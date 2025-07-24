Matt Jones’ MAVRIX MTB Video Game Now Available in Early Access

MAVRIX, a new mountain bike video game developed by Red Bull athlete Matt Jones and UK-based studio Third Kind Games, is now available in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The game drops players into an open-world riding environment inspired by the Welsh landscape, with terrain that includes freeride lines, downhill tracks, and hidden tech trails. Up to 50 players can ride in the same online world, with options to explore solo or compete in races with friends.
Gameplay emphasizes real-world bike physics, with dual-stick controls, independent braking, and a suspension system designed to mirror actual MTB performance. Motion capture technology was used to dial in rider dynamics, and the game supports both first-person and third-person perspectives.
Leaderboards are live for every race track, and voiceover from Rob Warner brings broadcast-style commentary to the action. Competitive modes also tie into real-world prizes through a platform called 'Just'.
Players can customize their bikes and kits using real-world components and frame brands. A career mode lets riders build an MTB legacy by unlocking sponsors, signing contracts, and progressing through in-game challenges and events.
It's not quite Downhill Domination
, the over-the-top PS2 classic many of us grew up on, but MAVRIX looks to be right up the same alley, just with a more realistic take on speed, terrain, and tech.
MAVRIX is now available on PC in Early Access. The development team includes Third Kind Games, known for work on Forza Horizon 4 and Sea of Thieves, and Cascade Interactive, a new publisher focused on athlete-led sports games.
You can find more details on Steam
or the Epic Games Store
.
Also told them that tricky/trial areas to find while freeroaming could be nice but as you can basically jump from the Grand Canyon, do 12 backflips and land with barely a scratch that didn't make sense.
It's a shame as the world is rather nice.
And yeah, way too arcade style for me, too fast for the most part, too forgiving, and again, GTA5, you could do nose pivots round tight switchbacks, land in manuals and nose manuals, do stoppies, etc etc, I still think throwing a bike in the back of a pickup, driving up chiliad as the sun rises and sending it back down on the line with the big jumps and step downs is one of the best MTB experiences I've ever had digitally, the satisfaction of clearing the skinny sections, steep sections and jumps is insane.
And let's not forget about the North shore sections in GTA san Andreas, they're still timeless.
Plus not sure if they have anything along the lines of free mini demo. That's another concept that kinda disappeared. Whether its limited map or you can implement limited free play time on steam, not sure. I think they're just scaring away customers at 40 for early access but since its targeted to kids? I guess it will do fine.
