Matt Jones: MTB T-Rex - Video

The MTB T-Rex made his debut at Woburn Bike Park recently. Here's the footage and scenes that Scott Pattenden captured but make sure to keep an eye out for upcoming sightings in other riding areas.
This was such a funny concept that turned into one of the hardest bits of riding I've done! The costume definitely wasn't built to be used with mountain bikes, the ghetto booty kept going in the back wheel whilst the head was folding in front of my face over bumps and blinding me. haha! Hope you enjoy it, though!—Matt Jones
4 Comments
Post a Comment