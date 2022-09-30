Matt Stuttard, Amy Morrison & Dan Wolfe's Custom Polygon Race Bikes for the Trophy of Nations

Always a treat coming back to Finale Ligure especially at the end of the year. Stoked to get my first ever custom frame! Massive thank you to Polygon Bikes on getting it done. It's absolutely beautiful, yes, mine is the best! Unfortunately I'm a reserve rider for Team Ireland so I may not be lining up this Sunday with my fellow countrymen. Fortunately, I am set to line up this Saturday for the Industry of Nations with some rapid riders, our Mechanic Josh and Ross. Looking forward to seeing what these stages have to offer. See you out there! — Dan Wolfe