Matt Stuttard & Privateer Bikes Part Ways

Matt Stuttard announced on social media
today that he will be parting ways with Privateer Bikes and Hunt Bike Wheels, which owns Privateer.
Stuttard joined Hunt Bike Wheels in 2018, and when Hunt's parent company The Rider Firm decided it wanted to build an enduro bike, it approached Stuttard to help design the first prototype. In 2019, Stuttard finished in the top 20 EWS overall and was deemed the "privateer of the year
."
|So… After 3 awesome years, the time has come to bid farewell to @privateerbikes & @hunt.mountain | from a drawing on paper, to developing Prototypes, to now seeing them being thrashed all over the world is just absolutely bloody brilliant!!! This has been an amazing & huge highlight in my career & I can’t thank all at @privateerbikes enough for the endless memories and the opportunity For now this chapter has come to an end and it’s time for me to take the next step up the ladder in my career.
Looking forward to what’s to come... But for now, THANKS @privateerbikes / @hunt.mountain—Matt Stuttard
After such a strong partnership with Privateer Bikes, we look forward to seeing what comes next for Stuttard.
From the beginning, we set out to create a platform to support privateer racers, so while sad to see them flying the nest, we're always excited when riders can take the next step up in their careers.
Don't worry, we'll still be supporting riders in 2022, keep an eye out!
