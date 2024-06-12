Matthew Fairbrother Crowdfunds For Documentary About His Self-Supported 6-Day New Zealand MTB Rally

After deciding to pass on the shuttles, helicopters, and even a boat charter in the New Zealand MTB Rally, Matthew Fairbrother instead decided to complete the whole race under human power by biking, hiking and kayaking. He then went on to take the win after 6 gruelling days of riding in some of New Zealand's toughest terrain. With some great support from Matthew's existing sponsors, he was able to gather a talented crew to document him 24 hours of the day, whilst he took on his biggest challenge yet.
We now present an opportunity to support the post-production phase of a captivating documentary film centered around Matthew Fairbrother’s remarkable journey in the New Zealand MTB Rally. The documentary showcases Matthew’s awe-inspiring achievement of completing the Rally entirely through human power, over six days and across six stunning locations, culminating in his triumphant victory.
Securing funding to facilitate post-production activities including sound design, professional scoring, and color grading, ensuring the film meets the highest standards ensuring the film meets the highest standards of quality and cinematic excellence. This helps us have the best possible chance at success in getting into multiple adventure and outdoor film festivals across the world. Matthew Fairbrother’s unparalleled determination and skill in conquering the NZ MTB Rally provide a compelling narrative that celebrates the spirit of adventure and human resilience.
The documentary features breathtaking visuals captured during Matthew's journey, showcasing the beauty and challenges of the terrain. Funding Partners will be recognized and honored through various means, including credits in the film, exclusive screenings, and opportunities for collaboration. Join us in bringing Matthew Fairbrother's extraordinary journey to life on the silver screen. By supporting the post-production phase of our documentary, you'll not only be contributing to the creation of a captivating film, but also aligning yourself, your brand, or your organisation with values of adventure, resilience, and excellence.
Your donation to our campaign will assist us in creating a short documentary film of Matthew Fairbrother's journey on the NZ MTB Rally and how he needs very little to accomplish big things.
Our funding goal allows us to cover post-production for the documentary and recaps (Editor, Colourist). Every contribution to our campaign helps us share an epic story and adventure and get one step closer to reaching Film Festivals globally, before public release later this year. We also have a stretch goal, which will assist in Sound Mix which will help bring the film to life.
You can contribute here: www.boosted.org.nz/projects/all-in-or-nothingOUR TEAM
Gordon Duff: Director / Producer / DOP / Editor
Gordon Duff is a passionate Director/Filmmaker known for his ability to evoke emotions and capture authentic narratives. With a diverse portfolio including brands like Husqvarna Motorcycles and Mons Royale, he creates visually stunning films that resonate with audiences. Gordon's collaborative approach and dedication to understanding client objectives ensure exceptional results. His skillful storytelling makes him a valuable asset to any project, earning him a reputation as a sought-after talent in the industry.Josh Morgan - Double Vision: Camera Op / Drone Op
Josh is a wizard with his filmmaking craft and has a special eye for the shots he shoots. He is the other half of Double Vision based in Wanaka, New Zealand. He has worked with some brands nationwide such as DJI, FujiFilm, and Hallinstein Brothers.Henry Jane: Photographer
Henry is an exceptional photographer and his work speaks for itself. He has worked with some big brands including Red Bull and Specialized.
Jem Anderson-Gardner: Interviews, 2nd Unit DOP