a Specialized Levo, which weighs 22.4 kg (or 49.4lb) and must carry a heavy 700Wh battery, the options are limited. Yes, their Levo SL is comparable to the Trance X E+ in weight, but not torque or peak power.
Giant has essentially created two bikes in one by offering the choice of how much power you want to call on and the size of the stackable batteries you want to carry.
Simply put, you’re minimizing the amount of weight (in battery cells) that you’ll need to support your ride. There’s no need to carry around extra weight on rides that don’t deplete a full 600Wh battery. To do that, you'd need to climb roughly 1000m on a full power zipping around in boost mode (metrics can vary), but not all rides last that long.
There’s no debate that riders' demands vary when it comes to where and how they pedal. One thing’s for sure though, an 18 kg (40 lb) bike rides drastically differently than a 25 kg (55 lb) version. Modular eMTBs offer a wider variety of ride experiences with less compromises against the handling of traditional, unassisted bikes.
Adventure Trail / Enduro Racing Grows
People want to race anything with wheels, especially when we’re talking about off-road bikes, but riders also want to get out there to see cool sights, check out new zones, and explore. Events like the Trans BC
, Stoneking Rally
, and Trans Sierra Norte
come to mind while The Back Forty
and the Downieville Classic
are fitting adventurous single-day events.
“Little” bikes, such as the Scor 2023
and Atherton 130X
have become all the rage again too. They’re insanely rewarding on moderately rough trails with capable geometry and lightweight, yet dependable suspension. For these types of races where you’re running on empty day after day, aggressive trail bikes can be fitting.
Enduro racing isn’t going away. It’s still a novel take on racing bikes but it may have lost some appeal as the venues, both regionally and internationally, are being repeated - sometimes even the stages per event are repeated. At first, the lure of enduro was the unknown; choosing the right equipment, how to train, what to eat, where to attack, when to back off - at times, stages were ridden blindly, even on a world stage.
That’s where this endurance-level of stage racing holds appeal. You could be ripping down a single track tunnel all day long and never know exactly what views lie around the corner. It’s in the name, “mountain biking,” and there’s no better way to experience it all than at an all-inclusive, multi-day race in a remote destination.