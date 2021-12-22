Matt Stuttard & Privateer Bikes Part Ways



So… After 3 awesome years, the time has come to bid farewell to @privateerbikes & @hunt .mountain | from a drawing on paper, to developing Prototypes, to now seeing them being thrashed all over the world is just absolutely bloody brilliant!!! This has been an amazing & huge highlight in my career & I can't thank all at @privateerbikes enough for the endless memories and the opportunity For now this chapter has come to an end and it's time for me to take the next step up the ladder in my career.Looking forward to what's to come... But for now, THANKS @privateerbikes / — Matt Stuttard