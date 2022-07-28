Matthew Sterling Joins the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing Team

Press Release: Continental-Nukeproof Factory Racing

Honoured to be part of a young and exciting team with some of my closest mates, heading into the team’s 3rd year on the World Cup Circuit and can't wait to get my new Nukeproof Dissent between the tapes. — Matt Sterling, new boy

The whole team are pleased to welcome Matt to the team. He brings a lot of speed and style to the already exciting team, plus he’s also a great character to have in the team and around the pits. — Mark Cumming, Continental-Nukeproof Team Manager

We’re stoked for Matt to join wild duo of Ronan and Chris for the remainder of the Downhill World Cup Season. It’s an exciting time for Nukeproof in North America, our new US offices are opening soon and having Matt on board helps support our plans to expand our independent bike shop network. He’s a hugely talented rider and exciting to see what is possible. — Rob Sherratt, Nukeproof Global Marketing Manager

Continental-Nukeproof Factory Racing is pleased to welcome Matthew Sterling to the team.Hailing from San Jose, USA, Matt has been on two wheels since the age of 5. After success on BMX, he transitioned to Mountain bikes and Motocross. A USA National Championship as well as a win at Innsbruck Crankworx as a junior, plus an awesome 19th place in elite qualifying at last year’s Snowshoe, shows Matt has the speed to compete with the very best (plus he’s got a bit of style to him too).Matt will be competing on his new Continental-Nukeproof team spec. Nukeproof Dissent at the remaining World Cup rounds, as well as railing his Reactor on his local trails (and any Dual Slalom he can find).Thanks to Derek McCuiston for the video edit and photos by @noheadfilms