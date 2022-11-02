Video: Matt Bolton Dodging Rain & Chasing Slabs in Squamish

As this fall continued to flaunt a summer like Halloween costume, it was hard to remember how long our spring stretched out. Matt Bolton remembered it well as he battled mother nature's wicked elements while filming this video."For the final move in the video, we had gone to film it but it had completely grown over with moss after the wet spring. We came back with a harness and a wire brush, as well as some tools to make the runout rideable. Just as we were finishing up it started to rain making the freshly cleared rock super slippery. I got on my bike and we got the shot right as the skies opened up." -Matt BoltonWith a good mix of classic Squamish slabs and perfectly crafted dark dirt features, this video will have you itching to get into the woods! Check out the video to see Matt Bolton ride his favorite slabs and some new dirt work in 'A Brief Shredit of Unassuming Nature'.Matt Bolton's riding defines what the Patrol is best at. When the features he is riding make you feel like pushing away from your computer screen, you know its that much gnarlier in person!Video: @wildland.media and @plarseneauPhotos: @danlocks_