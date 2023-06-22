Matt's Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2023

Alpinestars had a full range of protection on display that uses a flexible, impact absorbing foam that is 60% "bio-based". Although all of these products are still in development, there will be four levels of protection split into to model groups; the Impact and Motion.
The front of the Elite Shield elbow, knee, and upper-body armour features a hard-wearing coating to deter the sting from landing on sharp objects and slide instead of sticking to the ground.
The rear tire on the left is made from the Addix Soft compound and more knobs positioned across the tread for solid braking and acceleration traction. The front tire uses the Addix SuperSoft compound and has more open tread pattern which is not too dissimilar from their lastest Tacky Chan model.
The HB916 uses a mid-high main pivot and has 160mm of travel. The rear wheel size can switch between either 29 or 27.5" without altering the geometry thanks to the flip-chip located at the seatstay pivot.
This DRT5 Maven ICE costs an extra 30 EUR due to the twICEme Medical ID NFC chip inside the shell. Out back is the eyewear "Landing Zone" and a BOA dial while at the front is a silicone strip along the forehead area to keep sweat from dripping in your eyes.
Bernie and Liam from Cerle the World
were parked up outside making lunch and doing business from the comfort of their chairs once the handlebars are rotated into the upright position as seen. Comfort can be taken to the next level as the backrest of the chair becomes and bed and there's even a purpose-built tent which can be strung across the frame too.
Digging that Oakley and that giro helmets and those BiXS bikes have really clean lines. Would love a deeper article on those bikes. It's real easy to find information on the big guys. But these smaller companies are doing some interesting thing with standard and E bikes.... reminds me of Scor.... killer bike without a ton of exposure.
Lazy Larry? Chickenlegs Charlie?
Maybe another fun celebrity name-Phlat Joes??