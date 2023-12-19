Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions

Single Crown USD Fork Popularity Increases

By slackening the angle of the stanchions relative to the steer tube, Intend aimed to increase the trail as the travel and head angle reduce, creating more consistent values. The Push Industries inverted single crown fork made an appearance at Sea Otter this spring.

Dropper Posts Drop on Demand

Norco's prototype high-pivot 6-link prototype bike. Something tells me Greg Minnaar's bike will be different from this frame.

Downhill Bikes Become Extremely Specific and Not Always For Sale

I doubt Ohlins will be adding electronic lockouts to their catalogue. Fox/Race Face's decoupling hub and derailleur clutch patent drawing.

Giant's Trance X E+ weighs 19kg with a 400Wh main battery and uses Yamaha's Sync Drive Pro motor that can be tuned all the way up to a full-powered 85Nm.

More Modular E-bikes

A snippet from the glorious trails in the 2021 Trans Cascadia "backcountry race" - not quite enduro but more than downcountry.

Adventure Trail / Enduro Racing Grows