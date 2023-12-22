Matt Wragg's 2024 Predictions

Dec 22, 2023
by Matt Wragg  
Literally the first podium in EWS history.

The Enduro Recession Continues Apace

Professional enduro racing is in chaos, with more than a few riders finding themselves coming into the off-season without a team or support. In technical terms, a recession is a market correction, and I can’t think of a better word for what is happening with elite enduro racing right now. While many find it easy to point fingers at the UCI, Warner Brothers or ESO, I think the answer lies deeper in the economics of the sport. Back in 2021, I wrote here on Pinkbike about how the growth of sales of eMTBs was eroding the financial underpinnings for enduro racing.

In short: world-class enduro racing relies on sales of 160mm-ish bikes for its funding. For example, when Pinkbike asked Nigel Page about the future for Nukeproof at the EDR, he explicitly tied it to sales of their mid-travel bikes. Yet fewer people are buying mid-travel MTBs, I have been hearing for years from friends in the industry that customers are choosing eMTBs instead. With decreasing sales it follows that we would see brands pull back from the racing. Throw in the current market turmoil and an increasingly corporate mountain bike industry that talks about things like lean operations and efficiency, and the pot of money to support racing is dwindling.

As far back as 2017, brands were already beginning to reduce their enduro racing budgets. The canary in the coalmine for me is the Ravanel’s team. Initially set up as an enduro development programme they had spread to include DH athletes too. This season they quietly stopped entering their athletes in the EDR races to focus on DHI entirely. Let me repeat, one of the sports great champions, who was there for the first ever EWS race in Punta Ala in 2013, no longer thinks it’s worth her athletes competing in the discipline…

Maybe more worrying is that the Tribe 10,000 will not run in Val D'Allos next year. The Tribe 10,000 is the race that started the modern enduro movement, the first ever mountain bike enduro race. According to Tribe Sport Group’s social media (who ran the event for much of the past 20 years), it has been cancelled due to “indifference.” More generally here in enduro’s birthplace, the south of France, even the local racing scene has been in decline for a few years now.

Where this ends I am not sure. I firmly believe that enduro racing is the biggest change to mountain biking since it left the hills of Marin County and is here to stay, nothing else has changed the bikes we ride and how we ride them so completely. But it looks like the experiment of a global elite series is struggling (there are already rumours flying that from 2025 EDR will no longer be part of the World Cup). The early days of the EWS were a wild, magical time and I would love to see enduro recapture that excitement. How they do it, I have no idea.

photo

The Coming Battle for Summer

We don’t talk about climate change a lot here on Pinkbike. Yet regardless of what you believe is happening, or why, our world is getting hotter and that means that snow sports are in trouble. Since the 1960s, they have created a vast, global industry and do you think that they will quietly watch their businesses dwindle with the snowpack? Of course not, they will look to pivot and keep the money coming in. If winter is set to become a slushy mess in most of the world, that means focusing on summer. And that is where conflict will arise for us mountain bikers.

We have already seen an early case in France, with an event organiser running an eMTB event receiving a heavy fine for damaging a nature reserve. We are likely to see more and more ski resorts and ski event organisers turning their attention to summer, trying to entice more people to choose the mountains over the beach for their summer holiday. That dynamic will only increase as winters get warmer and less predictable. From the perspective of mountain bikers, that likely means increasing conflicts over access, more difficult encounters on the trail and potentially the loss of trail networks as land usage becomes more closely scrutinised.

As a whole, mountain biking is a loosely-knit, highly localised affair. While that is a fine and pleasant thing today, in the face of multi-million dollar corporate interests, we are going to find ourselves outmatched and facing (even greater) marginalisation.

It s all about being able to roll with the punches and imporvising. Strong storms and wind in Leogang had many scrabling to do what they could to keep things secured to the ground.

The End of Privateers at the World Cup

Talk to anybody who was trying to privateer at the World Cups this year, and it is clear to me that this is already in progress. Becoming a fully elite sport has always been a logical trajectory for World Cup racing. You don’t see privateers in most elite sports, whether it is Formula One, the Tour de France, or Premiership football. I suspect that by the end of the current contract for the World Cup we will see a further reduced finals day with little space for anyone outside the top teams.

There is an argument that the World Cup has held back downhill racing. Yes, it was great to see the privateers' stories, their grit, the impossible victories and so on, but it created a situation where racers only go to the World Cups. It is undeniable that in recent years, racers would get much more support trying to crack the World Cups than even a winning campaign in their national series. When riders have enough points to race World Cups they focus on that alone, as the current structure of downhill racing is geared towards doing that.

 For an alternative model, maybe we could look to the UCI Pro Team rankings. As controversial as it may be with its relegation system, I think their overall goal of encouraging teams to races as many different races as possible is a very worthy one. There are all kinds of weird and wonderful races on the calendar that offer a counterpoint to the thrilling, but incredibly corporate spectacle that is the Tour de France. Have a look at something like Tro Bro Leon to see what I mean. Quite simply, we need a lot more downhill racing away from the World Cup. I would personally love to see a Continental-level series that heads to Schladming, Pila and Morzine.

The point is that we need to see what is happening at the World Cup as an opportunity rather than a loss. The World Cup will be what it will be, but this shift opens a possibility. Maybe this could be a chance for us a chance to create something new and exciting, rather than shouting at the sky because Warner Brothers Discovery’s goals for their investment don’t match what you as a fan or racer are hoping to see. Isn’t this the very ethos our sport is built on? If we waited for other people to go out and build our trails for us, we’d have nowhere to ride. Surely there are enough smart, motivated people in cycling to find creative ways to put on great races for us to enjoy?



13 Comments
  • 9 0
 Mountain biking and mountain bike racing is a community sport.
It’s what’s best about it. The more of that which gets trimmed away. The worse off the sport will be in the future.
Long love the privateer and guys like Wynn for bringing the best part of our sport to the forefront.
  • 8 1
 The decline of world enduro seems a depressing truth. I wonder if less people buying mid-travel mtbs is also related to the fact that bike "development" is slowing down a bit? If a new bike doesn't offer anything different to your existing bike, why buy something new?
On the other hand, eMTBs are completely different and "exciting" compared to the mid-travel bike you already have.
  • 5 0
 Only thing to point out . Is ski hill gouging pricing . Plus the rise of e bikes . Hills will find it difficult to keep people coming in if prices continue to rise … I’m speaking as a local whistler guy

We are rapidly approaching the plus 100 dollar day ticket . When you have a 10k plus ebike at home , could be hard to justify multiple trips to the bike park .
  • 9 0
 Damn
  • 1 0
 I couldn't' have said it better ....
  • 1 0
 My thoughts exactly.
  • 5 0
 while dark, and hopeless, it is very accurate, and I agree with many of the things said. Lets hope you're at least partially wrong on some of these.
  • 6 0
 Spitting truth bombs... Well written stuff!
  • 2 0
 Does Chris Ball and UCI have anything to do with having good times in the woods? It sounds like the enduro crowd is splitting up like vaxxers sand anti-vaxxers… is it that bad? I haven’t raced in years but racing has always been good times. Maybe we can keep it up locally and naturally the best local race series grow? Just because it’s all doomy and gloomy at the top, it doesn’t have to be everywhere like that!? Just throwing random things and my two cents around here…
  • 5 0
 And locusts. Don’t forget the locusts.
  • 1 0
 I agree with the last part. Warner Bros opened up more possibilities for alternative formats!
The year end financial demands are creating big changes right now. All bets are off the table right now.
The two for one sale won’t go on forever. The companies that are continuing their marketing program are taking market share.
Yes, it’s the nature of things and places where something cool is no longer. Especially when it’s perceived to have gone “mainstream”.
  • 1 0
 Don't follow the logic that less snow season = more bad for mtb in the summer. If anything, I see snow resorts trying to compensate for less winter revenue by opening up lifts and trails in the summer
  • 3 0
 Ah, so if you bought an ebike you caused this.







