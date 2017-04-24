Pinkbike.com
Matt Miles - Raw 100 - Video
Apr 24, 2017
by
Rupert Walker
@rupertwalker
/
@redbullbike
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 25
kitpotato
(52 mins ago)
I feel like there isn't half as much matty miles footage as there should be. But the stuff we do have is on another level, he is on steezy mofo
[Reply]
+ 5
trimakas
(35 mins ago)
Matty Miles never disappoints! Thank you Matty!
[Reply]
+ 4
MikeyMT
(42 mins ago)
Jesus on a Monday...how am I gonna work now?
[Reply]
+ 3
AGGER
(55 mins ago)
Well... That was breathtaking stuff
[Reply]
+ 2
FrantikLex
Plus
(56 mins ago)
Nothing beats stellar riding with the sound of freewheel and tires on dirt
[Reply]
+ 0
IrishTom
(42 mins ago)
Steezy skillz. The editing was a bit too frenetic though, and I kept pining for Silvia and some of the great tunes they used.
[Reply]
+ 1
nyhc00
(28 mins ago)
And that's how you ride a damn bike!
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(15 mins ago)
that time when you whipped every single jump...every.single.one.
[Reply]
+ 1
SeanPep
(6 mins ago)
When a problem comes along you must whip it!
[Reply]
+ 1
Tcolbert
(37 mins ago)
All Hail, the man in black. Impressive!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Arin
(56 mins ago)
God damnn you're fast!!
[Reply]
+ 3
IrishTom
(46 mins ago)
he travels at many miles per hour.
[Reply]
+ 2
GDPipsqueak
(49 mins ago)
Holy crap!
[Reply]
+ 1
habsfan2
(40 mins ago)
Holy smokes, he on a rocket , damn that's fast
[Reply]
+ 1
grfreeride
(26 mins ago)
Number of times I heard the brakes: 0.
[Reply]
+ 1
alexeyter
(30 mins ago)
Zoomin AF
[Reply]
+ 1
sxjimmy
(14 mins ago)
F'ing awesome!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Killrockstar
(29 mins ago)
Kreygasm!
[Reply]
+ 0
Colegib
(35 mins ago)
One of the best edits this year.
[Reply]
