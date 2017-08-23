Matt Walker's Prototype Saracen Myst 29er - Bike Check











Matt Walker will be back aboard his prototype Saracen Myst 29er this weekend after debuting the new frame at Mont Sainte Anne. The British Junior National Champ has had a several strong results this season, with a win at Fort William, and second place finishes at Leogang and Lenzerheide. He'll undoubtedly be searching for another podium finish at Val di Sole - will the big wheeler give him the edge he needs on the steep, rooty track? We'll have to wait until race day to find out.







The bike uses the same adjustable carbon swingarm that the team are running on the the 27.5" Myst, with the axle sitting in the most rearward position.





The Myst has a relatively progressive suspension curve, which is why they've gone with a coil shock versus air for the bike's 195mm of rear travel (that's compared to the 203mm of travel on the 27.5" bike).





Up front, a Fox 49 delivers 190mm of travel. Alex Lovett, the Saracen team's mechanic, says that Matt hasn't had any trouble adapting to the slightly reduced amount of travel, or the bigger wheels for that matter.





29 x 2.4" Maxxis DHR II WT tires are mounted to DT Swiss EX 471 rims.





Matt's not the tallest rider out there, so the bike's front end height has been kept fairly low, in order to mimick the feel of the 27.5" bike he was on previously.





Can Walker snag enough points this weekend for finish the season with a lower number plate?






