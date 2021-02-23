Mavic Introduces Lifetime Warranty for 2021 Carbon Wheels

Feb 23, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Mavic test lab

Mavic has announced a new lifetime warranty on all its 2021 carbon wheels and appears to be regaining its feet after a turbulent 2020.

The French brand has shifted its focus back to its wheels after branching out to shoes, apparel, and pedals and running into deep financial trouble. When it was supposed that Mavic couldn’t pay its debts last spring, a French Commercial Court placed it into receivership, which puts the company’s assets and work under the control of a receiver to avoid liquidation.

After a period of struggle and ambiguous rumors about the company’s possible sale to a number of firms, Mavic found deliverance when it was sold to Bourellier Group. About half the jobs at Mavic were lost in the transition, but the company survived and appears reenergized.

The lifetime warranty will apply to all 2021 carbon wheel models, which were released in September 2020. The two-year warranty on aluminum wheels has also been extended to three years, but it’s worth noting these warranties on both carbon and aluminum wheels are only offered if the products are registered on mavic.com/care within two months of purchase.

Mavic will also continue to uphold its crash replacement policy, which also requires product registration and covers a percentage of a product’s value on a sliding scale based on how long the product has been used before the damage.

Posted In:
Industry News Mavic


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
188543 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
61761 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
58352 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
49729 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
47368 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
44431 views
First Look: 2021 RAAW Jibb
42072 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
41473 views

32 Comments

  • 44 0
 Lifetime of the wheel or lifetime of Mavic?
  • 6 0
 Smart warranty that is. Sell all the wheels, go bust. Don't have to give people replacements if you go bankrupt.
  • 2 0
 @codfather1234: I'm not an expert warranty and bankruptcy but I did work in a quality/warranty for a big HVAC equipment company that was "struggling". I know if we filed bankruptcy that part of the agreement is setting aside money to continue to honoring warranty issues. We had a plan in place to keep the team together and slowly phase our department out and employees would get bonus if they stayed to the end of their term. I think we could've "bought out" everybody warranty but for some reason they didn't want to do that.

Eventually things turned around and it didn't matter.
  • 2 0
 @rustiegrizwold: not if you drain the bank accounts and escape to South America.


Jk I know this is not how any of this works, but it's funny to laugh at Mavic sometimes.
  • 1 0
 OOOOOOO...nasty
  • 1 0
 lifetime of the owner!
  • 32 2
 Isn't that like Saturn saying they offer a lifetime warranty on their cars???
  • 6 16
flag NYShred (26 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 "no prob, we'll just send you a new set and throw these in the ocean with all the other carbon products this industry pukes each year. Great doing business with you, see you in a couple years when they fail again."

Carbon anything in this industry at the consumer level really needs to stop unless you're a professional racer where materials and weight mean anything. Just watch friday fails. Carbon products are worth shit to the average consumer mountain biker that could barely ride a walmart bike. Enough already with this marketing shit.

Funny how a culture full of crunchy granola eating prius driving nerds can't see what's right in front of their faces.
  • 5 1
 @NYShred: granola eating prius nerds describes zero percent of riders I've met.
  • 2 1
 @RonSauce: He hates capitalism apparently.
  • 5 1
 @NYShred: My Prius is powered by a 7.3 liter diesel.
  • 13 0
 This is assuming their customer service department actually responds in less then 6 months to 1 year, and replace your wheels , with the correct wheel set.
  • 10 0
 Santa Cruz lifetime warranty has set the bar on their carbon reserve wheels. I broke my front rim on a pretty chaotic trail, within a couple days of telling them (this is also during Covid) a new rim was already in the mail and came to me that week.
  • 1 0
 if you buy the complete wheelset, they replace the entire wheel no questions asked. Saves some time on wheel building, not to mention turnaround is so short.
  • 5 1
 I always had luck with mavic products. High quality rims good hubs (although I know some people having problems with croride straight pull hubs).

But all that proprietary stuff really sucked!
Get us all wheels with optional J-bend spokes. STANDARD NIPPLES. And wider rim options and you are back in the game.
  • 2 0
 I still have in the garage (for some reason) a set of Crosslines from my old Pitch. Look great and ride well but it's a shame they decided to make the freehub body out of their breakfast cheese rather than actual metal.
I learned a lot about building wheels and bike shop supply chains trying to keep those running as a poor student.
  • 1 0
 @codfather1234: got some crosstrails still
  • 10 6
 I still don't see the point in carbon wheels or why people buy into this lifetime warranty thing. Carbon breaks, all the time, all of them, if you haven't broken your carbon rims it's just a matter of time. Then what? Great you get a new rim, which you then have build up. Or maybe you get a whole new wheel, while that's great doesn't it tell you something about the insane mark up on the wheel in the first place, or how often these things are breaking that they need such a warranty service? You still have downtime and hassle replacing the wheel, the ride is over. For what? Most of them are too stiff anyway. Just go buy a set of DT Swiss EX-Anything for a fraction of the price and you're done.
  • 2 0
 Carbon isn’t that weak. Aluminum rims will not get replaced for free under normal riding circumstances. If you’re the type of rider who destroys aluminum rims regularly, a stronger carbon rim with free replacement any time is a pretty good deal.
  • 1 0
 The appeal shouldn't necessarily be in the lifetime warranty. It's not a selling point for me, personally. I think most people seek out carbon rims for their ride qualities. Also, the hassle of rebuilding or replacing the wheel is there regardless of rim material. Personally, I've broken/dented the crap out of FAR more alloy DT EX-whatevers than carbon rims. Everyone has different experiences. I opt for whatever keeps my bikes rolling the most...which so far are carbon hoops.
  • 6 0
 Lifetime warranty, I'm sold... Or was mavic sold... Confused
  • 3 0
 confused stonks
  • 2 0
 Mavic I have faith you can turn things around, I will forever be a loyal fan and hold mavic dear to my heart. You've been my go to rim for years and years, and only the past couple season's I've had to choose other directions. I am confident you can turn things around, and I hope you reach the masses in full swing once again. Ride on Mavic.
  • 3 0
 Buys Mavic carbon wheels with lifetime warranty. Mavic gets sold, again Warranty no longer applies.
  • 3 0
 Good luck getting them to answer warranty claims in the US. That place is a black hole unless you are in france.
  • 3 0
 I remember when no one warrantied carbon.
  • 2 0
 I thought they just got out of bankruptcy??
  • 1 1
 FFS just make them out of metal!!! It's the best thing to make all Mountain Bikes and all components out of!! Stop with the plastic!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Loved all my Crossmax wheel sets back in the day. I’d ride Mavics again.
  • 1 0
 Good luck getting a hold of Mavic for that warranty!
  • 1 0
 Lifetime warranty out of necessity, not generosity.
  • 1 0
 Is lifetime warranty basically a trend at this point?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009408
Mobile Version of Website