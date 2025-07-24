Powered by Outside

Matt Jones’ MAVRIX MTB Video Game Now Available in Early Access

Jul 24, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

MAVRIX, a new mountain bike video game developed by Red Bull athlete Matt Jones and UK-based studio Third Kind Games, is now available in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game drops players into an open-world riding environment inspired by the Welsh landscape, with terrain that includes freeride lines, downhill tracks, and hidden tech trails. Up to 50 players can ride in the same online world, with options to explore solo or compete in races with friends.

Gameplay emphasizes real-world bike physics, with dual-stick controls, independent braking, and a suspension system designed to mirror actual MTB performance. Motion capture technology was used to dial in rider dynamics, and the game supports both first-person and third-person perspectives.

Leaderboards are live for every race track, and voiceover from Rob Warner brings broadcast-style commentary to the action. Competitive modes also tie into real-world prizes through a platform called 'Just'.

photo
photo

Players can customize their bikes and kits using real-world components and frame brands. A career mode lets riders build an MTB legacy by unlocking sponsors, signing contracts, and progressing through in-game challenges and events.

photo

It's not quite Downhill Domination, the over-the-top PS2 classic many of us grew up on, but MAVRIX looks to be right up the same alley, just with a more realistic take on speed, terrain, and tech.

MAVRIX is now available on PC in Early Access. The development team includes Third Kind Games, known for work on Forza Horizon 4 and Sea of Thieves, and Cascade Interactive, a new publisher focused on athlete-led sports games.

You can find more details on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

photo


45 Comments
  • 495
 To the game devs: This needs a realtime ‘injury’ feature, so if a player stacks it in a crash they have to wait the average real world time it takes for that injury to heal, and if you haven't accumulated enough $$$ to cover medical bills then you’re out for good.
  • 680
 You need the European healthcare DLC, crash as much as you like!
  • 70
 Loved in the skate games when it showed you what broke.
  • 40
 Another vote for MTB Injury Realtime Recovery Simulator
  • 439
 Matt Jones is mountain bikes Coldplay
  • 502
 because they both wrecked marriages :p
  • 70
 @LarryTheLoafer: wait, what?
  • 51
 BKXC is absolutely fuming he’s been overlooked as mountain bikings Chris Martin.
  • 260
 Does "authentic controls" mean there's a handlebar peripheral with wandering bite point and gears that skip very slightly in three sprockets?
  • 40
 Peloton integration, please...
  • 270
 Give Lonely Mountain Downhill a shot - low poly, high vibe
  • 30
 Most under rated MTB ever. Hours of frustration but gallons of stoke when you complete a T to B.
  • 10
 @captainrisky1: Amen !
  • 157
 Love Matt Jones, but this looks like a far worse version of the mountain biking in Riders Republic. Not sure why RR doesnt get mentioned much, I understand the game came out almost 4 years ago but the gameplay really wasn't that bad.
  • 72
 +1 for Riders Republic, it's not perfect but seems to get totally ignored. Plus the snowboard/ski races are great and the wingsuit is a blast.
  • 62
 Because RR sucks. Its corny, repetitive shite. I won't be playing this either.
  • 71
 Descenders was better
  • 30
 Nah, riders republic is awful, it's not even got independent front and back brakes, I'd go as far as saying the MTB in GTA5 is a better, more realistic experience than RR, I played it for 20 minutes and got bored.
  • 31
 @inked-up-metalhead: Yeah, I worked on it, but never liked the gameplay. I kept telling them that there was a need to brake without skiding cuz' on a mtb you try to skid as little as possible cuz' braking with no grip won't slow you down that much, but the whole RR game was much more arcade oriented than Steep, so it's skids, tricks, skids, tricks, skids, tricks...
Also told them that tricky/trial areas to find while freeroaming could be nice but as you can basically jump from the Grand Canyon, do 12 backflips and land with barely a scratch that didn't make sense.
It's a shame as the world is rather nice.
  • 30
 @Will-narayan: interesting perspective from you being involved. Thank you for trying, yes the world is nice, though I feel the areas like hard-line and rampage were disappointing and a bit of a stretch to be called 'inspired by', but mainly I just found the other sports to feel more at home, which is a shame considering how MTB focused it was supposed to be based on the advertising.

And yeah, way too arcade style for me, too fast for the most part, too forgiving, and again, GTA5, you could do nose pivots round tight switchbacks, land in manuals and nose manuals, do stoppies, etc etc, I still think throwing a bike in the back of a pickup, driving up chiliad as the sun rises and sending it back down on the line with the big jumps and step downs is one of the best MTB experiences I've ever had digitally, the satisfaction of clearing the skinny sections, steep sections and jumps is insane.

And let's not forget about the North shore sections in GTA san Andreas, they're still timeless.
  • 101
 So sick. But don't get me started on the problem with paying for early access games. I'm gonna hold off on purchasing until they release the full game.
  • 53
 If Matt Jones reads this, open a free alpha and I'm in. Invite only for PB readers. 😁
  • 62
 Ya... 40 dollars for an early access, presumably live service type game. Gaming industry is in shambles. Was hoping for like 20 for an 'unfinished' game. But I need to look into it more. Like the open world kinda free play format, a bit a la eaSkate. But otherwise it still looks a touch limited (in scope) for 40.

Plus not sure if they have anything along the lines of free mini demo. That's another concept that kinda disappeared. Whether its limited map or you can implement limited free play time on steam, not sure. I think they're just scaring away customers at 40 for early access but since its targeted to kids? I guess it will do fine.
  • 110
 THPS and Skate got a lot of kids on skateboards. I hope this does well
  • 60
 True. The only relation I have to skateboarding was that game.... maybe the best game ever.... I'm talking the THPS1, on PS1
  • 21
 Different time and kids could get a skateboard for maybe $50 and go skate streets. You need 20x more money to even get a clapped out older bike and like near trails. Would be great but the cost of entry will always hold it back.
  • 20
 @mfoga: True.... At least the BMX kids can get started for around $300.
  • 41
 With all due respect to matt and jono, the bikes are the only thing that looks kinda' good, the rest is reaaaaaaally subpar for a 2025 game, i'm not one to complain about graphics but looks way too grainy and the motion blur just makes it look like crap, hopefully they fix it a bit... It should have a hall of meat mode where you can see what your avatar broke hehe, as skate did.
  • 12
 I mean.. It is early access
  • 20
 @Mitchemous: call it whatever you want, if you're taking money for it it's a product and should be reviewed as such.
  • 20
 Early access can go a few ways. If they do it anything like Larian did with Baldur's Gate 3 then it'll be a lot of solid updates based on community feedback. They did early access right. I bought in a while before the full game released and I don't regret it. (Hey? Nerds ride too!)
  • 40
 Eh, Grim Donut Game is still free. That scratches the occasional itch for me.
  • 10
 As far as MTB games go I've played worse. I know its early access but I feel like it is a little early even for that. It needs a few more months to brew before they released it as EA. What we have at the moment feels a bit barebones almost more like a tech demo than a full game. However I feel like there is potential. At the moment though its clunky and lacking any real depth of content. Hopefully 6 months to a year and it will be more polished and fleshed out a lot more. This will be on the back burner for me for a couple of months I'll check back in with it periodically when updates come.
  • 30
 Is there a lake ride like the one at the Malverns Classic?
  • 10
 Have you been filling it back up?
  • 30
 Who remembers the Dave Mirra games. Miss those.
  • 10
 They were so good. Still remember playing the swamp dirt jump level and listening to Buggin' Out on loop.
  • 64
 Congrats everyone- you'll be funding eyebrow's next Lambo!
  • 41
 You know that's how businesses work ? People sell something, consumers buy it... the seller then has money to buy nice things.
I bought shopping in Waitrose yesterday, the owners were standing at the till counting the profit Wink
  • 10
 At 0:22 in the video the guy’s hand disappears into his face…?!
  • 10
 Friday Fail
Below threshold threads are hidden







