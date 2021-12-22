close
Matt Stuttard & Privateer Bikes Part Ways

Dec 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Matt Stuttard announced on social media today that he will be parting ways with Privateer Bikes and Hunt Bike Wheels, which owns Privateer.

Stuttard joined Hunt Bike Wheels in 2018, and when Hunt's parent company The Rider Firm decided it wanted to build an enduro bike, it approached Stuttard to help design the first prototype. In 2019, Stuttard finished in the top 20 EWS overall and was deemed the "privateer of the year."


bigquotesSo… After 3 awesome years, the time has come to bid farewell to @privateerbikes & @hunt.mountain | from a drawing on paper, to developing Prototypes, to now seeing them being thrashed all over the world is just absolutely bloody brilliant!!! This has been an amazing & huge highlight in my career & I can’t thank all at @privateerbikes enough for the endless memories and the opportunity For now this chapter has come to an end and it’s time for me to take the next step up the ladder in my career.
Looking forward to what’s to come... But for now, THANKS @privateerbikes / @hunt.mountainMatt Stuttard


After such a strong partnership with Privateer Bikes, we look forward to seeing what comes next for Stuttard.

21 Comments

  • 39 0
 I guess he’s going to be a privateer now
  • 5 5
 Takes one to know one.
  • 13 0
 I vote Alicia gets to find weirder and weirder ways to say "part ways" with all these posts and Brian Park has to approve it, risking the wrath of the Outside machine.
  • 2 0
 Underrated comment
  • 4 0
 Yeh bummed to hear this, Privateer also parted ways with Chloe Taylor ... are they like ... still gonna have "Pro/Non-Privateer" riders? Despite the irony of the name itself, I hope they still have a team

_A Privateer rider (of the bike)
  • 27 0
 Hey @winstonstruye ,
From the beginning, we set out to create a platform to support privateer racers, so while sad to see them flying the nest, we're always excited when riders can take the next step up in their careers.

Don't worry, we'll still be supporting riders in 2022, keep an eye out!
  • 1 0
 @PrivateerBikes: Ah you guys are legends! Thanks for replying. Great answer and I look forward to seeing who's on your team in 2022.


p.s. my 141 should be arriving any day now and I can't waittttttt
  • 7 1
 Massive news.
  • 5 0
 How can one be sponsored by Privateer? a bit of an oxymoron isn't it?
  • 5 0
 Naw it's actually brilliant, because even if he's a sponsored by them, he's still a Privateer
  • 2 0
 Privateer: An advocate or exponent of private enterprise.In other words, not on a factory team
  • 4 0
 You can be a privateer and get paid. If a semi truck shows up in the pits with Privateer Factory Racing written on the side, thats the oxymoron.
  • 1 0
 The irony being that privateers used to be sponsored by the crown LOL
  • 4 0
 Privateer Factory Racing, LLC
  • 3 0
 Love the looks of that bike
  • 2 0
 Would make a good Orange rider, if they accept Lancastrians that is?
  • 2 1
 Dang, Everyone breaking up during the holiday season. RUDE!
  • 2 0
 What? Rude not on Yeti anymore? ;-)
  • 1 0
 Polygon
