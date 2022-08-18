Matt Walker to Miss World Champs After Complications with his Knee Injury

Aug 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Matt Walker keeps it low over the first jump up top.

Ahead of World Champs next week in Les Gets Matt Walker has shared the news that he will not be racing.

Matt Walker is still recovering from a nasty crash at Snowshoe that resulted in a broken left knee cap and hand. While he didn't know how long he would be out for, he has now shared that after complications with his knee he will not be on the British team next weekend.

Following a recent MRI test, Matt was told there were a few complications with his knee injury which means it will need longer to heal than first thought. With this news, Matt will be sitting out not just World Champs but also the final World Cup round at Val di Sole.


We continue to wish Matt all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Matt Walker DH Racing Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 World Championships 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Burke 2022
119244 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
49457 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
46317 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
46260 views
5 Race Bikes from the 2022 Leadville 100
43857 views
Video: Transition Announces Carbon Patrol Coming This Fall
40509 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2022
40246 views
First Look: ARC8 Essential - A Light & Aggressive Trail Bike
39838 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 i.pinimg.com/originals/99/18/a2/9918a2adfc68cf3dd455e684af20f759.png

Such a bummer, heal up well for next season.
  • 2 0
 Gutted for him. I hope he takes the time to heal properly and not rush back to training.
  • 1 0
 Dang, at least his NZ stunt double will get some EWS action in while he's sidelined.
  • 1 0
 Such a sad news, sorry for Matt. Heal up soon!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008043
Mobile Version of Website