Manitou Mattoc - We Are Family

Jul 15, 2017 at 17:45
Jul 15, 2017
by Eric Schutt  
 
Manitou Mattoc – We Are Family

We’ve taken DNA from our reliable, ultra-tuneable, award winning all-mountain/enduro fork, and cross-bred it for different riding styles and performance levels. The result is a big Mattoc family.


Travel now ranges from 80mm to 160mm, allowing you to pick the Mattoc that fits your riding style best.


From 27.5” to boost 29”, from mud guard to onboard Incremental Volume Adjust (IRT), from low friction seals to optional stealth graphic decals, we do it all!

Manitou Machete – Trail surfing with no compromises

Machete cuts an ideal balance of lightweight performance and simple reliability for trail and XC riders.


Benefiting from durable, simple adjustments, superior material choices, and a stiff and lightweight reverse arch design, the new Machete brings joy to your weekend rides.

Check out more details at manitoumtb.com
6 Comments

  • + 3
 Machete is absolute shit. Don't bother. Came on my stache. That sounded wrong. Trek stache that is.
  • + 1
 Same here cept it cost me twenty bucks!
  • + 1
 @justincs: or 154032 cad...
  • + 1
 All these M's got me thinking

Mcgregor vs Mayweather... Your thoughts?
  • + 1
 so is it 100,000 cad or 150,000 cad

of course: 94,000,653,234 yen
  • + 1
 that mudguard looks like my gooch.

