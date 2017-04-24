VIDEOS

Matt Miles - Raw 100 - Video

Apr 24, 2017
by Rupert Walker  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


@rupertwalker / @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
90876 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
67661 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
67246 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
64306 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
61694 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
59229 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
52680 views
New Forks from DVO, Fox, RockShox, Manitou and X-Fusion, Sea Otter Classic 2017 - Video
49283 views
OneUp Components' EDC Tool and New Pedals – Sea Otter 2017
48786 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2017
47535 views

19 Comments

  • + 25
 I feel like there isn't half as much matty miles footage as there should be. But the stuff we do have is on another level, he is on steezy mofo
  • + 5
 Matty Miles never disappoints! Thank you Matty!
  • + 4
 Jesus on a Monday...how am I gonna work now?
  • + 3
 Well... That was breathtaking stuff
  • + 2
 Nothing beats stellar riding with the sound of freewheel and tires on dirt
  • + 0
 Steezy skillz. The editing was a bit too frenetic though, and I kept pining for Silvia and some of the great tunes they used.
  • + 1
 And that's how you ride a damn bike!
  • + 1
 that time when you whipped every single jump...every.single.one.
  • + 1
 When a problem comes along you must whip it!
  • + 1
 All Hail, the man in black. Impressive!!
  • + 2
 God damnn you're fast!!
  • + 3
 he travels at many miles per hour.
  • + 2
 Holy crap!
  • + 1
 Holy smokes, he on a rocket , damn that's fast
  • + 1
 Number of times I heard the brakes: 0.
  • + 1
 Zoomin AF
  • + 1
 F'ing awesome!!
  • + 1
 Kreygasm!
  • + 0
 One of the best edits this year.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040814
Mobile Version of Website