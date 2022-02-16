Matt Stuttard & Brady Stone Sign With New EWS Team Polygon Factory Racing

Super excited to be joining @polygonfactoryracing / @polygonbikes & working with some well established brands, alongside @thebigbad_wolfe & @bradystone13. It’s a huge step forward for me in my career & I'm excited to see what we can achieve. We’ve already been working on some new things & I’m really looking forward to a big year in 2022. (It’s been blooming hard keeping this one quiet for so long)!!! Keep an eye out for some bike updates. — Matt Stuttard

LETS GOOOO @polygonfactoryracing. I’ve been working with @polygonbikes on this for a long time, it brings me immense pride to introduce Polygon Bikes new factory team. Proud to have @bradystone13 & @mattstuttard46 as teammates going forward. It’s crazy to be able to call them teammates. Lots of new uncharted territory for me personally as I’ll be stepping up as team manager as well. Keep your eyes peeled as there’s more to come soon. We’ve been working on a brand new Enduro bike, all I can say is [mindblown emoji]. — Dan Wolfe

Polygon Factory Racing has entered the EWS scene, signing Matt Stuttard and young gun Brady Stone. Dan Wolfe, who has represented Polygon for several years, will step up to the role of team manager for the new factory outfit while continuing on as a racer.Matt Stuttard announced in December that he would no longer be riding for Privateer Bikes, which he helped create when his then-sponsor Hunt Wheels' parent company, The Rider Firm, decided it wanted to make a bike. Stuttard saw the project through from some early sketches all the way to EWS top-20s. Now, he's decided it is time to take his racing career to the next level with a brand-new, official EWS team.Brady Stone is a 21-year-old ripper based on New Zealand's South Island. In 2019, he ranked 2nd in the EWS U21 overall. In 2020, he took 1st in the EWS U21 global ranking. Last season, his first year in the big league, he finished the season ranked 30th. If his current trajectory is anything to judge by, the young rider is on an upward path.It also appears that Polygon has a new enduro bike in the works, so stay tuned for more developments as this young team finds its feet.