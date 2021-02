Mavic Introduces Lifetime Warranty for 2021 Carbon Wheels

Mavic has announced a new lifetime warranty on all its 2021 carbon wheels and appears to be regaining its feet after a turbulent 2020.The French brand has shifted its focus back to its wheels after branching out to shoes, apparel, and pedals and running into deep financial trouble. When it was supposed that Mavic couldn’t pay its debts last spring, a French Commercial Court placed it into receivership , which puts the company’s assets and work under the control of a receiver to avoid liquidation.After a period of struggle and ambiguous rumors about the company’s possible sale to a number of firms, Mavic found deliverance when it was sold to Bourellier Group . About half the jobs at Mavic were lost in the transition, but the company survived and appears reenergized.The lifetime warranty will apply to all 2021 carbon wheel models, which were released in September 2020. The two-year warranty on aluminum wheels has also been extended to three years, but it’s worth noting these warranties on both carbon and aluminum wheels are only offered if the products are registered on mavic.com/care within two months of purchase.Mavic will also continue to uphold its crash replacement policy, which also requires product registration and covers a percentage of a product’s value on a sliding scale based on how long the product has been used before the damage.