Matt Jones' Diamond Encrusted Marin San Quentin - NEC Cycle Show 2019

Matt Jones is currently in North Wales feeling out the Hardline course, but when he gets back, he'll have this custom-painted, jewel-encrusted Marin San Quentin waiting for him. The bike is a 130mm-travel hardtail with an eye-catching space-themed color scheme and not a sticker in sight. It was painted especially for Jones, who's a self-confessed science nerd, and then he specced it with his dream parts.
What really tops this build off is the stem cap that contains real diamonds and rubies in the shape of Matt’s initials, making this easily the most expensive bike at the show.
Matt Jones was part of the team that developed the San Quentin, as he was looking for a more trail-friendly version of the Alcatraz dirt jump hardtail he also helped the brand to produce. The result is a British-style long and slack hardcore hardtail with a low standover to replicate a dirt jump bike feel.
Matt's custom bike was specced with an AXS Eagle drivetrain, Cane Creek eeWings cranks, a Gusset cockpit, TRP G-Spec brakes and a Marzocchi Z1 fork. This has been called the 'dream build' edition, one that you can't buy, and probably never will be able to, but in an ideal world, this is about as plush as a Marin San Quentin is going to get. Finishing off the build are Halo's new signature Matt Jones wheels. As far as we can tell, they are the same as the regular Vortex wheel, but they're shiny and you can now get a Matt Jones sticker on them.
