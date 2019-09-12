Matt Jones' Diamond Encrusted Marin San Quentin - NEC Cycle Show 2019

There are apparently 26 real jewels in the solid silver cap, so they'll have to keep a close eye on it over the weekend in the NEC.

Other constellations in the Jones nebula include the Spade and the Bike Frame.

Matt's custom bike was specced with an AXS Eagle drivetrain, Cane Creek eeWings cranks, a Gusset cockpit, TRP G-Spec brakes and a Marzocchi Z1 fork. This has been called the 'dream build' edition, one that you can't buy, and probably never will be able to, but in an ideal world, this is about as plush as a Marin San Quentin is going to get. Finishing off the build are Halo's new signature Matt Jones wheels. As far as we can tell, they are the same as the regular Vortex wheel, but they're shiny and you can now get a Matt Jones sticker on them.



Marin San Quentin Details

Frame: Marin San Quentin

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 - 130mm

Wheels: Halo Vortex (Matt Jones signature)

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF

Drivetrain: Sram Eagle AXS

Brakes: TRP Quadiem G-Spec

Cockpit: Gusset

Weight: 13.83kg (claimed)

More info: marinbikes.com

The paint job from Image Design Customs is simply unbelievable. So nice that we'll ignore the fact the tire is the wrong way round.

Red no more. The Marzocchi fork gets the space treatment, too.

It's the little things, like these matching purple titanium bolts, that make this build really come together.

Cane Creek eeWings cranks to help this bike liftoff. Yes, Matt has already flipped it.

Wireless SRAM AXS parts for the drivetrain.

A Gusset bar and stem keep the dirt jump feel for Matt.

Matt Jones was part of the team that developed the San Quentin, as he was looking for a more trail-friendly version of the Alcatraz dirt jump hardtail he also helped the brand to produce. The result is a British-style long and slack hardcore hardtail with a low standover to replicate a dirt jump bike feel.