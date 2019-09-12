Matt Jones' Diamond Encrusted Marin San Quentin - NEC Cycle Show 2019

Sep 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  


Matt Jones is currently in North Wales feeling out the Hardline course, but when he gets back, he'll have this custom-painted, jewel-encrusted Marin San Quentin waiting for him. The bike is a 130mm-travel hardtail with an eye-catching space-themed color scheme and not a sticker in sight. It was painted especially for Jones, who's a self-confessed science nerd, and then he specced it with his dream parts.

What really tops this build off is the stem cap that contains real diamonds and rubies in the shape of Matt’s initials, making this easily the most expensive bike at the show.


There are apparently 26 real jewels in the solid silver cap, so they'll have to keep a close eye on it over the weekend in the NEC.


Matt Jones was part of the team that developed the San Quentin, as he was looking for a more trail-friendly version of the Alcatraz dirt jump hardtail he also helped the brand to produce. The result is a British-style long and slack hardcore hardtail with a low standover to replicate a dirt jump bike feel.


Other constellations in the Jones nebula include the Spade and the Bike Frame.


Matt's custom bike was specced with an AXS Eagle drivetrain, Cane Creek eeWings cranks, a Gusset cockpit, TRP G-Spec brakes and a Marzocchi Z1 fork. This has been called the 'dream build' edition, one that you can't buy, and probably never will be able to, but in an ideal world, this is about as plush as a Marin San Quentin is going to get. Finishing off the build are Halo's new signature Matt Jones wheels. As far as we can tell, they are the same as the regular Vortex wheel, but they're shiny and you can now get a Matt Jones sticker on them.

Marin San Quentin Details
Frame: Marin San Quentin
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 - 130mm
Wheels: Halo Vortex (Matt Jones signature)
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF
Drivetrain: Sram Eagle AXS
Brakes: TRP Quadiem G-Spec
Cockpit: Gusset
Weight: 13.83kg (claimed)
More info: marinbikes.com

The paint job from Image Design Customs is simply unbelievable. So nice that we'll ignore the fact the tire is the wrong way round.


Red no more. The Marzocchi fork gets the space treatment, too.

It's the little things, like these matching purple titanium bolts, that make this build really come together.

Cane Creek eeWings cranks to help this bike liftoff. Yes, Matt has already flipped it.

Wireless SRAM AXS parts for the drivetrain.

A Gusset bar and stem keep the dirt jump feel for Matt.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Marin Matt Jones Nec Cycle Show 2019


22 Comments

  • 21 2
 The whole bike is done so well but that top cap looks super janky
  • 1 3
 ...
  • 2 0
 Right?! Did they forget to polish it or something? And how about the placement/kerning on the MJ initials... weak effort.
  • 13 2
 All that sweetness and a red chainring?
  • 6 1
 Seems like the San Quentin should have the most drab. bleak, and hopeless paint job imaginable. Maybe a Living Hell edition.
  • 2 2
 I agree... up front there ought to be a bike in black. I heard he roosted a berm in Reno just to watch it die
  • 6 3
 This bike is out of this world.
  • 10 2
 Enough space to fit a water bottle
  • 2 0
 Front tire is backwards rear tire is not lined up to valve day 1 basics at any shop
  • 2 2
 All that money wasted on bling, so they couldn't afford cable stops or something other than plain zip ties to hold the cables to the frame.
  • 3 1
 I understand the problem of no grommets, but cable ties are the best way to fix cables to a externally routed frame
  • 1 2
 Didn't really know who MJ was until I stumbled upon his YT channel. Even though he is sponsored by Marin and had a hand in designing the San Quentin you can tell he really loves riding this hardtail.
  • 3 0
 weird flex but ok
  • 2 1
 Do you even Reply All bro?
Yes you do
  • 2 2
 The irony is that that bike is so not Marin County. Maybe San Jose...
  • 1 0
 Over the top, gaudy, flashy expensive shit? Totally Marin.
  • 1 0
 @shredgnar85: Expensive, yes. Gaudy and flashy, no. Unless you think Audi SUVs and aging hippies in old Mercedes are flashy.
  • 1 2
 AXS drivetrain but still a wired dropper
  • 1 2
 Annunaki God Bike
  • 3 5
 Its still a marin
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



