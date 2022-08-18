Matt Walker to Miss World Champs After Complications with his Knee Injury

Ahead of World Champs next week in Les Gets Matt Walker has shared the news that he will not be racing.Matt Walker is still recovering from a nasty crash at Snowshoe that resulted in a broken left knee cap and hand. While he didn't know how long he would be out for, he has now shared that after complications with his knee he will not be on the British team next weekend.Following a recent MRI test, Matt was told there were a few complications with his knee injury which means it will need longer to heal than first thought. With this news, Matt will be sitting out not just World Champs but also the final World Cup round at Val di Sole.We continue to wish Matt all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.