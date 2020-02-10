Matt Simmonds Joins Privateer Bikes, Steps Away From World Cup Racing and Starts Coaching Venture

Feb 10, 2020
by Matt Simmonds  

Press Release; Privateer Bikes

UK downhiller Matt Simmonds has announced he’s taking a step away from World Cup racing this year to focus on the British National scene and his new venture ProLine MTB.

Over a decade of World Cup Racing

Matt raced downhill professionally for 14 years with some of the top teams on the circuit. During his downhill career, he was a regular in the world cup top 20, with a career highlight of a 2nd place podium finish in Méribel. He has also competed for Great Britain in the World Championships six times.


“Racing is still my passion”

Matt’s not completely stepping away from racing. He still plans to be competitive at British Downhill and Enduro races, plus other select events. He’ll be racing on Privateer's new 161 and will be supported by Hunt Bike Wheels, Shimano UK, Royal Racing, 7 Protection with their new Project 23 helmet, Mudhugger, Kindgud Cleaning Products, and J-TECH suspension.

An Experienced Coach

Matt is a CTC qualified skills instructor with over 10 years of coaching experience. He is passionate about helping riders progress and have more fun on their bikes. His new venture ProLine mountain bike coaching will offer riders the chance to learn from Matt though group or one-to-one coaching days. He’ll also work with the Roots program and Royal Racing to mentor up and coming racers.

2020 is looking like even more fun on two wheels.

For more information about Proline and to book a spot, head over to the website here.

@prolinecoaching
@privateerbikes
@hunt.mountain
@shimano_uk
@royalracing
@7protection
@mudhuggermx
@jtechsuspension
@kingudproducts




Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


10 Comments

  • 11 0
 Always glad to see a smart transition for a rider when they're done racing. I always wonder what these riders go on to after they finish racing.
  • 1 0
 I agree!
  • 2 0
 Matt is a nice down to earth bloke, been there, done it and now passing it on....good to see.
  • 3 0
 Best of luck to him
  • 3 0
 good luck matt
  • 2 0
 Wasn't he 2019's Cannondale guy? The hell did they do to him?
  • 1 0
 Great news. Having ridden with matt a couple of times, I'm sure he's an awesome coach
  • 2 0
 Yeah boi, all the best.
  • 1 0
 Good luck
  • 1 0
 Go get em snackyyyyy!!!!

