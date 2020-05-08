Mavic Placed into Receivership in France

May 8, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Mavic SSC DH wheels

Wheel manufacturer Mavic has been placed into receivership by a French Commercial Court in Grenoble.

Receivership is initiated by creditors or banks that believe a business cannot pay its debts however, unlike in administration, directors cannot place their own company into receivership. The brand will now be taken over by a receiver who will control the assets and work in the interest of the creditors to avoid the company entering into liquidation.

Mavic was founded in 1889 and employs around 250 people worldwide including 200 at its base in Annecy. Last July, Mavic was supposedly sold from Amer Sports' portfolio to Regent, a US based private equity firm that also owns Diamondback, however according to reports in the French media, the sale did not go through as planned.

Gérard Meunier, secretary of the Social and Economic Committee (CSE), told France3, "People came to Annecy in July 2019 to tell us that we were a sleeping gem, that they believed in Mavic. And since then, nothing. Not an investment, not an answer."

Mavic Deemax Elite wheels

In the past week, it has emerged that, since February this year, Mavic has actually been owned by someone else entirely - M Sports International LLC, a Delaware based firm who have left almost no trace on the internet. Mavic’s President, Gary Bryant, resigned on the same day that M Sports took over and M Sports replaced him with a representative from a turnaround company called BySaving. It's worth saying that Regent still seem to believe they own Mavic, and they have the brand listed on their website portfolio.

The French courts have said: "A few days ago, staff representatives learned that, contrary to what had been publicly announced, Salomon had not sold their business to Regent LP but to M Sports, based in Delaware (USA), with no capital link with Regent!” In short, it's all looking like a bit of a mess.

Mavic's Social and Economic Committee is demanding accounts from Salomon (a skiing brand under the umbrella of Amer Sports, and a co-resident of Mavic’s Annecy factory) to clarify the details surrounding the sale. Meunier said, "[We want to know] under what conditions Salomon and the Amer Sports group sold Mavic? And who is behind this company M Sports and why it acquired Mavic?”

The company is now entering a six month observation period by the court. They will investigate the conditions under which Amer Sports sold Mavic and the details of M Sports and how it ended up acquiring Mavic.

Posted In:
Industry News Mavic


25 Comments

  • 12 1
 It is sad, but on the other hand, their wheel did not improve. It is pricy, and with lots of problems with hubs, they need specific tools for everything, including spokes tension. I think they pay a poor strategy in the recent years. 15 years ago, their Deemax were the Must have, now it is really far from that.
  • 1 1
 100% agree
  • 1 0
 Sad indeed. While other brands like DT seem to get stronger...
  • 8 0
 What a shitshow. I feel for those who have lost their jobs. An iconic brand of cycling now the way of the dodo. You could spot those sick black and yellow hubs on many a nice ride.
  • 2 5
 Yeah but how often do you see them anymore? It’s a rare site on a trail and pretty much non existent at bike parks.
  • 7 0
 I hope this is untrue and they will be able to spin this round quickly.
  • 3 1
 I need a spoke for my Crossmax. Crap.


When I was 17 years old Mavic was very fast to support me (and thousands of others) with free rims. I remember (now fondly) Mavic sending me four Open4-CD rims...then wondering how in the hell my broke ass was going to make them into a wheel...since then, I have been very loyal to Mavic as a brand.
  • 6 1
 Come on guys you are showing Deemaximum amount of disrespect with these puns
  • 1 0
 Sad to see such an historical brand going through the mud. Mavic has done more for the sport than probably all the other wheel manufacturers combined. Yes in the last few years they were falling behind but we cannot forget the history.
  • 5 2
 Wonder who wheely owns them?
  • 3 1
 that's a spoke in the eye for the staff but as they say; what goes around comes around
  • 4 1
 Globalisation and culture capitalist firms strike again.
  • 1 0
 Vulture*
  • 1 0
 Vulture!!!
  • 2 0
 Wow, I will miss the 2 piece axles and proprietary spokes.
  • 1 1
 French engineering ;-)
  • 1 0
 Nothing screams ‘we didn’t keep records’ like a Delaware shelf company fronting a corporate vulture capital takeover.
  • 4 3
 I don’t ENVE what’s going on here
  • 1 0
 It sounds like they are going round in circles!
  • 1 0
 Sounds like the courts are going to "Spank" someone
  • 1 0
 How will this affect Enve?
  • 1 0
 Separate companies with separate owners now (probably).
  • 3 0
 Don't worry, Envy will still sell crazilly over priced wheels with performance gains almost a marginal as CeramicSpeed.
  • 2 1
 Meanwhile in France...
  • 1 0
 I give up.......

Post a Comment



