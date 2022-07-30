Matt Walker Breaks Knee Cap & Hand in Qualifying Crash at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 30, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Matt Walker battling through the fresh cut woods.

Matt Walker is out of this week's racing in Snowshoe following a crash during qualifying.

Matt has shared on social media that he has broken his left knee cap and hand after crashing during his qualifying run. The injuries will mean he misses this weekend's racing and the next round at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Matt says that his next steps is to head back to the UK to get the injuries checked and see how long he will be out for.

bigquotesA crash in Qualifying today has left me with a broken left knee cap and left hand. Next step is to travel home to get them checked out again in the UK.

Thankyou to everyone who helped me off the hill.

Obviously I’m absolutely devestated, I have undoubtedly some rough weeks ahead. My mind is already on coming back, in the next few days I will know more. Matt Walker


We wish Matt all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.

