Matt Walker Out of World Cup Finals After Crash - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Matt Walker has announced today that he will not be competing in finals after a crash that has left him with broken bones in his hand.
|B*llocks!! Crashed this morning and bust my hand in a couple of places. Gutted to close the book on the 2019 WC season like this. In good spirits though, injuries are part of the game. Thank you for everything this year @madisonsaracen @willlongden @phildixonn. Fire in the belly to go proper this winter ready for 2020.— Matt Walker
|Not the way we wanted @mattwalkerdh ‘s season to end... Matt took a crash in yesterday’s practice resulting in a few broken bones in his hand... Injuries are part of the game but he’ll be back fighting in no time.— Madison Saracen
We're wishing Matt all the best with his recovery and we hope to see him back on the bike soon.
13 Comments
WTF is happening!!?? I really hope there are no more injuries this season.
Matt, heal up properly!
(Seems like) riders are going faster an faster a taking more risks. Look at how the top podium riders have changed in the last 5 years, a new,younger, faster and hungry group are pushing harder than the consistently winning riders that they looked up to an learned from. Keeping up with that must be harsh
