Matt's Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2023

BiXS is a smaller Swiss brand that has been around since 2001. The Lane is their 160mm travel carbon enduro bike that has a 170mm fork, 63.5-degree headtube angle, and dual 29" wheels. Their top-spec model Lane X seen here goes for 9190 CHf.

Mirroring the looks of the Lane is the new Sign-EX eMTB. The 130mm travel carbon bike weighs 18.5kg and uses a full-powered 85Nm Shimano EP8 motor. Mounted internally is a 400Wh battery but a massive range extender can be bolted on to double the power source. BiXS says that this gives the customer the most choice in deciding how they wish to balance the output versus battery life.

Pricing is still being finalized on this build which will come with a 140mm Fox 36 Factory Fit4 fork. Delivery on the Sign-EX is expected to be ready for early 2024. The drivetrain is the auto-shifting Shimano XT 12-speed Di2 Free Shift.

Alpinestars had a full range of protection on display that uses a flexible, impact absorbing foam that is 60% "bio-based". Although all of these products are still in development, there will be four levels of protection split into to model groups; the Impact and Motion.

The front of the Elite Shield elbow, knee, and upper-body armour features a hard-wearing coating to deter the sting from landing on sharp objects and slide instead of sticking to the ground.

Schwalbe had a set of meaty looking 2.5" tires with deep, supportive looking lugs that are specifically designed for e-bikes. They wouldn't cough up any details, but they could be an updated version of the Eddy Current front and rear specific tires that are currently in their lineup.

The rear tire on the left is made from the Addix Soft compound and more knobs positioned across the tread for solid braking and acceleration traction. The front tire uses the Addix SuperSoft compound and has more open tread pattern which is not too dissimilar from their lastest Tacky Chan model.

Giro had their new lightweight full-face helmet dubbed the Coalition. The DH-rated helmet has a fixed chin bar, MIPS spherical with a dual-density foams (EPS,EPP), Fidlock closure, and weighs 800g. It's available in three shells that each come with two sets of varying pad thicknesses to total six sizes. The helmet will be available shortly with an MSRP of 340 EUR.

Hutchinson's WYRM downcountry tire launched this week and looked burly for Sergio Gutierrez's Scott Spark WC XC race bike.

Hope had their new dropper post lever with tons of adjustability bolted to their HB916. Not only can you adjust the roll and reach, but also the leverage independently of the length. The lever comes in all of the usual Hope colors and costs £60.00 GBR / €75.00 EUR / $75.00 USD.

The HB916 uses a mid-high main pivot and has 160mm of travel. The rear wheel size can switch between either 29 or 27.5" without altering the geometry thanks to the flip-chip located at the seatstay pivot.

Oakley had some fresh colors in the 160 EUR DRT3 Trail and the 200 EUR DRT5 Maven which aren't available in North America at the moment. Both helmets use a MIPS liner but the more expensive model on the right has a few bonus features.

This DRT5 Maven ICE costs an extra 30 EUR due to the twICEme Medical ID NFC chip inside the shell. Out back is the eyewear "Landing Zone" and a BOA dial while at the front is a silicone strip along the forehead area to keep sweat from dripping in your eyes.

SDG has a new post in the works that uses a lower profile head with clever angled rail clamping bolts. They were tight about sharing any details but the new post looks to have a shorter actuator at the bottom too.

Bold was showing off some new colors of the Linkin models including one that matches the RockShox Lyrik in the Heavy Meadow Green colorway.

Marzocchi had all of the limited edition forks with white lowers on display from the Z1 to the dual-crown 58, then down to the Z2 and DJ.

This three-wheeled downhill E-bike with a cargo basket looked like a Taj drawing. The booth had cleared out by the time I rolled around to this zone to ask questions but I'm not sure there would have been any logical answers though.