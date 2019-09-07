Matt Walker Out of World Cup Finals After Crash - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 7, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
It looked like Matt Walker might take his second podium in a row but he was pushed back to 7th in the end. I m sure he ll be quietly content with that given a crash on this very track a few weeks prior left him in hospital.

Matt Walker has announced today that he will not be competing in finals after a crash that has left him with broken bones in his hand.


bigquotesB*llocks!! Crashed this morning and bust my hand in a couple of places. Gutted to close the book on the 2019 WC season like this. In good spirits though, injuries are part of the game. Thank you for everything this year @madisonsaracen @willlongden @phildixonn. Fire in the belly to go proper this winter ready for 2020. Matt Walker


bigquotesNot the way we wanted @mattwalkerdh ‘s season to end... Matt took a crash in yesterday’s practice resulting in a few broken bones in his hand... Injuries are part of the game but he’ll be back fighting in no time. Madison Saracen

We're wishing Matt all the best with his recovery and we hope to see him back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Matt Walker Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
173950 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
125432 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
83066 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
76383 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70962 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
61544 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
54999 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
54517 views

13 Comments

  • 10 0
 Was going to say which Matt Walker was this. But the Bollocks in the Insta post answered it pretty quick. Good luck with recovery. Everyone's going to be crazy strong for next season
  • 3 0
 Heal up Matt. Looking forward to seeing what you bring next season.

WTF is happening!!?? I really hope there are no more injuries this season.
  • 1 0
 Seems like more than ever it happens to the high profile racers this year. By which I include anyone who's been champ (WC, Worlds, National, Continental) at some point (as junior or elite). Vali, stay on your bike!

Matt, heal up properly!
  • 1 0
 Progession of the sport
(Seems like) riders are going faster an faster a taking more risks. Look at how the top podium riders have changed in the last 5 years, a new,younger, faster and hungry group are pushing harder than the consistently winning riders that they looked up to an learned from. Keeping up with that must be harsh
  • 6 2
 Those risk/reward-WC-tracks seem to be getting out of hand...
  • 2 0
 the level is so high, everyone's getting smaacked! heal up well in the offseason matt
  • 3 0
 wow, barely anyone left...except the frenchies.
  • 2 0
 This season has been brutal. So many riders injured.
  • 1 0
 Just a reminder to show how hard they are pushing... Healing vibes for the unlucky ones!
  • 2 0
 When you actually realize the level these guys are riding at and the difficulty of some of these tracks, its not surprising, the consequences of making mistakes are high.
  • 2 1
 Reminds me of the last Supercross seasons. Tracks getting out of hand and bikes and riders still pushing it to the limit.
  • 1 0
 Gutted mon
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018739
Mobile Version of Website