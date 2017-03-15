Matt Jones: MTB T-Rex - Video

Mar 15, 2017 at 11:21
Mar 15, 2017
by Matt Jones  
 
The MTB T-Rex made his debut at Woburn Bike Park recently. Here's the footage and scenes that Scott Pattenden captured but make sure to keep an eye out for upcoming sightings in other riding areas.

The photo says it all...

bigquotesThis was such a funny concept that turned into one of the hardest bits of riding I've done! The costume definitely wasn't built to be used with mountain bikes, the ghetto booty kept going in the back wheel whilst the head was folding in front of my face over bumps and blinding me. haha! Hope you enjoy it, though!Matt Jones

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @MarinBikes / @halo-wheels
4 Comments

  • + 1
 Why did this take so long?
  • + 1
 He rides so hard, he Rex every bike he rides
  • + 0
 hahahahahahahahaha i needed that for sure, I WANT MORE T- REX!!!
  • + 0
 Immediately faved! Amazing!

