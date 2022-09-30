Matt Stuttard, Amy Morrison & Dan Wolfe's Custom Polygon Race Bikes for the Trophy of Nations

Words: Polygon Bikes | Video: Film Smith Media| Photos: Kike Abelleira
We've teamed up with the Polygon Enduro Racing Crew and created some custom-painted bikes for the Trophy of Nations Race in Finale Ligure, Italy. Matt Stuttard will be representing the #1
for Great Britain. Amy Morrison is competing with #1
for team USA. Dan Wolfe is currently a reserve for Team Ireland.
|It's brilliant to be back in Finale, always a great season-ender. Even better this time around with myself and the team with fully custom Nation Bikes, yes mine is the best! The last time I was at the Trophy of Nations it was so much fun and the layout was different to what we're used to so we're looking forward racing the Nations race again and hopefully being on the podium—Matt Stuttard
|Finale Ligure is always a good time but it's extra special to be here on Team USA. Having the custom American flag painted bike is really special and makes the whole experience that much more memorable. The team aspect is different but I think it will bring the best out of all of us on the team—Amy Morrison
|Always a treat coming back to Finale Ligure especially at the end of the year. Stoked to get my first ever custom frame! Massive thank you to Polygon Bikes on getting it done. It's absolutely beautiful, yes, mine is the best! Unfortunately I'm a reserve rider for Team Ireland so I may not be lining up this Sunday with my fellow countrymen. Fortunately, I am set to line up this Saturday for the Industry of Nations with some rapid riders, our Mechanic Josh and Ross. Looking forward to seeing what these stages have to offer. See you out there!—Dan Wolfe
Thanks for all the hard work from our Mechanics, Josh Morris and Diego Mena
|I've really enjoyed the year as a Mechanic for the Polygon Factory Racing Team. It can be a little stressful at times with so many bikes to look after but the guys have chipped in and helped where they can. They made it much easier on me during the season when things got tough.—Josh Morris
We have entered an Industry Team to represent Polygon on Saturday, unfortunately Diego, our Team Support fell off his bike last week and broke his hand so we had to rush around to find a fill-in. If Dan Wolfe doesn't make it with the Irish Team, he will compete with our Industry Team alongside our Mechanic, Josh Morris and fill-in, Ross Ennis
