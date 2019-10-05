Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Matt Jones Shows the Reality of EWS Racing as He Takes on the Trophy of Nations

Oct 5, 2019
by Matt Jones  

Having been a pro dirt jump and Slopestyle rider for about 7 years, I've always been aware of enduro riding but never really gave the competitive racing side of the sport much attention. Mostly because my mind has always been occupied by tricks and big jumps. However, Marin Bikes managed to get a 3 rider Industry Team slot for the final stop on the EWS calendar - the Trophy Of Nations in Finale Ligure, Italy. I went there with a bike and helmet, then had to beg and borrow a back protector and padded underpants things (apparently the former is obligatory and the latter is considered and worn by anyone with more than 2 brain cells) which I've never worn before. The video does a very good job of explaining how naive I was to the gnarly nature of these events, not just the downhills but the climbs too. It turns out that EWS riders are seriously gnarly folk.

Regions in Article
Finale Ligure

Posted In:
Videos Matt Jones Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2019


2 Comments

  • 1 1
 enduro.. where 'downhillers go to retire' and 'dirt jumpers go to torture themselves' gotta love this guy.
  • 1 1
 Cheers mate, I enjoyed watching that.

